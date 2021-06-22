This summer, for the 11th time, young Greek and foreign up-and-coming musicians and renowned artists will meet to exchange experiences and thoughts on music and share the stage of the ancient Pythagorion Theater in Samos. The Samos Young Artists Festival has been taking place since 2010 at this location of natural beauty and history, overlooking the sea and the coasts of neighboring Turkey. This year’s program extends from pre-classical and baroque music to modern creations and lasts from the 7th to the 13th of August. The festival continues under the artistic direction of Masha Ilyashov and Alexis Karaiskakis – Nastos, seeking to remain a stage of musical reflection and activity.

After the forced cessation imposed by the pandemic, the Festival of Young Artists returns to the Greek region, both for the inhabitants of the island and for its visitors. It is one of the oldest music festivals in the North Aegean that has been held continuously since 2010 while in 2018 it was awarded by the jury of the Association of Music and Theater Critics as the “Best Regional Music Festival in Greece”. To date, more than 150 internationally renowned musicians have coexisted, thus consolidating Samos and the festival as a musical destination. The ticket price is kept low, 5 Euros per concert, in order to give the widest possible audience participation in the events.

The Schwarz Foundation strives to support culture in practice and in this health situation where society and especially artists are affected by the pandemic. The support of the artistic creation, the music and cultural exchange, the modern music-productioń and the interpretation of classical works are the goal of the Foundation and contribute to the development of the island of Samos.

Schedule of events Samos Young Artists Festival 2021

Gypsy Jazz – Saturday 07/08

Sandro Roy violin

David Gazarov piano

Solo Piano – Music of Chopin – Sunday 08/08

Works by Frédéric Chopin

Eva Gevorgyan piano

Klezmer Explosion – Monday 09/08

Moritz Weiß clarinet

Niki Waltersdorfer guitar, percussion, voice

Maximilian Kreuzer double bass

Great Sonatas for Violin and Piano – Tuesday 10/08

Works by Ludwig van Beethoven, Cesar Franc

Liza Ferschtman violin

Enrico Pace piano

Different Faces of Chamber Music – Wednesday 11/08

Works by Franz Schubert, Guillaume Conesson, Johannes Brahms

Dimitris Karakantas violin

Léa Hénino viola

Jérémie Billet cello

Alexia Mouza piano

Lachrimæ Lyræ – Tears of exile – Thursday 12/08

Works by John Dowland

Socrates Sinopoulos lyre

L’Achéron antique music ensemble:

Andreas Linos viola da gamba

Sarah van Oudenhove viola da gamba

Aude-Marie Piloz viola da gamba

Francois Joubert-Caillet viola da gamba

Feast of the Human Voice – Friday 13/08

Works by W. A. ​​Mozart, Henry Purcell, Fransesco Cavalli, Franz Schubert, Manou Hadjidaki, Michael Nyman, Arvo Pärt, G. F Handel

Xavier Sabata counter-tenor

Alexia Mouza piano

Panos Iliopoulos harpsichord

Jérémie Billet cello

Léa Hénino viola

L’Achéron antique music ensemble:

Andreas Linos viola da gamba

Sarah van Oudenhove viola da gamba

Aude-Marie Piloz viola da gamba

Francois Joubert-Caillet viola da gamba