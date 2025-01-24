Παρασκευή 24 Ιανουαρίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
24.01.2025 | 21:15
Νέα θανατηφόρα παράσυρση πεζού στη Μεσογείων, βίντεο-ντοκουμέντο
Σημαντική είδηση:
24.01.2025 | 20:30
Φωτιά σε εγκαταστάσεις μεταφορικής στην Α’ ΒΙΠΕ στον Βόλο
# ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟΣ ΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑΣ
# ΜΙΜΗΣ ΔΟΜΑΖΟΣ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΓΑΖΑ
# ΚΛΙΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΚΡΙΣΗ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΣΥΡΙΑ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΕΝΔΟΟΙΚΟΓΕΝΕΙΑΚΗ ΒΙΑ
# COOKING
# VITA
ALTER EGO MEDIA: Record Making Participation of Free Float
English edition 24 Ιανουαρίου 2025 | 19:05

ALTER EGO MEDIA: Record Making Participation of Free Float

Announcement on the outcome of the public offering of the new ordinary, registered, voting shares of “ALTER EGO MEDIA S.A.”

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Πέμπτη σερί εβδομάδα ανόδου

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Πέμπτη σερί εβδομάδα ανόδου

Spotlight

“Piraeus Bank S.A.” and “Euroxx Securities S.A.” as Joint Coordinators and Bookrunners and Issue Advisors and “Eurobank S.A.” as Joint Coordinator and Bookrunner of the public offering of the new ordinary, dematerialised, registered, voting shares of “ALTER EGO MEDIA S.A.” (“Company”) issued in the context of its share capital increase by payment in cash and abolition of the pre-emption right of existing shareholders (“Increase“), through a public offering (“Public Offering“) pursuant to the decision of the Company’s Board of Directors dated 09.1.2025 (“Board of Directors” or “BoD“) following the authorization granted to this effect by the decision of the Extraordinary Unsolicited General Meeting of the Company’s shareholders dated 24.10.2024, following the announcements made on Friday 17.01.2025 and on Wednesday 22.01.2025, announce the following:

On Wednesday 22.01.2025, the Public Offering and the allocation of 14,249,000 new ordinary, registered, dematerialised, voting shares of the Company (“New Shares“) were successfully completed.

Pursuant to the decision of the Company’s Board of Directors dated 22.01.2025, the offering price of the New Shares (“Offering Price”) was determined at €4.00 per New Share for the Public Offering (Qualified and Retail Investors).

The total proceeds of the Increase, before deducting the issuance expenses, amount to €56,996,000 (i.e. €4.00*14,249,000 New Shares).

The total valid demand at the Offering Price of €4.00 amounted to 169,202,486 New Shares (i.e. €676,809,944), oversubscribing the 14,249,000 New Shares that were offered through the Public Offering, by approximately 11.9 times.

Considering valid subscriptions at the Offering Price only, the 14,249,000 New Shares offered through the Public Offering were allocated as follows:

  • 9,261,850 New Shares (65% of the totality of the Public Offering) were allocated to Retail Investors, out of a total number of 59,672,736 New Shares for which valid demand was expressed in this investor category (i.e., it was satisfied 15,5% of the expressed demand in this investor category through 9.728 investors), and
  • 4,987,150 New Shares (35% of the totality of the Public Offering) were allocated to Qualified Investors, out of a total number of 109,529,750 shares for which valid demand was expressed in this investor category (i.e. it was satisfied 6% of the demand expressed in this investor category at the Offering Price through 127 investors).

In accordance with the underwriting agreement between the Joint Coordinators and Bookrunners, the Lead Underwriters and the Underwriters and the Company, the Joint Coordinators and Bookrunners, the Lead Underwriters and the Underwriters did not undertake any commitment to subscribe for any unsubscribed New Shares. Furthermore, it is noted that the Joint Coordinators and Bookrunners and the Lead Underwriters did not submit subscription applications in the Public Offering for own account, with the exception of Underwriters Optima bank and Attica bank who assumed on own account in the Public Offering 2.775 and 10.408 New Shares respectively, and Joint Coordinator and Bookrunner and Issue Advisor “EUROXX Securities S.A.” who assumed on own account in the Public Offering 57,314 due to a failed trade.

Source: tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
Must in
Οι τελικοί του Αυστραλιανού Όπεν και η δήλωση του Τζόκοβιτς που κανείς δεν ήθελε να ακούσει (vids)
Άλλα Αθλήματα

Οι τελικοί του Αυστραλιανού Όπεν και η δήλωση του Τζόκοβιτς που κανείς δεν ήθελε να ακούσει (vids)

Ολοκληρώνεται η φετινή διοργάνωση με τους τελικούς σε γυναίκες και άνδρες, αλλά η δήλωση του Νόβακ Τζόκοβιτς στη συνέντευξη Τύπου επισκιάζει τα πάντα…

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Πέμπτη σερί εβδομάδα ανόδου
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Πέμπτη σερί εβδομάδα ανόδου
Επιχειρήσεις
Όμιλος AKTOR: Υπερκαλύφθηκε η Αύξηση Μετοχικού Κεφαλαίου

Όμιλος AKTOR: Υπερκαλύφθηκε η Αύξηση Μετοχικού Κεφαλαίου

inStream

Τεχνητή Νοημοσύνη 24.01.25

Χάσμα δεξιοτήτων ΑΙ στα σχολεία - Σε χειρότερη θέση τα φτωχότερα παιδιά

Το έλλειμα ψηφιακών δεξιοτήτων μεταξύ των δασκάλων, καθώς και η απουσία της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης από τα σχολεία και την εκπαιδευτική πολιτική προκαλεί ένα χάσμα δεξιοτήτων AI.

