The National Public Health Organisation has announced 89 COVID-19 deaths and 6,260 newly confirmed infections in the last 24 hours, while the number of intubated patients rose to 704.

A total of 18,325 patients have died of COVID-19 in Greece since the start of the pandemic.

Of the newly confirmed infections (a daily rise of 0.7 percent), 13 were detected at points of entry into the country.

There are now 951,351 confirmed COVID-19 infections in Greece (50.6 percent men).

Of the infections confirmed over the last seven days, 93 are considered to be linked to travel abroad, while 2,767 have been traced to a previous case.

Intubated patients

For the first time, there are over 700 intubated patients (704), with a median age of 64-years-old, and 81 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are over age 70.

Of intubated patients, 79 percent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, while 20.7 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 3,533 patients have been released from hospital ICUs.

In terms of hospital admissions there was a 10.6 percentage decline – to 453 patients – in the last 24 hours.

The seven-day daily average of admissions is 458, with a median age of 38-years-old, while the median age of those who died was 78-years-old.