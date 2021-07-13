Following Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis national address in which he announced compulsory vaccination for doctors and healthcare workers, Health Minister Vasilis Kikilias today announced that those who do not comply will be suspended from work and docked pay.

“By 16 August, healthcare workers must have completed the first vaccine dose. Whoever refuses to be vaccinated or has not completed the second dose will be suspended from work without pay,” the minister announced.

He underlined that vaccination is compulsory for all doctors and healthcare workers, administrators and all personnel at all private and public facilities for the care of elderly (photo) and people with disabilities.

More analytically, vaccination will be compulsory for rehab and physical therapy centres, homes for supported living for people with special needs, old age homes, facilities for patients with chronic illnesses, boarding facilities, special foundations, centres for day care for τhe elderly, and centres providing activities for children and people with special needs.

Emergency hiring to replace unvaccinated employees

Public healthcare facilities (for the elderly and hospitals) will have the ability to hire on an emergency basis personnel with limited-time contracts to replace unvaccinated employees.

The ministry’s decision provides for three-member National Health System committees of doctors and university professors in each public health district that will evaluate applications for exemption from the vaccination requirement for proven health reasons.

The National Committee on vaccinations will draft a list of health conditions that permit legitimate exemptions.

Fines of up to 200,000 euros

The penalty for violations of the rules at a healthcare facility will be punished with a 50,000 euro fine for the first violation and 200,000 euros for repeat offenders.

Kikilias said the government will pass a law allowing public facilities to proceed with emergency hiring to replace employees who refuse to be vaccinated.