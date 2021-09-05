Former EU Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Civil Protection, Christos Stylianides, will by all accounts assume the helm of a newly created civil protection ministry in Greece. The deputy minister’s portfolio will be held by former Hellenic Air Force general staff chief Evangelos Tournas.

According to reports, Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis finalized the decision on Sunday, with a formal announcement expected on Monday.
Greece’s was plagued by a series of devastating wildfires over the past summer.

