Rare Earth Mineral Exploration in Greece on the Rise

Greece’s Deputy Minister of Environment and Energy Alexandra Sdoukou signed an international call to tender for the exploration and exploitation of the mineral antimony in the area of Keramos on the island of Chios in the northern Aegean Sea, confirming a rise in rare earth mineral exploration in Greece.

The plans for Chios, however, have been met with some concerns, as there is no consensus on the exploitation of the island’s old mines. Since September 13, when the draft tender plans were put up for public consultation, Chios has been divided. Communities in the northern part of the island have expressed cautious support for the development, provided strict conditions are met, while the rest of the island remains concerned about the potential environmental impact of such an investment.

In response, the Ministry of Environment and Energy has pledged to impose strict obligations on the contractor to ensure environmental protection, create jobs for the local community, and allocate benefits to the Municipality of Chios.

Antimony, which is used primarily to strengthen other metals, as a flame-retardant, and as a semiconductor, has been used medicinally. However, it is considered toxic. In small amounts, it can cause eye irritation, skin irritation, lung and heart problems.

The call to tender in Chios comes on the heels of an announcement released last week by industrial and energy company Metlen regarding its new production line for the extraction of bauxite, aluminium, and gallium.

Metlen is expected to start bauxite production by 2026, followed by aluminium and gallium by the end of 2028. The company’s investment is estimated at €295bln.

These moves aim to expand Greece’s presence in the sector of rare earth minerals extraction and production, with another tender in the pipeline regarding the public mining area in Kimmeria, Xanthi, where deposits of magnetite, pyrite, chalcopyrite, and molybdenite have been identified.

Meanwhile, Australian-backed company ‘Rockfire’ leasing the mining site in Molaoi, Laconia in the region of Peloponnese, has announced the discovery of germanium, an extremely scarce metal. The company is currently evaluating the data and assessing the deposit’s viability before making a final decision on the commencement of production.

The Hellenic Authority for Geological and Mineral Research (HAGMR) is conducting lithium exploration in Samos and Kallintiri, Rodopi, with plans to extend its efforts to Kilkis. In the coming months, the search for critical raw materials will expand to other regions of the country, reflecting a strategic push to capitalize on Greece’s mineral wealth.

Source: Tovima.com