03.12.2023
Συγκλονίζει η ιστορία της Ραφαέλας - Το ατύχημα που την καθήλωσε σε αναπηρικό αμαξίδιο
03.12.2023
Unicef: «Ο χειρότερος βομβαρδισμός από την έναρξη του πολέμου - Μαζικές απώλειες παιδιών»
03.12.2023
Το Ισλαμικό Κράτος ανέλαβε την ευθύνη για τη φονική επίθεση στις Φιλιππίνες
PM Mitsotakis: Postal Vote a Historic Political Reform
English edition 03 Δεκεμβρίου 2023

PM Mitsotakis: Postal Vote a Historic Political Reform

In his wekly update, the PM also touched on judicial reforms

In his regular weekly update of his government’s work on his Facebook page, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis referred to the postal vote as a historic political reform, characterizing it as a democratic and social achievement that addresses the issue of voter abstention from elections.

The Prime Minister highlighted the significance of the postal vote in bringing Greece closer to Europe and tackling the growing problem of voter abstention. He also touched upon other significant reforms undertaken by the government aimed at improving the daily lives of citizens.

Continuing, he addressed the judicial reform by tightening the framework, such as the strict limitation of trial postponements to just one, preventing an endless prolongation of legal proceedings.

Mitsotakis also mentioned the goal of reducing unemployment to below 10%, the fourth consecutive upgrade of the Greek economy’s investment grade by Fitch, efforts to tackle inflation through the “Permanent Price Reduction” program, and increased scrutiny to combat profiteering with the imposition of substantial fines.

The Prime Minister concluded his post by emphasizing the need for the state’s resilience, describing it as a cornerstone for the future.

Source: tovima.com

Μπαράζ συναντήσεων Τσίπρα με ηγέτες ιταλικών κομμάτων – Το «μήνυμα» για τον ΣΥΡΙΖΑ
Μπαράζ συναντήσεων Τσίπρα με ηγέτες ιταλικών κομμάτων – Το «μήνυμα» για τον ΣΥΡΙΖΑ

Ο Αλέξης Τσίπρας, στο πλαίσιο των καθηκόντων του ως εκπρόσωπος του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ στην Κοινοβουλευτική Συνέλευση του Συμβουλίου της Ευρώπης, θα συναντηθεί με τους Κόντε και Λέτα

03.12.2023

Τριγμοί από τα δεξιά της ΝΔ και τα «αριστερά» του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ – Γάμοι ΛΟΑΤΚΙ και κόμμα «11» φέρνουν ταραχές

Το νομοσχέδιο που σκοπεύει να φέρει η ΝΔ για τον γάμο ομοφύλων ταράζει τα θεμέλια της «γαλάζιας πολυκατοικίας» - Οι «11» ανακοινώνουν όνομα και ετοιμάζονται για «αριστερή αντιπολίτευση»

03.12.2023

Γάζα: Πώς θα συνεχιστεί ο πόλεμος με βάση τα διαθέσιμα πυρομαχικά;

Μια ανάλυση του Al Jazeera πάνω στην κοινή γνώση πως πριν την κατάπαυση του πυρός το Ισραήλ είχε μόνο «πυρομαχικά ασφαλείας» επεξηγεί με ποιον τρόπο θα συνεχίσουν οι επιθέσεις στην Γάζα.

03.12.2023

Η φάση που εξόργισε τη Σίτι: Ο Χούπερ έκοψε το τετ α τετ για να δώσει φάουλ στον Χάαλαντ (pic, vid)

Νέες ακραίες διαμαρτυρίες κατά της διαιτησίας στην Premier League, αυτή τη φορά από την Μάντσεστερ Σίτι για απίστευτο φάουλ που της στέρησε τετ α τετ στις καθυστερήσεις.

English edition 03.12.2023
Christmas Holiday Season: Hotel Bookings Soar
English edition 03.12.2023

Christmas Holiday Season: Hotel Bookings Soar

Depending on the region, the upcoming 15-day Christmas period is expected to be one of the best in recent years, according to Angelos Kallias, the head of the informal group of hoteliers in mountainous and semi-mountainous destinations

English edition 29.11.2023
Stylianides at IMO: Everyone Must Engage with Green Transition
English edition 29.11.2023

Stylianides at IMO: Everyone Must Engage with Green Transition

The regulation of decarbonization can only succeed if it is smart, fair and targets the real polluter, Christos Stylianides said at the International Maritime Organization (IMO)

English edition 21.11.2023
Greeks are champion antibiotics consumers
English edition 21.11.2023

Greeks are champion antibiotics consumers

Almost 50% more pneumonia from resistant Klebsiella in Europe – staph and e-coli infections are decreasing in Europe and increasing in Greece

03.12.2023

Τριγμοί από τα δεξιά της ΝΔ και τα «αριστερά» του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ – Γάμοι ΛΟΑΤΚΙ και κόμμα «11» φέρνουν ταραχές

Το νομοσχέδιο που σκοπεύει να φέρει η ΝΔ για τον γάμο ομοφύλων ταράζει τα θεμέλια της «γαλάζιας πολυκατοικίας» - Οι «11» ανακοινώνουν όνομα και ετοιμάζονται για «αριστερή αντιπολίτευση»

03.12.2023

Γάζα: Πώς θα συνεχιστεί ο πόλεμος με βάση τα διαθέσιμα πυρομαχικά;

Μια ανάλυση του Al Jazeera πάνω στην κοινή γνώση πως πριν την κατάπαυση του πυρός το Ισραήλ είχε μόνο «πυρομαχικά ασφαλείας» επεξηγεί με ποιον τρόπο θα συνεχίσουν οι επιθέσεις στην Γάζα.

03.12.2023

Η φάση που εξόργισε τη Σίτι: Ο Χούπερ έκοψε το τετ α τετ για να δώσει φάουλ στον Χάαλαντ (pic, vid)

Νέες ακραίες διαμαρτυρίες κατά της διαιτησίας στην Premier League, αυτή τη φορά από την Μάντσεστερ Σίτι για απίστευτο φάουλ που της στέρησε τετ α τετ στις καθυστερήσεις.

