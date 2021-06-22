This summer, for the 11th time, young Greek and foreign up-and-coming musicians and renowned artists will meet to exchange experiences and thoughts on music and share the stage of the ancient Pythagorion Theater in Samos. The Samos Young Artists Festival has been taking place since 2010 at this location of natural beauty and history, overlooking the sea and the coasts of neighboring Turkey. This year’s program extends from pre-classical and baroque music to modern creations and lasts from the 7th to the 13th of August. The festival continues under the artistic direction of Masha Ilyashov and Alexis Karaiskakis – Nastos, seeking to remain a stage of musical reflection and activity.
After the forced cessation imposed by the pandemic, the Festival of Young Artists returns to the Greek region, both for the inhabitants of the island and for its visitors. It is one of the oldest music festivals in the North Aegean that has been held continuously since 2010 while in 2018 it was awarded by the jury of the Association of Music and Theater Critics as the “Best Regional Music Festival in Greece”. To date, more than 150 internationally renowned musicians have coexisted, thus consolidating Samos and the festival as a musical destination. The ticket price is kept low, 5 Euros per concert, in order to give the widest possible audience participation in the events.
The Schwarz Foundation strives to support culture in practice and in this health situation where society and especially artists are affected by the pandemic. The support of the artistic creation, the music and cultural exchange, the modern music-productioń and the interpretation of classical works are the goal of the Foundation and contribute to the development of the island of Samos.
Schedule of events Samos Young Artists Festival 2021
Gypsy Jazz – Saturday 07/08
Sandro Roy violin
David Gazarov piano
Solo Piano – Music of Chopin – Sunday 08/08
Works by Frédéric Chopin
Eva Gevorgyan piano
Klezmer Explosion – Monday 09/08
Moritz Weiß clarinet
Niki Waltersdorfer guitar, percussion, voice
Maximilian Kreuzer double bass
Great Sonatas for Violin and Piano – Tuesday 10/08
Works by Ludwig van Beethoven, Cesar Franc
Liza Ferschtman violin
Enrico Pace piano
Different Faces of Chamber Music – Wednesday 11/08
Works by Franz Schubert, Guillaume Conesson, Johannes Brahms
Dimitris Karakantas violin
Léa Hénino viola
Jérémie Billet cello
Alexia Mouza piano
Lachrimæ Lyræ – Tears of exile – Thursday 12/08
Works by John Dowland
Socrates Sinopoulos lyre
L’Achéron antique music ensemble:
Andreas Linos viola da gamba
Sarah van Oudenhove viola da gamba
Aude-Marie Piloz viola da gamba
Francois Joubert-Caillet viola da gamba
Feast of the Human Voice – Friday 13/08
Works by W. A. Mozart, Henry Purcell, Fransesco Cavalli, Franz Schubert, Manou Hadjidaki, Michael Nyman, Arvo Pärt, G. F Handel
Xavier Sabata counter-tenor
Alexia Mouza piano
Panos Iliopoulos harpsichord
Jérémie Billet cello
Léa Hénino viola
L’Achéron antique music ensemble:
Andreas Linos viola da gamba
Sarah van Oudenhove viola da gamba
Aude-Marie Piloz viola da gamba
Francois Joubert-Caillet viola da gamba