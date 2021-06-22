Renewable energy technologies, their interconnection to the grid as well as the new investment landscape, as it will be formed in the context of the energy transition, will be at the focus of the digital conference entitled: “Energy Solutions Made in Germany – Renewable Energy Sources, Storage and Integration in Network “, organized on Tuesday, June 29, by the Hellenic-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry with the support of the Federal Ministry of Economy and Energy of Germany (BMWi).

According to an announcement, the event will take place as part of a digital business mission, from June 28 to July 1, at the initiative of the Federal Ministry of Economy and Energy of Germany.

The e-conference is addressed to Greek companies and to public and private bodies, who are interested in exploiting the increasing wind and solar potential of Greece as well as to utilize biological waste as sources of green energy in the context of the energy transition.

It is noted that the development and expansion plans in the context of targeted production of green and environmentally friendly energy has attracted the interest of German companies, which can contribute to the Greek energy market with modern technologies and valuable know-how in the field of renewable energy sources and energy infrastructure. .

Presentation of cutting-edge technologies

At the event, 8 German companies participating in the business mission, will present cutting-edge technologies for green energy production, efficient integration and more efficient management of generated energy in the network as well as storage solutions. The technological proposals concern:

* On- and Off-Shore wind farms

* Wind turbines in the form of a fully automated “kite”

* Photovoltaics with storage systems for companies seeking energy autonomy

* Biogas production through dry fermentation

* Digital solutions for the smooth integration of generating units in the grid and in the electricity markets

* Virtual power plants for the forecast and management of energy produced

Speakers

From the Greek side, Dr. Dionysios Papachristou, Electrical Engineer, Specialist Scientist, Director of the Press and Public Relations Office for Energy Regulatory Authority (RAE) and Evangelia Samonaki, Director of Strategy and Studies, Manager of RES & Guarantees of Origin (DAPEEP SA) will address the event. From the German side, Dr. Matthias Stark, Head of the Renewable Energy Systems Department of the Federal Renewable Energy Association (Bundesverband Erneuerbare Energie e.V.) and Prof. Dr. Christian Doetsch, Head of Energy at the Fraunhofer Institute for Environmental, Safety, and Energy Technology UMSICHT, who will refer to Germany’s best practices and suggestions for a successful energy transition.

The event will be addressed by the Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Thessaloniki, Ms. Sibylla Bendig, the Director of the North Greece Branch of the Hellenic-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, George Theodorakis, as well as a representative of the German Federal Government. The event was addressed by the Secretary General of Energy and Mineral Raw Materials, Ministry of Environment and Energy, Alexandra Sdoukou.

The event will be summarized and closed by the President of the Association of Photovoltaic Companies (SEF) and Chairman of the Energy Committee of the Hellenic-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr. Sotiris Kapellos.

Companies or organizations interested in holding B2B meetings, have the opportunity to refer to the profiles of the German companies of the business mission, which are posted on the website of the Hellenic-German Chamber and to fill out the expression of interest form until June 25.