Greece Prepares for State Budget Vote as Debate Reaches Final Stages

The debate over Greece’s 2025 state budget culminates today in a marathon parliamentary session, with discussions beginning at 11 a.m. and continuing throughout the day, leading up to the critical evening vote.

The day’s agenda will kick off with speeches by parliamentary representatives from all political parties, presented in reverse order of their parliamentary strength. Come the afternoon, the focus will shift to the country’s political leaders, with each party leader scheduled to address the chamber in a similar sequence.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to deliver his remarks late in the evening, shortly before the decisive vote that will conclude the session

According to sources, Prime Minister Mitsotakis intends to break with tradition by focusing on the broader political vision and the social implications of the 2025 budget rather than providing detailed economic statistics typically presented during budget debates, choosing instead to leave such specifics to Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis,.

Mitsotakis is expected to highlight Greece’s progress amid global turbulence, including wars, economic uncertainty, and political instability across Europe. His speech will underscore Greece’s ongoing transition to a stronger, more resilient economy, presenting 2025 as a foundational year for more ambitious steps expected in 2026-2027.

The Prime Minister will also address key current issues, including banking sector challenges and social support measures for vulnerable groups. In doing so, he aims to reaffirm his government’s long-term strategic vision and emphasize that his administration is committed to completing its full term.

Opposition parties are poised to challenge the government’s policy direction. SYRIZA’s leader is expected to spotlight the perceived shortcomings of the budget, arguing that it perpetuates austerity for a significant portion of Greek society. PASOK-KINAL leader Nikos Androulakis is expected to present his party’s alternative proposal, focusing on a different blend of tax, economic, and social policies aimed at addressing inequality and improving public welfare.

The 2025 budget is expected to pass with the support of ruling New Democracy (ND) MPs and independent lawmakers Lefteris Avgenakis and Haris Katsivardas. While opposition parties oppose the budget overall, they have indicated support for certain provisions, including defense spending and measures related to the Presidency of the Republic.