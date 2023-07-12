The country is experiencing a heatwave, with the mercury hitting red and celebrated cartoonist Arkas reminding us that these days we need to take care to protect animals as well.

Arkas greets us today with celebrated Thanasakis, a Charlie Brownesque character, who lovingly gives water to a puppy. The caption reads: “In the heat we don’t forget them.”

The “Kleon” heat wave is included, according to the Greece’s national weather bureau, in the category of dangerous weather phenomena. Warmest days are expected to be Friday and Saturday.

See Arkas’ sketch

How can we protect animals?

Animal welfare organizations and competent authorities provide citizens with instructions for the protection of domestic and stray animals, so that they do not suffer from the heat.

Among other things, citizens are urged to leave cool water outside their homes for our four-legged friends that roam the neighborhoods, but also not to disturb them if they have found a long-awaited shelter in a shady place. A series of municipalities, moreover, have provided for the supply of water for stray animals, by installing watering areas.

As far as pets are concerned, we shouldn’t leave them alone in the car, because the temperature can shoot up in just a few minutes.

As for walks, ideally we should take them out early in the morning and after sunset, as the temperature on the sidewalks and asphalt is high and our animals end up with burns on their paws.