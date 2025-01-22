Τετάρτη 22 Ιανουαρίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση
22.01.2025 | 21:54
Σοκ στον Πύργο: Πατέρας βρήκε τον 14χρονο γιο του νεκρό στο σπίτι
Σημαντική είδηση
22.01.2025 | 17:08
Μαθήτρια λυκείου λιποθύμησε μετά από challenge στο TikTok
# ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟΣ ΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑΣ
# ΚΑΙΤΗ ΓΚΡΕΥ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΓΑΖΑ
# ΚΛΙΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΚΡΙΣΗ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΣΥΡΙΑ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΕΝΔΟΟΙΚΟΓΕΝΕΙΑΚΗ ΒΙΑ
# COOKING
# VITA
Rare Earth Mineral Exploration in Greece on the Rise
English edition 22 Ιανουαρίου 2025 | 22:03

Rare Earth Mineral Exploration in Greece on the Rise

The Ministry of Environment and Energy has pledged to impose strict obligations on the contractor to ensure environmental protection

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Kρυπτονομίσματα

$Trump: Τι είναι τα memecoin – Γιατί χαρακτήρισαν τους Τραμπ και Μασκ τους νέους Κράσσο και Καίσαρα

$Trump: Τι είναι τα memecoin – Γιατί χαρακτήρισαν τους Τραμπ και Μασκ τους νέους Κράσσο και Καίσαρα

Spotlight

Greece’s Deputy Minister of Environment and Energy Alexandra Sdoukou signed an international call to tender for the exploration and exploitation of the mineral antimony in the area of Keramos on the island of Chios in the northern Aegean Sea, confirming a rise in rare earth mineral exploration in Greece.

The plans for Chios, however, have been met with some concerns, as there is no consensus on the exploitation of the island’s old mines. Since September 13, when the draft tender plans were put up for public consultation, Chios has been divided. Communities in the northern part of the island have expressed cautious support for the development, provided strict conditions are met, while the rest of the island remains concerned about the potential environmental impact of such an investment.

In response, the Ministry of Environment and Energy has pledged to impose strict obligations on the contractor to ensure environmental protection, create jobs for the local community, and allocate benefits to the Municipality of Chios.

Antimony, which is used primarily to strengthen other metals, as a flame-retardant, and as a semiconductor, has been used medicinally. However, it is considered toxic. In small amounts, it can cause eye irritation, skin irritation, lung and heart problems.

The call to tender in Chios comes on the heels of an announcement released last week by industrial and energy company Metlen regarding its new production line for the extraction of bauxite, aluminium, and gallium.

Metlen is expected to start bauxite production by 2026, followed by aluminium and gallium by the end of 2028. The company’s investment is estimated at €295bln.

These moves aim to expand Greece’s presence in the sector of rare earth minerals extraction and production, with another tender in the pipeline regarding the public mining area in Kimmeria, Xanthi, where deposits of magnetite, pyrite, chalcopyrite, and molybdenite have been identified.

Meanwhile, Australian-backed company ‘Rockfire’ leasing the mining site in Molaoi, Laconia in the region of Peloponnese, has announced the discovery of germanium, an extremely scarce metal. The company is currently evaluating the data and assessing the deposit’s viability before making a final decision on the commencement of production.

The Hellenic Authority for Geological and Mineral Research (HAGMR) is conducting lithium exploration in Samos and Kallintiri, Rodopi, with plans to extend its efforts to Kilkis. In the coming months, the search for critical raw materials will expand to other regions of the country, reflecting a strategic push to capitalize on Greece’s mineral wealth.

Source: Tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
Must in
Σαχτάρ Ντόνετσκ – Μπρεστ 2-0: Τρίποντο και… φουλ για πρόκριση οι Ουκρανοί
Champions League

Σαχτάρ Ντόνετσκ – Μπρεστ 2-0: Τρίποντο και… φουλ για πρόκριση οι Ουκρανοί

Η Σαχτάρ «καθάρισε» με 2-0 την Μπρεστ στο Γκεζελκίρχεν και διατήρησε ζωντανές τις ελπίδες της για πρόκριση στα νοκ άουτ του Champions League.

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Kρυπτονομίσματα
$Trump: Τι είναι τα memecoin – Γιατί χαρακτήρισαν τους Τραμπ και Μασκ τους νέους Κράσσο και Καίσαρα
$Trump: Τι είναι τα memecoin – Γιατί χαρακτήρισαν τους Τραμπ και Μασκ τους νέους Κράσσο και Καίσαρα
Wall Street
Αγορές: Ιστορικά υψηλές «πτήσεις» φέρνει ο Τραμπ σε S&P 500 και… DAX – Κέρδη για στο χρυσό

Αγορές: Ιστορικά υψηλές «πτήσεις» φέρνει ο Τραμπ σε S&P 500 και… DAX – Κέρδη για στο χρυσό

inStream

Κόσμος 22.01.25

Τουρκία: Πένθος, οδύνη και οργή για τους 79 νεκρούς της φωτιάς στο χιονοδρομικό κέντρο

Ο πρόεδρος της Τουρκίας Ρετζέπ Ταγίπ Ερντογάν δεν έκρυψε τη λύπη του στις κηδείες οκτώ μελών της οικογένειας ενός πρώην βουλευτή του κυβερνώντος Κόμματος Δικαιοσύνης και Ανάπτυξης, στο Μπολού

Σύνταξη
ΠΑΝΑΘΗΝΑΪΚΟΣ 22.01.25

Ο Μεϊτέ είναι το «δέντρο», όχι το «δάσος» για τον Παπαδημητρίου

Το μείζον πρόβλημα για τον Παναθηναϊκό δεν είναι επειδή χάθηκε ο Μεϊτέ, αλλά πως στις 20 Ιανουαρίου δεν είχε άλλες επιλογές για τη μεσαία γραμμή εκτός από έναν παίκτη με προβληματικό χαρακτήρα.

