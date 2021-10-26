The Greek stock market is moving slightly upwards, but also with a sufficient dose of caution, which finds significant support in selected securities that have taken the reins of the “mission” for the general index to remain above 900 points.

In particular, the general index is gaining, rising by 0.44% to 905.08 points, with a turnover approaching 5 million euros.

However, the message that the market gives to the first, as everything is pointing to, “smooth” session of the week is that it wants to assimilate the levels of 900 points, which it regained only last week after almost a month of spinning at lower levels. And this for many domestic analysts is an important message in the last week of a month with significant gains, when their encapsulation moves will intensify.

At the same time, the contribution of the banking sector is important for maintaining the levels, as it not only signals the awakening of the market – market semantics, but also shows that there are placements in securities that have made significant progress to get rid of the sad “legacy”. of the crisis.

The image on the board

At the level of Eurobank, HELEX, Sarantis, OPAP and ELHA securities, are making significant gains, with PPC, Mytilineos, Coca Cola, Alpha Bank, Jumbo, Motor Oil and Ethniki operating as buttresses in this rise.

On the other hand, the pressures are located at -1.13% of Ellactor, but also at the negative sign of OTE, Titan, Hellenic Petroleum and IPTO.