Retail Holiday Schedule

Stores in Greece will be operating on a festive schedule and will remain open on Sunday (12/31), New Year’s Eve, and will be closed again on New Year’s Day (01/01) and on January 2, 2024.

Shop owners anticipate that the increased traffic, already recorded since the previous week, will boost their turnover. The optional opening hours for stores today are from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM.

It is noted that supermarkets operate on a different schedule than the recommended one.

Specifically, the recommended opening hours for commercial stores by the Athens Chamber of Commerce for the holiday period are as follows:

Wednesday, December 27: 09:00 AM – 09:00 PM

Thursday, December 28: 09:00 AM – 09:00 PM

Friday, December 29: 09:00 AM – 09:00 PM

Saturday, December 30: 09:00 AM – 06:00 PM

Sunday, December 31: 11:00 AM – 06:00 PM

Monday, January 1, 2024: Closed

Tuesday, January 2, 2024: Closed

In Thessaloniki, according to the city’s Chamber of Commerce, commercial stores will operate in the coming days as follows:

During the holiday period, the stores in Piraeus will have the following operating hours:

Finally, starting from Wednesday, January 3, 2024, the regular operating hours for Piraeus commercial stores will be reinstated.

With stores open this Sunday and favorable weather, people will go out for their shopping, as stated by the President of the Athens Chamber of Commerce, Stavros Kafounis, speaking to reporters.