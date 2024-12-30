Δευτέρα 30 Δεκεμβρίου 2024
ΠΡΩΤΟΧΡΟΝΙΑ:
30.12.2024 | 12:03
Η ιστορία των πυροτεχνημάτων που λάμπουν στην αλλαγή του χρόνου
ΠΡΩΤΟΧΡΟΝΙΑ:
30.12.2024 | 09:54
Ποιες χώρες γιορτάζουν πρώτες και ποιες τελευταίες την Πρωτοχρονιά
ΠΡΩΤΟΧΡΟΝΙΑ:
29.12.2024 | 20:52
Σταφύλια, φασόλια, χόρτα και βαλίτσες – Τα πιο περίεργα έθιμα ανά τον κόσμο
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter Passes Away at 100
30 Δεκεμβρίου 2024 | 09:30

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter Passes Away at 100

Jimmy Carter, the longest-lived U.S. president, passed away at 100. A champion of global health, human rights, and Middle East peace, he leaves a lasting legacy.

Spotlight

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has passed away at the age of 100.

Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, holds the distinction of being the longest-lived president in U.S. history.

He played a pivotal role as a mediator in the tumultuous Middle East and was a tireless advocate for global health and human rights throughout his life.

According to The Guardian, the former leader passed away on Sunday, December 29, at the age of 100, having lived a full and remarkable life.

Beyond his presidency, Jimmy Carter dedicated his post-White House years to humanitarian efforts, founding the Carter Center in 1982 to promote peace, democracy, and global health.

His relentless commitment to eradicating diseases like guinea worm and improving human rights earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

Carter also remained a symbol of humility and service, famously working with Habitat for Humanity into his later years, helping build homes for those in need. His enduring contributions to humanity cement his legacy as a president and global citizen committed to making the world a better place.

Source: Tovima.com

Χάος στο Χιούστον: Μπουνιές και έξι αποβολές στο ματς των Χιτ με τους Ρόκετς (vid)
Μπάσκετ

Χάος στο Χιούστον: Μπουνιές και έξι αποβολές στο ματς των Χιτ με τους Ρόκετς (vid)

Μεγάλη ένταση και έξι αποβολές στο τελευταίο λεπτό του αγώνα των Χιτ με τους Ρόκετς, όπου το Μαϊάμι πέρασε νικηφόρα από το Χιούστον με 104-100.

Τι είχε δει να έρχεται 30.12.24

Ανατριχιαστικά ακριβείς οι προβλέψεις που έκανε το 1925 ένας επιστήμονας, για την ζωή σήμερα

Ο επιστήμονας - καθηγητής Archibald Montgomery Low προέβλεψε ηχεία στο σπίτι και ρούχα ουδέτερου φύλου, αλλά έχασε το στόχο του για τον φωτισμό των δρόμων με βότανα

Σύνταξη
Σε δύο μέρες 30.12.24

Διατροφή: Εννέα μυστικά για φλατ κοιλιά

Οι προηγούμενες μέρες ήταν γεμάτες τραπέζια και φαγητό, όπως και οι επόμενες που έρχονται. Για αυτό ακολουθούν μερικές συμβουλές για να πάτε στις συγκεντρώσεις της Πρωτοχρονιάς με φλατ κοιλιά.

Σύνταξη
Cold Front 'Elena' Eases, Clear Skies Ring in the New Year
29.12.2024

Cold Front 'Elena' Eases, Clear Skies Ring in the New Year

Cold front "Elena" is gradually subsiding, bringing clear skies to Athens by this afternoon. Access to Parnitha is now only possible via the cable car, while traffic on the Pendeli – Nea Makri ring road remains partially blocked.

Σύνταξη
Ανατριχιαστικά ακριβείς οι προβλέψεις που έκανε το 1925 ένας επιστήμονας, για την ζωή σήμερα
30.12.2024

Ανατριχιαστικά ακριβείς οι προβλέψεις που έκανε το 1925 ένας επιστήμονας, για την ζωή σήμερα

Ο επιστήμονας - καθηγητής Archibald Montgomery Low προέβλεψε ηχεία στο σπίτι και ρούχα ουδέτερου φύλου, αλλά έχασε το στόχο του για τον φωτισμό των δρόμων με βότανα

Σύνταξη
