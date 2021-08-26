Attikes Ekdoseis Publishing Company SA announces the acquisition of one hundred and fifty three thousand four hundred thirty (153,430) registered shares, ie 33.5% in its subsidiary Ionikes Ekdoseis SA (Ionian Publishing), owned by the minority shareholder Natrona Holdings Ltd.

Following this acquisition, Attikes Ekdoseis SA now owns 100% of Ionian Publishing SA.

The purchase price amounts to the amount of two hundred and twenty-five thousand Euros (225,000 euros), financed entirely by the own funds of the company Attikes Ekdoseis AE. and does not exceed thirty percent (30%) of its equity, according to the most recent published financial statements.