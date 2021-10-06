The company INKAT (kiosky’s) of interests of the Mouchalis group passes into the hands of Delivery Hero, which also controls efood.

Delivery Hero, according to information, has made a relevant notification to the Competition Commission that it has reached an agreement for the acquisition of the companies “Alpha Distributors of Confectioneries, Drinks, and Sundries SA”, INKAT, delivery.gr and e-table.gr.

The German company is active in the field of ordering services and the acquired companies are active in the field of wholesale and retail sale of supermarkets and in the field of e-commerce.

It is noted that Kiosky’s Convenience Stores currently has 57 stores in Attica, while in recent months the first Kiosky’s Convenience Stores in Thessaloniki, Pyrgos Ilias, Lamia and Syros started operations. The strategic plan of the company envisages the expansion of its network in other cities, aiming at the operation of 100 stores, by the end of the year, with the creation of both privately owned stores and the franchise method.