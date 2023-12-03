Christmas Holiday Season: Hotel Bookings Soar

Greeks are preparing for the Christmas holiday season, with hotel reservations currently ranging between 40 percent and 60 percent.

Depending on the region, the upcoming 15-day Christmas period is expected to be one of the best in recent years, according to Angelos Kallias, the head of the informal group of hoteliers in mountainous and semi-mountainous destinations.

Mr. Kallias, who also serves as the president of the Drama Hoteliers Association and the general secretary of the Panhellenic Federation of Hoteliers, highlighted the positive outlook for the holiday season.

On average, prices have seen a 5% increase, indicating that hoteliers have absorbed a portion of the rising operational costs, as noted by Mr. Kallias.

As the holiday season approaches, demand is expected to peak, reaching an average reservation rate of 85%-90% during the festive 15-day period. However, between Christmas and New Year’s, and before and after the festive lights, reservations tend to decline.

Demand is high in areas near urban centers and traditional destinations such as Kalavryta, Arachova, and Arcadia. Additionally, there is significant demand for the Zagorochoria and regions in Macedonia from the East (Drama) to the West (Florina).

Pelion Peninsula Experiences Encouraging Demand

The demand for the Pelion Peninsula is encouraging, with reservations already at 50% and expected to reach 100% during the holiday season. Some hotels remain closed either due to damages or lack of access, resulting in higher occupancy rates for those in operation.

Christmas Parks Boost Tourism, Drawing International Visitors

The festive atmosphere is further enhanced by Christmas parks, appealing not only to children but also to adults. The Mill of the Elves in Trikala and Dreamland in Drama have commenced operations, welcoming their first visitors.

Kallias noted increased reservations in Drama before Christmas weekends due to Dreamland’s operation, which started on November 28. Furthermore, Dreamland is already attracting visitors from neighboring Bulgaria, either for day trips or overnight stays. Plans are underway to intensify promotion in neighboring countries in the coming years for the Christmas Park’s operation.

As the holiday season unfolds, the Greek hospitality industry anticipates a vibrant and successful period, attracting both domestic and international visitors to explore the diverse and festive offerings of the country’s picturesque destinations.

Source: tovima.com