Σύνταξη
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις
inShorts
inTown
Παράταση παραστάσεων για το «Brokeback mountain» στο θέατρο Κνωσσός
inTickets 24.01.2025

Παράταση παραστάσεων για το «Brokeback mountain» στο θέατρο Κνωσσός

Το «Brokeback mountain», το γεμάτο ευαισθησία διήγημα της Άννι Πρου για την περίπλοκη αγάπη ανάμεσα σε δύο καουμπόηδες που κράτησε μια ζωή έγινε παγκοσμίως γνωστό από την ομώνυμη κλασική πλέον κινηματογραφική ταινία.

Σύνταξη
inTickets 23.01.25

Νέες ταινίες: Από το μυαλό του Μπομπ Ντίλαν μέχρι το αδικημένο διαμάντι από την Ινδία «Όλα Όσα Φανταζόμαστε ως Φως»

Η βιογραφία του Μπομπ Ντίλαν «A Complete Unknown» και το δράμα της «Όλα Όσα Φανταζόμαστε ως Φως» της εκπληκτικής Παγιάλ Καπάντια είναι τα δύο φιλμ που ξεχωρίζουν αυτή την εβδομάδα.

Σύνταξη
English edition
Football Legend Mimis Domazos Passes Away at 83
English edition 24.01.2025

Football Legend Mimis Domazos Passes Away at 83

Known as the ‘General’ by fans, former footballer Mimis Domazos suffered a cardiac arrest several days ago and passed away on Friday, January 24 at the age of 83.

Σύνταξη
Greece Votes on Bill to Boost Sustainable Tourism
English edition 17.01.2025

Greece Votes on Bill to Boost Sustainable Tourism

The bill, introduced by Greece’s Ministry of Tourism, aims to strengthen the country’s position as a global tourism leader by advancing sustainable tourism practices.

Σύνταξη
inStream
Τεχνητή νοημοσύνη: Χάσμα δεξιοτήτων ΑΙ στα σχολεία – Σε χειρότερη θέση τα φτωχότερα παιδιά
Τεχνητή Νοημοσύνη 24.01.2025

Χάσμα δεξιοτήτων ΑΙ στα σχολεία - Σε χειρότερη θέση τα φτωχότερα παιδιά

Το έλλειμα ψηφιακών δεξιοτήτων μεταξύ των δασκάλων, καθώς και η απουσία της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης από τα σχολεία και την εκπαιδευτική πολιτική προκαλεί ένα χάσμα δεξιοτήτων AI.

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Φως στο αδιέξοδο της οικοδομής, το «τάμα» του μετρό Θεσσαλονίκης, μια… Ελλάδα σε αέριο πουλά η Energean, τι γυρεύουν οι Γερμανοί στο Μαξίμου, το ερώτημα για την Μπάρμπα Στάθης

Φως στο αδιέξοδο της οικοδομής, το «τάμα» του μετρό Θεσσαλονίκης, μια… Ελλάδα σε αέριο πουλά η Energean, τι γυρεύουν οι Γερμανοί στο Μαξίμου, το ερώτημα για την Μπάρμπα Στάθης

Συντάξεις: Ερχονται αναδρομικά σε χιλιάδες δικαιούχους - Ποιοι και πόσα θα λάβουν

Συντάξεις: Ερχονται αναδρομικά σε χιλιάδες δικαιούχους - Ποιοι και πόσα θα λάβουν

Ο Δένδιας και η απόκρουση ενός σμήνους από drones

Ο Δένδιας και η απόκρουση ενός σμήνους από drones

Σε πρώτο πλάνο οι πολίτες για τον Δήμαρχο Πειραιά

Σε πρώτο πλάνο οι πολίτες για τον Δήμαρχο Πειραιά

Τα απαραίτητα για την εξόρμηση στα χιόνια

Τα απαραίτητα για την εξόρμηση στα χιόνια

Γαλλίδες: 5 κομμάτια που δεν αποχωρίζονται τον χειμώνα για αψεγάδιαστο στιλ

Γαλλίδες: 5 κομμάτια που δεν αποχωρίζονται τον χειμώνα για αψεγάδιαστο στιλ

Ποιος είναι ο συνδυασμός που κάνει το έντερο «χαρούμενο»

Ποιος είναι ο συνδυασμός που κάνει το έντερο «χαρούμενο»

Γιατί τα παιδιά δοκιμάζουν επικίνδυνα challenges στα social;

Γιατί τα παιδιά δοκιμάζουν επικίνδυνα challenges στα social;

Πως μηδενίζεται ο φόρος για ανείσπρακτα ενοίκια - Οι δυο κινήσεις που πρέπει να γίνουν από τους ιδιοκτήτες

Πως μηδενίζεται ο φόρος για ανείσπρακτα ενοίκια - Οι δυο κινήσεις που πρέπει να γίνουν από τους ιδιοκτήτες

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Παρασκευή 24 Ιανουαρίου 2025
Απόρρητο