Black Friday Spree Continues, Shops Open Sunday

As the holiday season intensifies, shoppers in Greece can take advantage of extended shopping hours, with commercial stores remaining open on Sundays throughout December (bar December 8). The move aims to accommodate increased consumer demand following Black Friday and ahead of Cyber Monday, providing ample opportunity for seasonal shopping.

Throughout the weekend retailers have been offering significant discounts across various categories, with technology products leading the way. Major chains specializing in electronics and household appliances are providing flexible payment solutions and Black Friday-style promotions. Additional discounts are available in cosmetics, sporting goods, furniture, homeware, clothing, footwear, and seasonal items.

As Cyber Monday on December 2 shifts focus to online shopping, consumers are expected to find even more deals in digital stores, further driving seasonal sales.

Stores across the country will also operate from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m on all Sundays in December expect for December 8.

Large supermarket chains, including Sklavenitis, Masoutis, AB Vassilopoulos, Market In, and My Market, have opted to remain closed on December 1, except for the Masoutis branch at “Macedonia” Airport, which will operate from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

With Sunday openings providing more flexibility for shoppers, consumers are advised to plan their visits to avoid long queues and make the most of the available discounts.

