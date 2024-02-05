Δευτέρα 05 Φεβρουαρίου 2024
weather-icon 21o
inStream
Σημαντική είδηση:
05.02.2024 | 18:27
24ωρη πανελλαδική απεργία της ΑΔΕΔΥ την Τετάρτη 28 Φεβρουαρίου
Σημαντική είδηση:
05.02.2024 | 17:26
ΜΑΤ εισέβαλαν στην Νομική του ΔΠΘ – Προσαγωγές και βιαιοπραγίες καταγγέλλουν οι φοιτητές
ΑΓΡΟΤΕΣ
ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΗ ΑΝΤΙΠΟΛΙΤΕΥΣΗ
ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
Millions of House Owners Risk Seeing Assest Value ‘Wiped Out’ Due to Drastic Mandatory Energy Consumption Cuts
English edition 05 Φεβρουαρίου 2024 | 20:31

Millions of House Owners Risk Seeing Assest Value ‘Wiped Out’ Due to Drastic Mandatory Energy Consumption Cuts

The head of Greece’s national organization of immovable private property owners warned millions of owners are at risk of facing depreciation of their assets in the coming years due to the inability to finance the mandatory energy upgrades of their buildings

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Κατασκευές

ΤΕΡΝΑ: Πάνω από 30% η πρόοδος κατασκευής του νέου Διεθνούς Αερολιμένα Ηρακλείου Κρήτης

ΤΕΡΝΑ: Πάνω από 30% η πρόοδος κατασκευής του νέου Διεθνούς Αερολιμένα Ηρακλείου Κρήτης

Spotlight

Millions of Greek property owners could face the ominous prospect of witnessing the value of their assets completely wiped out due to a mandatory transition to almost zero energy consumption buildings until 2050, according to the president of the Hellenic Property Federation (POMIDA), Stratos Paradias.

Talking to Ta Nea, Paradias, who heads Greece’s national organization of immovable private property and building owners, warned that millions of property owners are at risk of facing depreciation of their assets in the coming years due to the inability to finance the mandatory energy upgrades of their buildings.

At least 4.5 million residences should be converted into nearly Zero Energy Buildings (NZEB) by 2050 (out of the existing total of 4.6 million residences/Long-Term Renovation Strategy/Government Gazette B 974/2021), according to the Campaign Manager for Climate and Energy at the Greek office of the environmental organization Greenpeace, Kostis Grimanis.

“For this reason, the implementation of ambitious and forward-looking targets for improving the energy efficiency of homes by 2030 is required. Specifically, the conversion of at least 1.5 million residences to NZEB by 2030,” he added.

Grimanis points out, however, that this goal seems unattainable at this phase, even if the long-term benefits for both the financial gains and the environment are evident.

Paradias is sounding the alarm of an “impending social tragedy,” as he claims, adding that this practically means the housing shortage will intensify, as millions of buildings would be legally removed from transactions (primarily leasing/rentals) despite the increasing demand for housing, especially from young couples.

According to the POMIDA president, apart from the high tax rates that make renting unprofitable and the high cost of renovating properties to re-enter the market, the dominant problem will soon be the mandatory energy upgrades imposed by a new EU directive. National governments will enforce these upgrades, making it a challenge for property owners to rent them out again.

According to the revised Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD), each EU member-state should adopt its national roadmap to cut the average use of primary energy building consumption by 16% in 20230 and 20-22% by 2050.

Furthermore, according to the directive, national measures should ensure that at least 55% of the reduction in average primary energy use is achieved through the renovation of buildings with the worst performance.

Member states will develop national renovation plans to determine the national strategy for decarbonizing the building stock and addressing remaining barriers, such as financing, training, and attracting more specialized workers.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines

Sports in

Επέστρεψε στον Ολυμπιακό ο Ντάρκο Κοβάσεβιτς
Ποδόσφαιρο

Επέστρεψε στον Ολυμπιακό ο Ντάρκο Κοβάσεβιτς

Ο Ντάρκο Κοβάσεβιτς αναλαμβάνει χρέη Αθλητικού Διευθυντή.

