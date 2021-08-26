Intertech has entered into a strategic partnership with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise.

According to a relevant announcement of the company, it is one of the leading manufacturers and providers of communication, collaboration, cloud and networking solutions, worldwide.

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise has over 100 years of experience and know-how, as well as approximately 830,000 customers in more than 100 countries, supported by the company’s 3,400 business partners.

With the central message “We connect everything, offering networking, communication and cloud solutions for the digital age, specially designed and adapted to the success of our customers”, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise provides its solutions, both through the Cloud model and the customer space (On-Premises), or a combination of these (Hybrid).

What the portfolio includes

The company’s portfolio includes (indicatively), networking solutions such as switches, WLAN, Management & Security, etc., complete solutions for business continuity, communication via Cloud and communication platforms in the form of service (CPaaS – Communication Platform as a Service), communication products such as telephone devices, telephone exchanges and applications, as well as a range of services (training, technical support, personalized services, etc.).

It is worth noting that Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise has a range of solutions and products, specially designed for the market of small and medium enterprises (up to 300 people), which in combination with the unique experience and presence of Intertech in the local market, makes it one of the most reliable, complete and affordable proposals for the Greek market.

The new cooperation is a result of the strategic planning and the corresponding investment and development plan of Intertech, which is consistently implemented in recent years, with the aim of creating the leading provider of call center solutions and communications in Greece, but also the development of the company with creation of a series of new “channels” of revenue.