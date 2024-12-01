Κυριακή 01 Δεκεμβρίου 2024
01.12.2024
Ποια σχολεία θα είναι κλειστά τη Δευτέρα σε Θεσσαλονίκη και Χαλκιδική
Σημαντική είδηση:
01.12.2024
Στη φυλακή οι ληστές της χρηματαποστολής στο Λαύριο
Σημαντική είδηση:
01.12.2024
Μήνυμα του 112 σε Πιερία, Λάρισα και Μαγνησία - «Περιορίστε τις μετακινήσεις»
Black Friday Spree Continues, Shops Open Sunday
English edition 01 Δεκεμβρίου 2024

Black Friday Spree Continues, Shops Open Sunday

Stores across the country will also operate from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m on all Sundays in December expect for December 8

Αναδυόμενες αγορές: Μετοχές ή ομόλογα; – Το δίλημμα των επενδυτών

Αναδυόμενες αγορές: Μετοχές ή ομόλογα; – Το δίλημμα των επενδυτών

Spotlight

As the holiday season intensifies, shoppers in Greece can take advantage of extended shopping hours, with commercial stores remaining open on Sundays throughout December (bar December 8). The move aims to accommodate increased consumer demand following Black Friday and ahead of Cyber Monday, providing ample opportunity for seasonal shopping.

Throughout the weekend retailers have been offering significant discounts across various categories, with technology products leading the way. Major chains specializing in electronics and household appliances are providing flexible payment solutions and Black Friday-style promotions. Additional discounts are available in cosmetics, sporting goods, furniture, homeware, clothing, footwear, and seasonal items.

As Cyber Monday on December 2 shifts focus to online shopping, consumers are expected to find even more deals in digital stores, further driving seasonal sales.

Stores across the country will also operate from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m on all Sundays in December expect for December 8.

Large supermarket chains, including Sklavenitis, Masoutis, AB Vassilopoulos, Market In, and My Market, have opted to remain closed on December 1, except for the Masoutis branch at “Macedonia” Airport, which will operate from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

With Sunday openings providing more flexibility for shoppers, consumers are advised to plan their visits to avoid long queues and make the most of the available discounts.

Source: tovima.com

Εφορία: Τι θα πληρώσουμε έως το τέλος του έτους – Πότε θα καταβληθούν δώρα, συντάξεις και επιδόματα
Οικονομία

Τι θα πληρώσουμε έως το τέλος του έτους – Πότε θα καταβληθούν δώρα, συντάξεις και επιδόματα

Οι ημερομηνίες κλειδιά και τα ποσά

Εφορία: Τι θα πληρώσουμε έως το τέλος του έτους – Ποια επιδόματα μπαίνουν

Εφορία: Τι θα πληρώσουμε έως το τέλος του έτους – Ποια επιδόματα μπαίνουν

Άλλαξε την αντίληψη 01.12.24

Η ιστορία πίσω από την αμφιλεγόμενη διαφήμιση της Benetton για το AIDS στα 90s

Η αξιοπρέπεια του Ντέιβιντ Κίρμπι, ο οποίος βρισκόταν στο κρεβάτι ενός νοσοκομείου και πέθαινε από AIDS το 1990, είναι κάτι παραπάνω από αισθητή –είναι ανατριχιαστική.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Ποδόσφαιρο 01.12.24

LIVE: Λίβερπουλ – Μάντσεστερ Σίτι

Παρακολουθήστε live στις 18:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Λίβερπουλ – Μάντσεστερ Σίτι για τη 13η αγωνιστική της Premier League. Tηλεοπτικά από Novasports Premier League.

Σύνταξη
Αποτροπιασμός 01.12.24

Γυναικοκτονία στη Θεσσαλονίκη: Με δύο μαχαίρια σκότωσε ο 46χρονος την 60χρονη – Τι λέει η ΕΛ.ΑΣ

Ένας 46χρονος σκότωσε την 60χρονη σύζυγό του στη Θεσσαλονίκη, τραυματίζοντας και τον 29χρονο γιο της γυναίκας όταν εκείνος προσπάθησε να την αποτρέψει

Σύνταξη
Ποδόσφαιρο 01.12.24

Άνετα Γιουνάιτεντ (4-0) και Τσέλσι (3-0)

Πρώτη νίκη στο πρωτάθλημα για τη Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ του Αμορίμ που διέλυσε με 4-0 την Έβερτον ενώ η Τσέλσι «καθάρισε» με 3-0 την Άστον Βίλα

Σύνταξη
Οδηγός επιβίωσης ή πανικού; 01.12.24

Πως προετοιμάζονται Φινλανδοί και Σουηδοί για επίθεση από Ρωσία και… καιρό

Φινλανδοί και Σουηδοί ξεσκονίζουν τα παλαιά φυλλάδια ενημέρωσης των πολιτών για να αντιμετωπίσουν τον εχθρό, είτε αυτόν τον ονομάζουν Ρωσία είτε καιρό.

Σύνταξη
English edition
GEK TERNA: A New Chapter Unfolds After the Deal with Masdar
English edition 29.11.24

GEK TERNA: A New Chapter Unfolds After the Deal with Masdar

A public offer for the remaining 30% of TERNA Energy by Masdar is ‘on deck’. Meanwhile, with its enhanced financial position, GEK TERNA will focus on infrastructure, concessions, waste management, hydropower projects, and even opportunities in Southeast Europe

Σύνταξη
Κυριακή 01 Δεκεμβρίου 2024