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Κατασκευές

ΤΕΡΝΑ: Πάνω από 30% η πρόοδος κατασκευής του νέου Διεθνούς Αερολιμένα Ηρακλείου Κρήτης

ΤΕΡΝΑ: Πάνω από 30% η πρόοδος κατασκευής του νέου Διεθνούς Αερολιμένα Ηρακλείου Κρήτης

ΗΛΕΚΤΡΙΣΜΟΣ

Τιμολόγια ρεύματος: Οδηγίες της ΡΑΑΕΥ για τα σταθερά 6μηνης διάρκειας

Τιμολόγια ρεύματος: Οδηγίες της ΡΑΑΕΥ για τα σταθερά 6μηνης διάρκειας

inStream

Ελλάδα 05.02.2024

Η τρίτη βόμβα στα Πετράλωνα που έχει μπει στο μικροσκόπιο της Αντιτρομοκρατικής

Η αστυνομία εξετάζει το ενδεχόμενο πίσω από τις βόμβες να είναι παλιοί στρατολόγοι μαζί με νέα άτομα που έχουν ενεργοποιηθεί και αποτελούν την επιχειρησιακή ομάδα, συστήνοντας τελικά μία νέα οργάνωση.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ελλάδα 05.02.2024

Έτοιμοι να σκληρύνουν τη στάση τους οι αγρότες – «Θα δούμε εικόνες που θυμίζουν Γαλλία, Γερμανία, Ιταλία»

Η «επίθεση φιλίας» που έχει εξαπολύσει η κυβέρνηση για να αποκλιμακωθεί η ένταση δεν αποδίδει καρπούς με τους αγρότες να θεωρούν «ψίχουλα» τα μέτρα και να προετοιμάζονται για «αλλαγή» του αγώνα τους.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ζοφερές οι προοπτικές 05.02.2024

Ανησυχία για την επιδείνωση της υγείας των παιδιών στη Βρετανία

Τρομακτική αύξηση παρουσιάζει η νηπιακή θνησιμότητα σε μία τόσο πλούσια χώρα, που σε συνδυασμό με τη γήρανση του πληθυσμού εγείρουν ανησυχίες για το μέλλον - Έκθεση «ντροπή» για μια πλούσια χώρα

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Κόλαση επί γης 05.02.2024

«Νεκροταφείο ψυχών» το Βαλπαραΐσο στη Χιλή, 122 οι νεκροί από τις φωτιές - «Ήταν σαν να μπήκαμε στην κόλαση»

Άνθρωποι απανθρακώθηκαν στα αυτοκίνητά τους στην προσπάθεια να φύγουν - «Ο ουρανός ήταν μαύρος, όλοι ούρλιαζαν» περιγράφουν κάτοικοι και συγκλονίζει

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις

Must Read

Ο Χατζηδάκης, το tik tok και οι λαθρέμποροι, το παγκόσμιο ρεκόρ του ΑΔΜΗΕ και το δίλημμα Σκυλακάκη

Ο Χατζηδάκης, το tik tok και οι λαθρέμποροι, το παγκόσμιο ρεκόρ του ΑΔΜΗΕ και το δίλημμα Σκυλακάκη

Εργαζόμενοι συνταξιούχοι: Ανοίγει η πλατφόρμα για δήλωση της απασχόλησης

Εργαζόμενοι συνταξιούχοι: Ανοίγει η πλατφόρμα για δήλωση της απασχόλησης

Golden Visa: Ποιοι επένδυσαν και πού – Τι συμβαίνει με ενοίκια και κλειστά σπίτια

Golden Visa: Ποιοι επένδυσαν και πού – Τι συμβαίνει με ενοίκια και κλειστά σπίτια

Ακατάλληλο το νερό σε περιοχές της Σαμοθράκης

Ακατάλληλο το νερό σε περιοχές της Σαμοθράκης

Οι καλύτεροι αφυγραντήρες στις καλύτερες τιμές

Οι καλύτεροι αφυγραντήρες στις καλύτερες τιμές

Γυναίκες: Γιατί κινδυνεύουν περισσότερο από τα αυτοάνοσα;

Γυναίκες: Γιατί κινδυνεύουν περισσότερο από τα αυτοάνοσα;

Μειωμένη έως και 70% η φετινή παραγωγή μελιού

Μειωμένη έως και 70% η φετινή παραγωγή μελιού

Γιατί το παιδί μου δεν συμμετέχει στο μάθημα;

Γιατί το παιδί μου δεν συμμετέχει στο μάθημα;

