Πέμπτη 30 Νοεμβρίου 2023
weather-icon 21o
inStream
Συμβαίνει τώρα:
30.11.2023 | 15:02
Σεισμός τώρα στη Ζάκυνθο – 4,4 Ρίχτερ ταρακούνησαν το νησί
Σημαντική είδηση:
30.11.2023 | 10:43
Εντυπωσιακό βίντεο - Κύματα «καταπίνουν» το λιμάνι της Τήνου
Σημαντική είδηση:
30.11.2023 | 08:11
«Έπνιξε» την παραλία της Καλαμάτας η κακοκαιρία - Βγήκε η θάλασσα στην Ναυαρίνου
ΙΣΡΑΗΛ
ΒΑΣΙΛΙΚΟΣ
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ
UniCredit: Greek Economy to Stand Out in Eurozone, Despite Modest Performance
English edition 30 Νοεμβρίου 2023 | 18:37

UniCredit: Greek Economy to Stand Out in Eurozone, Despite Modest Performance

UniCredit projects Greece will achieve its inflation target of 2% in 2024, aligning with the European Central Bank’s goal

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Ευρωπαϊκά χρηματιστήρια

Ευρωπαϊκά Χρηματιστήρια: Έκλεισαν τον δεύτερο καλύτερο μήνα του έτους

Ευρωπαϊκά Χρηματιστήρια: Έκλεισαν τον δεύτερο καλύτερο μήνα του έτους

Spotlight

UniCredit projects Greece will achieve its inflation target of 2% in 2024, aligning with the European Central Bank’s goal, compared to the 2.5% forecast for the Eurozone, in a report.

Despite its investments in Greece via Alpha Bank, however, the Italian banking group remains cautious about the Greek economy’s outlook for 2024. In contrast to analysts’ and institutions’ estimates, which project Greek growth above 2%, the Italian bank anticipates a mere 1.3% increase in GDP for 2024, down from 2.3% in the current year, with a slight improvement to 1.7% in 2025.

The Italian bank stressed that concerns may arise as the Consumer Price Index is expected to decline to 1.6% in Greece in 2025, considering that the Greek GDP heavily relies on consumption.

These projections, while higher than the meager +0.5 percent predicted for the Eurozone’s GDP in the coming year, are attributed to restrictive monetary policies, stricter fiscal stances, and the weakening resilience of the labor market.

ECB’s Policy Implications and Economic Risks

UniCredit emphasizes the critical role inflation will play in the Eurozone in the coming year, confirming that structural inflation can approach 2% by the end of 2024 and dip below that level in 2025.

UniCredit also predicts that reinvestments under the PEPP program (Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme) will continue in full until the end of 2024.

For the Eurozone’s economic trajectory, UniCredit forecasts a 0.5 percent increase in GDP in 2024, the same rate as the current year. Research indicators suggest that GDP will either remain stagnant or experience moderate contraction in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Regarding potential challenges affecting the economy, UniCredit anticipates these difficulties to persist in 2024. The transmission of aggressive interest rate hikes by the ECB continues in a period where household savings have been largely depleted, fiscal policy tightens, and labor market resilience begins to wane.

Source: to vima.com

Headlines

Sports in

Η 11άδα του Ολυμπιακού για το παιχνίδι με την Φράιμπουργκ
Ποδόσφαιρο

Η 11άδα του Ολυμπιακού για το παιχνίδι με την Φράιμπουργκ

Οι επιλογές του Ισπανού τεχνικού για το αποψινό παιχνίδι με την Φράιμπουργκ (19:45) για τους ομίλους του Europa League.

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Ευρωπαϊκά χρηματιστήρια

Ευρωπαϊκά Χρηματιστήρια: Έκλεισαν τον δεύτερο καλύτερο μήνα του έτους

Ευρωπαϊκά Χρηματιστήρια: Έκλεισαν τον δεύτερο καλύτερο μήνα του έτους

Φορολογία Eιδήσεις

Χατζηδάκης: «Δέκα αλήθειες» και «δέκα μύθοι» για τους ελεύθερους επαγγελματίες

Χατζηδάκης: «Δέκα αλήθειες» και «δέκα μύθοι» για τους ελεύθερους επαγγελματίες

inStream

«Όνομα την Δευτέρα» 30.11.2023

Πλήρης μετάλλαξη ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ του Κασσελάκη, λέει η Αχτσιόγλου – Τι είπε για την «ουδετερότητα» Τσίπρα

Η Έφη Αχτσιόγλου εξήγησε τους λόγους για τους οποίους δεν δέχτηκε «χαρτοφυλάκιο» όταν εξελέγη πρόεδρος του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ ο Στέφανος Κασσελάκης

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Europa League 30.11.2023

LIVE: Φράιμπουργκ – Ολυμπιακός

Παρακολουθήστε live στις 19:45 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Φράιμπουργκ-Ολυμπιακός για την 5η αγωνιστική του Europa League. Τηλεοπτική κάλυψη από το CosmoteSport 4.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Europa League 30.11.2023

LIVE: ΑΕΚ – Μπράιτον

Παρακολουθήστε live στις 19:45 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης ΑΕΚ-Μπράιτον για την 5η αγωνιστική του Europa League. Τηλεοπτική κάλυψη από το CosmoteSport 3.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Στη δημοσιότητα 30.11.2023