Χαράλαμπος Τσιμπίδας
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις
inScience
Τα λιπάσματα έχουν μεγάλο αποτύπωμα άνθρακα – Εκτός αν παράγονται στο υπέδαφος
«Γεωλογική αμμωνία» 22.01.2025

Τα λιπάσματα έχουν μεγάλο αποτύπωμα άνθρακα – Εκτός αν παράγονται στο υπέδαφος

Νέα μέθοδος επιτρέπει την παραγωγή αμμωνίας από χημικές αντιδράσεις σε υπόγεια πετρώματα. Το πλεονέκτημα είναι ότι δεν απαιτείται ηλεκτρική ενέργεια και δεν εκπέμπονται ρύποι.

Σύνταξη
inTown
English edition
Greece Votes on Bill to Boost Sustainable Tourism
English edition 17.01.2025

Greece Votes on Bill to Boost Sustainable Tourism

The bill, introduced by Greece’s Ministry of Tourism, aims to strengthen the country’s position as a global tourism leader by advancing sustainable tourism practices.

Σύνταξη
inStream
Τουρκία: Πένθος, οδύνη και οργή για τους 79 νεκρούς της φωτιάς στο χιονοδρομικό κέντρο
Κόσμος 22.01.2025

Τουρκία: Πένθος, οδύνη και οργή για τους 79 νεκρούς της φωτιάς στο χιονοδρομικό κέντρο

Ο πρόεδρος της Τουρκίας Ρετζέπ Ταγίπ Ερντογάν δεν έκρυψε τη λύπη του στις κηδείες οκτώ μελών της οικογένειας ενός πρώην βουλευτή του κυβερνώντος Κόμματος Δικαιοσύνης και Ανάπτυξης, στο Μπολού

Σύνταξη
Ο Μεϊτέ είναι το «δέντρο», όχι το «δάσος» για τον Παπαδημητρίου
ΠΑΝΑΘΗΝΑΪΚΟΣ 22.01.2025

Ο Μεϊτέ είναι το «δέντρο», όχι το «δάσος» για τον Παπαδημητρίου

Το μείζον πρόβλημα για τον Παναθηναϊκό δεν είναι επειδή χάθηκε ο Μεϊτέ, αλλά πως στις 20 Ιανουαρίου δεν είχε άλλες επιλογές για τη μεσαία γραμμή εκτός από έναν παίκτη με προβληματικό χαρακτήρα.

Χαράλαμπος Τσιμπίδας
Must Read
Προσδεθείτε… ήρθε ο Τραμπ, «Drill, baby, drill» στην… Ελλάδα, ποιος θα μιμηθεί τον Κωστόπουλο, μαθαίνουν Αγγλικά στο Υπ. Οικονομίας, το placement σε Helleniq Energy

Προσδεθείτε… ήρθε ο Τραμπ, «Drill, baby, drill» στην… Ελλάδα, ποιος θα μιμηθεί τον Κωστόπουλο, μαθαίνουν Αγγλικά στο Υπ. Οικονομίας, το placement σε Helleniq Energy

Αλλάζουν όλα με τις συμβάσεις στις κληρονομιές

Αλλάζουν όλα με τις συμβάσεις στις κληρονομιές

To «αεροφίλημα» στη Μελάνια, οι γροθιές του Μασκ και η ανέκφραστη Χάρις

To «αεροφίλημα» στη Μελάνια, οι γροθιές του Μασκ και η ανέκφραστη Χάρις

Αεροσυνοδός χόρεψε twerk μέσα στο αεροπλάνο και απολύθηκε

Αεροσυνοδός χόρεψε twerk μέσα στο αεροπλάνο και απολύθηκε

Τα απαραίτητα για την εξόρμηση στα χιόνια

Τα απαραίτητα για την εξόρμηση στα χιόνια

Οι Πρώτες Κυρίες των Η.Π.Α. και οι εμφανίσεις τους στην ορκωμοσία

Οι Πρώτες Κυρίες των Η.Π.Α. και οι εμφανίσεις τους στην ορκωμοσία

Ο σωματότυπος που αυξάνει τον κίνδυνο για καρκίνο και καρδιακές παθήσεις

Ο σωματότυπος που αυξάνει τον κίνδυνο για καρκίνο και καρδιακές παθήσεις

Να επέμβω στον τσακωμό του παιδιού με τους φίλους του;

Να επέμβω στον τσακωμό του παιδιού με τους φίλους του;

Οι παρουσίες και οι «ηχηρές» απουσίες από την ορκωμοσία του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ

Οι παρουσίες και οι «ηχηρές» απουσίες από την ορκωμοσία του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Τετάρτη 22 Ιανουαρίου 2025
Απόρρητο