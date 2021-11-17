Another 150 million new common shares of Public Power Corp. (PPC) began trading on the Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) on Monday, following a recent successful share capital increase by Greece’s biggest utility.

PPC CEO and president Georgios Stassis ceremoniously declared the opening of trading on Tuesday by ringing a bell.

“With the trading today of new shares by the company at the Athens Stock Exchange a new era begins for PPC, which now possesses a greater capital adequacy, strong alliances and is standing solidly on its feet. This will help in accelerating its transition to a modern, healthy, digital and environmentally friendly power utility,” Stassis said.