Εκτός clawback τα φάρμακα κάτω των 6 ευρώ

Εκτός clawback τα φάρμακα κάτω των 6 ευρώ

inbox
today

Τα θέματα της επικαιρότητας που θα σε απασχολήσουν σήμερα

Sports in

Spotlight

Life Scene

English edition

English edition 31.01.2024
ELSTAT: Producer Price Index in Industry down 6.6% y-o-y
English edition 31.01.2024

ELSTAT: Producer Price Index in Industry down 6.6% y-o-y

Greece’s Overall PPI in industry decreased 7.1% y-o-y January-December 2023, against a 35% y-o-y increase posted January-December 2022

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 30.01.2024
Greece Ranks 13th on European Minimum Wage List
English edition 30.01.2024

Greece Ranks 13th on European Minimum Wage List

In an interesting contrast, Sweden, Austria, Denmark, Finland, and Italy lack national minimum wages but establish them through collective agreements

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 27.01.2024
US Approves F-35 Sale to Greece
English edition 27.01.2024

US Approves F-35 Sale to Greece

The US State Department late Friday notified Congress of the Biden administration’s intent to sell the 5th Generation warplanes to the country, along with new F-16s and modernization kits to Turkey

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 23.01.2024
Greek Antiquities Return to Greece from the United States
English edition 23.01.2024

Greek Antiquities Return to Greece from the United States

All three share a common element, they are products of illegal excavations trafficked by antiquities smugglers before ending up in the Carlos Museum

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 23.01.2024
7+1 Changes in Employment and Benefits
English edition 23.01.2024

7+1 Changes in Employment and Benefits

The possibility of employment is extended to the sixth day of the week in businesses operating continuously, implementing a five-day work system with alternating shifts, with additional work compensated at a 40% increase.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

Νέα τρομοκρατία: Η τρίτη βόμβα στα Πετράλωνα που έχει μπει στο μικροσκόπιο της Αντιτρομοκρατικής
Ελλάδα 05.02.2024

Η τρίτη βόμβα στα Πετράλωνα που έχει μπει στο μικροσκόπιο της Αντιτρομοκρατικής

Η αστυνομία εξετάζει το ενδεχόμενο πίσω από τις βόμβες να είναι παλιοί στρατολόγοι μαζί με νέα άτομα που έχουν ενεργοποιηθεί και αποτελούν την επιχειρησιακή ομάδα, συστήνοντας τελικά μία νέα οργάνωση.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Έτοιμοι να σκληρύνουν τη στάση τους οι αγρότες – «Θα δούμε εικόνες που θυμίζουν Γαλλία, Γερμανία, Ιταλία»
Ελλάδα 05.02.2024

Έτοιμοι να σκληρύνουν τη στάση τους οι αγρότες – «Θα δούμε εικόνες που θυμίζουν Γαλλία, Γερμανία, Ιταλία»

Η «επίθεση φιλίας» που έχει εξαπολύσει η κυβέρνηση για να αποκλιμακωθεί η ένταση δεν αποδίδει καρπούς με τους αγρότες να θεωρούν «ψίχουλα» τα μέτρα και να προετοιμάζονται για «αλλαγή» του αγώνα τους.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Βρετανία: Ανησυχία για την επιδείνωση της υγείας των παιδιών
Ζοφερές οι προοπτικές 05.02.2024

Ανησυχία για την επιδείνωση της υγείας των παιδιών στη Βρετανία

Τρομακτική αύξηση παρουσιάζει η νηπιακή θνησιμότητα σε μία τόσο πλούσια χώρα, που σε συνδυασμό με τη γήρανση του πληθυσμού εγείρουν ανησυχίες για το μέλλον - Έκθεση «ντροπή» για μια πλούσια χώρα

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Χιλή: «Νεκροταφείο ψυχών» με 122 νεκρούς από τις φωτιές – «Ήταν σαν να μπήκαμε στην κόλαση»
Κόλαση επί γης 05.02.2024

«Νεκροταφείο ψυχών» το Βαλπαραΐσο στη Χιλή, 122 οι νεκροί από τις φωτιές - «Ήταν σαν να μπήκαμε στην κόλαση»

Άνθρωποι απανθρακώθηκαν στα αυτοκίνητά τους στην προσπάθεια να φύγουν - «Ο ουρανός ήταν μαύρος, όλοι ούρλιαζαν» περιγράφουν κάτοικοι και συγκλονίζει

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

Δευτέρα 05 Φεβρουαρίου 2024