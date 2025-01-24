ALTER EGO MEDIA: Record Making Participation of Free Float

“Piraeus Bank S.A.” and “Euroxx Securities S.A.” as Joint Coordinators and Bookrunners and Issue Advisors and “Eurobank S.A.” as Joint Coordinator and Bookrunner of the public offering of the new ordinary, dematerialised, registered, voting shares of “ALTER EGO MEDIA S.A.” (“Company”) issued in the context of its share capital increase by payment in cash and abolition of the pre-emption right of existing shareholders (“Increase“), through a public offering (“Public Offering“) pursuant to the decision of the Company’s Board of Directors dated 09.1.2025 (“Board of Directors” or “BoD“) following the authorization granted to this effect by the decision of the Extraordinary Unsolicited General Meeting of the Company’s shareholders dated 24.10.2024, following the announcements made on Friday 17.01.2025 and on Wednesday 22.01.2025, announce the following:

On Wednesday 22.01.2025, the Public Offering and the allocation of 14,249,000 new ordinary, registered, dematerialised, voting shares of the Company (“New Shares“) were successfully completed.

Pursuant to the decision of the Company’s Board of Directors dated 22.01.2025, the offering price of the New Shares (“Offering Price”) was determined at €4.00 per New Share for the Public Offering (Qualified and Retail Investors).

The total proceeds of the Increase, before deducting the issuance expenses, amount to €56,996,000 (i.e. €4.00*14,249,000 New Shares).

The total valid demand at the Offering Price of €4.00 amounted to 169,202,486 New Shares (i.e. €676,809,944), oversubscribing the 14,249,000 New Shares that were offered through the Public Offering, by approximately 11.9 times.

Considering valid subscriptions at the Offering Price only, the 14,249,000 New Shares offered through the Public Offering were allocated as follows:

9,261,850 New Shares (65% of the totality of the Public Offering) were allocated to Retail Investors, out of a total number of 59,672,736 New Shares for which valid demand was expressed in this investor category (i.e., it was satisfied 15,5% of the expressed demand in this investor category through 9.728 investors), and

4,987,150 New Shares (35% of the totality of the Public Offering) were allocated to Qualified Investors, out of a total number of 109,529,750 shares for which valid demand was expressed in this investor category (i.e. it was satisfied 6% of the demand expressed in this investor category at the Offering Price through 127 investors).

In accordance with the underwriting agreement between the Joint Coordinators and Bookrunners, the Lead Underwriters and the Underwriters and the Company, the Joint Coordinators and Bookrunners, the Lead Underwriters and the Underwriters did not undertake any commitment to subscribe for any unsubscribed New Shares. Furthermore, it is noted that the Joint Coordinators and Bookrunners and the Lead Underwriters did not submit subscription applications in the Public Offering for own account, with the exception of Underwriters Optima bank and Attica bank who assumed on own account in the Public Offering 2.775 and 10.408 New Shares respectively, and Joint Coordinator and Bookrunner and Issue Advisor “EUROXX Securities S.A.” who assumed on own account in the Public Offering 57,314 due to a failed trade.

