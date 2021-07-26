Public health authorities in Greece and the head of the Covid-19 vaccination committee on Monday said an online platform will soon allow parents and guardians to schedule vaccinations for minors aged between 12 and 15, roughly a month after the 15-17 age group was included in the inoculation program.

The vaccines to be offered to this age group are the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna shots.

According to public health officials, the aim is to avoid a surge in Covid-19 infections in early September, when schools open.

The Mitsotakis government has precluded another universal lockdown in the country or closed schools.

Out of a population of roughly 11 million, more than 10.2 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered, with nearly 47 percent of the population now vaccinated for the virus.

Another 2,070 single-day infections were reported on Monday, along with five related fatalities, bringing the death toll of the pandemic to 12,903. The number of intubated patients suffering from acute Covid-19 symptoms also rose on Monday, to stand at 147 patients treated in hospital ICUs.