Άνθρακες ο θησαυρός - Οι 30άρηδες που αμαύρωσαν τη λίστα του Forbes

Με τη λίστα της ντροπής, το Forbes δίνει τροφή στα viral memes που κυκλοφορύν στα social media, όπου οι χρήστες αστειεύονται με τις ομοσπονδιακές αρχές που ερευνούν όσους βρίσκονται στη λίστα

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις

Must Read

Το καμένο σενάριο για Πειραιώς, η ExxonMobil αναζητά εταίρο για την Κρήτη και τα καμπανάκια για πληθωρισμό και εξαγωγές

Το καμένο σενάριο για Πειραιώς, η ExxonMobil αναζητά εταίρο για την Κρήτη και τα καμπανάκια για πληθωρισμό και εξαγωγές

Ακριβότερο κατά 10% το χριστουγεννιάτικο τραπέζι

Ακριβότερο κατά 10% το χριστουγεννιάτικο τραπέζι

Η καρμική σχέση του Ερντογάν με την 7η Δεκεμβρίου

Η καρμική σχέση του Ερντογάν με την 7η Δεκεμβρίου

Υποχρεωτική αργία 15 ημερών σε δήμαρχο της Αττικής

Υποχρεωτική αργία 15 ημερών σε δήμαρχο της Αττικής

Κορυφαία smartphone σε προσφορά για να βρεις αυτό που σου ταιριάζει

Κορυφαία smartphone σε προσφορά για να βρεις αυτό που σου ταιριάζει

Καρκίνος: Μπορούν αυτές οι απλές συνήθειες να μειώσουν τον κίνδυνο;

Καρκίνος: Μπορούν αυτές οι απλές συνήθειες να μειώσουν τον κίνδυνο;

Σωκράτης Φάμελλος: «Μεγάλο λάθος η επιλογή των πρώην συντρόφων – Θα ασκήσουμε αξιόπιστη αντιπολίτευση & θα προτείνουμε λύσεις»

Σωκράτης Φάμελλος: «Μεγάλο λάθος η επιλογή των πρώην συντρόφων – Θα ασκήσουμε αξιόπιστη αντιπολίτευση & θα προτείνουμε λύσεις»

Αρνείται το παιδί σας να δοκιμάσει νέες γεύσεις; Έτσι θα το πείσετε

Αρνείται το παιδί σας να δοκιμάσει νέες γεύσεις; Έτσι θα το πείσετε

Test άγχους: Μήπως έχω περισσότερο στρες από ό, τι πρέπει;

Test άγχους: Μήπως έχω περισσότερο στρες από ό, τι πρέπει;

inbox
today

Τα θέματα της επικαιρότητας που θα σε απασχολήσουν σήμερα

Sports in

Spotlight

Life Scene

English edition

English edition 29.11.2023
Stylianides at IMO: Everyone Must Engage with Green Transition
English edition 29.11.2023

Stylianides at IMO: Everyone Must Engage with Green Transition

The regulation of decarbonization can only succeed if it is smart, fair and targets the real polluter, Christos Stylianides said at the International Maritime Organization (IMO)

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 21.11.2023
Greeks are champion antibiotics consumers
English edition 21.11.2023

Greeks are champion antibiotics consumers

Almost 50% more pneumonia from resistant Klebsiella in Europe – staph and e-coli infections are decreasing in Europe and increasing in Greece

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

Πλήρης μετάλλαξη ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ του Κασσελάκη, λέει η Αχτσιόγλου – Τι είπε για την «ουδετερότητα» Τσίπρα
«Όνομα την Δευτέρα» 30.11.2023

Πλήρης μετάλλαξη ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ του Κασσελάκη, λέει η Αχτσιόγλου – Τι είπε για την «ουδετερότητα» Τσίπρα

Η Έφη Αχτσιόγλου εξήγησε τους λόγους για τους οποίους δεν δέχτηκε «χαρτοφυλάκιο» όταν εξελέγη πρόεδρος του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ ο Στέφανος Κασσελάκης

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
LIVE: Φράιμπουργκ – Ολυμπιακός
Europa League 30.11.2023

LIVE: Φράιμπουργκ – Ολυμπιακός

Παρακολουθήστε live στις 19:45 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Φράιμπουργκ-Ολυμπιακός για την 5η αγωνιστική του Europa League. Τηλεοπτική κάλυψη από το CosmoteSport 4.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
LIVE: ΑΕΚ – Μπράιτον
Europa League 30.11.2023

LIVE: ΑΕΚ – Μπράιτον

Παρακολουθήστε live στις 19:45 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης ΑΕΚ-Μπράιτον για την 5η αγωνιστική του Europa League. Τηλεοπτική κάλυψη από το CosmoteSport 3.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
H Dr. Martens ξέρει να παρτάρει δυνατά
Τα Νέα της Αγοράς 30.11.2023

H Dr. Martens ξέρει να παρτάρει δυνατά

Το αγαπημένο βρετανικό rebellious brand Dr. Martens, ανανέωσε και φέτος το ραντεβού του με τους φίλους των Doc boots σε ένα party που τα είχε όλα!

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

Πέμπτη 30 Νοεμβρίου 2023