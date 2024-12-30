Source: Tovima.com
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter Passes Away at 100
Jimmy Carter, the longest-lived U.S. president, passed away at 100. A champion of global health, human rights, and Middle East peace, he leaves a lasting legacy.
- Επαναπατρίστηκαν 33 Έλληνες πολίτες και μέλη των οικογενειών τους από τη Συρία
- Ανεβαίνει η θερμοκρασία τη Δευτέρα - Ο καιρός παραμονή και ανήμερα της Πρωτοχρονιάς
- Εντοπίστηκε πιστόλι σε διαμέρισμα Airbnb στη Γλυφάδα - Τούρκος ο τελευταίος ένοικος
- Ένα κουνελάκι στο σπίτι σας – Πώς θα τού χαρίσετε ευζωία και θα έρθετε πιο κοντά μαζί του
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has passed away at the age of 100.
Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, holds the distinction of being the longest-lived president in U.S. history.
He played a pivotal role as a mediator in the tumultuous Middle East and was a tireless advocate for global health and human rights throughout his life.
According to The Guardian, the former leader passed away on Sunday, December 29, at the age of 100, having lived a full and remarkable life.
Beyond his presidency, Jimmy Carter dedicated his post-White House years to humanitarian efforts, founding the Carter Center in 1982 to promote peace, democracy, and global health.
His relentless commitment to eradicating diseases like guinea worm and improving human rights earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.
Carter also remained a symbol of humility and service, famously working with Habitat for Humanity into his later years, helping build homes for those in need. His enduring contributions to humanity cement his legacy as a president and global citizen committed to making the world a better place.
Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις