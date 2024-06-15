Σάββατο 15 Ιουνίου 2024
15.06.2024 | 11:33
Νεκρός βρέθηκε ο Ολλανδός τουρίστας που είχε χαθεί στη Σάμο
15.06.2024 | 10:38
Βουτιά θανάτου για 21χρονη στην Καλαμάτα - Τι συνέβη
15.06.2024 | 08:28
Κυκλοφοριακές ρυθμίσεις λόγω του «Athens Pride 2024» – Ποιοι δρόμοι κλείνουν
New Cabinet after Reshuffle Convenes Saturday
English edition 15 Ιουνίου 2024 | 14:16

Prime Minister Mitsotakis called for a period of “comprehensive rebooting” and outlined salary increases, changes in the health and education sectors and the fight against inflation as the government’s four priorities

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
A
Φορολογία Eιδήσεις

Εφορία: Ερχονται 20.000 «ραβασάκια» για αδήλωτα εισοδήματα – Ποιοι βρίσκονται στο στόχαστρο

Following the minor reshuffle announced by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday, the new Cabinet convened Saturday morning in the aftermath of the European election results.

PM Mitsotakis made an extensive reference to the elections, stressing how his party – which earned 28.1% of the total votes – had fallen short of the initial target set – above 30% and also commented on the high abstention rate.

Nevertheless, he emphasized how, despite the setback, New Democracy is still in the lead and that Greece remains a pillar of stability in Europe.

He called for a period of “comprehensive rebooting” and outlined salary increases, changes in the health and education sectors and the fight against inflation as the government’s four priorities.

“Our citizens essentially demanded more work and fewer mistakes, with better results and fewer delays” he mentioned, adding that attention is required even on daily decisions and behavior.

“This government sees its weaknesses head-on and overcomes them,” he noted.

PM Mitsotakis commented on Friday’s reshuffle saying that any changes to the composition are determined by the existing needs and an effort to increase productivity.

“We need a team of fighters with a central purpose in each policy area they oversee, to have visible results within a specified timeframe. The key to success is dedication and hard work,” he said, and mentioned that he will be strict, just like the citizens.

He concluded, saying that “Reform means leaving an imprint on daily life, convincing even the most skeptical citizens of our intentions, while simultaneously building the strong Greece we deserve. A homeland strong at the heart of Europe, with a fundamentally upgraded healthcare system, an economy where unemployment will continue to decrease and wages will continue to rise. Our efforts on a European scale will also commence in this new five-year cycle, during which much will be judged. The competitiveness of the European economy, the continuation of a strict, yet fair, migration policy, and support for Greek businesses. In this ever-changing environment, adapting the Common Agricultural Policy to the realities of the climate crisis on the one hand, and the need to support the income of our farmers on the other, demographics, and a unified defense policy.”

Source: tovima.com

Θρήνος στο αγγλικό ποδόσφαιρο: Πέθανε ο Κέβιν Κάμπελ
Ποδόσφαιρο

Την τελευταία του πνοή σε ηλικία 54 ετών άφησε ο πρώην ποδοσφαιριστής των Άρσεναλ και Έβερτον, Κέβιν Κάμπελ

Φορολογία Eιδήσεις

Εφορία: Ερχονται 20.000 «ραβασάκια» για αδήλωτα εισοδήματα – Ποιοι βρίσκονται στο στόχαστρο

Ναυτιλία

Κρουαζιέρα: Οι «κόφτες» Μητσοτάκη, το σενάριο για κεφαλικό φόρο και τα μέτρα των εταιρειών σε Σαντορίνη και Μύκονο

25-45 ετών 15.06.2024

Στεγαστική κρίση και δημογραφικό - Ένα εκρηκτικό κοκτέιλ για τις νεότερες γενεές

Ευθύνονται οι δημογραφικές εξελίξεις για την πρόσφατη «στεγαστική κρίση»; Ο καθηγητής Β. Κοντοζαμάνης, επιχειρεί να δώσει απαντήσεις αναλύοντας το φλέγον ζήτημα για την ελληνική κοινωνία.

Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Πυρά 15.06.2024

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Επανεκκίνηση κ. Μητσοτάκη δεν γίνεται με ανακύκλωση προσώπων στις κυβερνητικές καρέκλες

«Περιμένουμε, τώρα που τέλειωσε η προεκλογική περίοδος, να δούμε τι άλλο θα σκαρφιστείτε για να συνεχίσετε να αρνείστε τα πραγματικά, κοστολογημένα μέτρα που προτείνει ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ»

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις
Στεγαστική κρίση και δημογραφικό: Ένα εκρηκτικό κοκτέιλ για τις νεότερες γενεές
25-45 ετών 15.06.2024

Ευθύνονται οι δημογραφικές εξελίξεις για την πρόσφατη «στεγαστική κρίση»; Ο καθηγητής Β. Κοντοζαμάνης, επιχειρεί να δώσει απαντήσεις αναλύοντας το φλέγον ζήτημα για την ελληνική κοινωνία.

Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Στράτος Ιωακείμ
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Επανεκκίνηση κ. Μητσοτάκη δεν γίνεται με ανακύκλωση προσώπων στις κυβερνητικές καρέκλες
Πυρά 15.06.2024

«Περιμένουμε, τώρα που τέλειωσε η προεκλογική περίοδος, να δούμε τι άλλο θα σκαρφιστείτε για να συνεχίσετε να αρνείστε τα πραγματικά, κοστολογημένα μέτρα που προτείνει ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ»

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

