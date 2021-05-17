The US Coast Guard has included Greece with another 22 countries in its QualShip-21 program, which will run from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.

QualShip-21 began in 2001 as an evaluation system and incentive program for foreign-flagged vessels plying US waters and docking in American ports.

Including the Greek registry in the program denotes that the latter encompasses high-quality characteristics for its vessels.

Other national registries included in the program are those of: the Bahamas, Gibraltar, Marshall Islands, Taiwan, Bermuda, Greece, the Netherlands, the UK, Canada, Hong Kong, Norway, Cayman Islands, Isle of Man, Korea, Denmark, Italy, Saudi Arabia, France, Jamaica, Singapore, Germany, Japan and Spain.