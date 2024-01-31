Τετάρτη 31 Ιανουαρίου 2024
Union: Greek Households’ Situation Worsens; Cuts in Essential Goods
31 Ιανουαρίου 2024 | 09:26

Union: Greek Households’ Situation Worsens; Cuts in Essential Goods

According to the data, Greeks rank last in per capita income purchasing power, coupled with the sixth-highest indirect tax burden in the European Union

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
The standard of living of vulnerable households has suffered a setback for the period 2021-2023, despite the rise in minimum wages, as outlined in the interim report from the labor institute of the General Confederation of Greek Workers (GSEE).

Notable reductions are evident in energy consumption (heating, natural gas, electricity), while the most economically challenged households are cutting back on vegetables, fish, and pasta.

Attempting to limit essential goods like bread proved challenging, leading to increased financial strain due to rising prices. There has been a significant drop in meat consumption across all households, and the impact of inflation on cheese consumption has been particularly high.

GSEE President Giannis Panagopoulos, addressing the recent General Council meeting, highlighted that inflation surged to 31.2% in food and non-alcoholic beverages. Increases in electricity, natural gas, and other fuels reached 39.1%, rents rose by 8.3%, and other goods and services related to housing repair and maintenance by 7.9%.

According to the data, Greeks rank last in per capita income purchasing power, coupled with the sixth-highest indirect tax burden in the European Union. It is noteworthy that the purchasing power of the minimum wage in October 2023 equaled that of 2015.

The General Confederation of Greek Workers has declared a general strike for April 17, with the main demand being an increase in all wages beyond the minimum wage.

Source: tovima.com

Δέκα λεπτά «κήρυγμα» και τέλος…
Δέκα λεπτά «κήρυγμα» και τέλος…

Ο Ολυμπιακός βρήκε τον εαυτό του στο τρίτο δεκάλεπτο και με μπροστάρηδες Κάνααν και Ράιτ πήρε μια σημαντική νίκη κόντρα στην Άλμπα

Avramar: Ζημιές και υποχρεώσεις σχεδόν μισό δισ. ευρώ

Avramar: Ζημιές και υποχρεώσεις σχεδόν μισό δισ. ευρώ

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition

English edition 31.01.2024
ELSTAT: Producer Price Index in Industry down 6.6% y-o-y
English edition 31.01.2024

ELSTAT: Producer Price Index in Industry down 6.6% y-o-y

Greece’s Overall PPI in industry decreased 7.1% y-o-y January-December 2023, against a 35% y-o-y increase posted January-December 2022

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 30.01.2024
Greece Ranks 13th on European Minimum Wage List
English edition 30.01.2024

Greece Ranks 13th on European Minimum Wage List

In an interesting contrast, Sweden, Austria, Denmark, Finland, and Italy lack national minimum wages but establish them through collective agreements

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 27.01.2024
US Approves F-35 Sale to Greece
English edition 27.01.2024

US Approves F-35 Sale to Greece

The US State Department late Friday notified Congress of the Biden administration’s intent to sell the 5th Generation warplanes to the country, along with new F-16s and modernization kits to Turkey

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 23.01.2024
Greek Antiquities Return to Greece from the United States
English edition 23.01.2024

Greek Antiquities Return to Greece from the United States

All three share a common element, they are products of illegal excavations trafficked by antiquities smugglers before ending up in the Carlos Museum

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 23.01.2024
7+1 Changes in Employment and Benefits
English edition 23.01.2024

7+1 Changes in Employment and Benefits

The possibility of employment is extended to the sixth day of the week in businesses operating continuously, implementing a five-day work system with alternating shifts, with additional work compensated at a 40% increase.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 19.01.2024
Greek Seaman Cadet on St. Nikolas Tanker Arrives in Athens
English edition 19.01.2024

Greek Seaman Cadet on St. Nikolas Tanker Arrives in Athens

The junior officer was serving aboard the Marshall Islands-flagged St. Nikolas when it was boarded by Iranian military personnel and diverted to an Iranian port

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 17.01.2024
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the World Economic Forum in Davos
English edition 17.01.2024

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the World Economic Forum in Davos

During Thursday and Friday, the Prime Minister will engage in discussions with top executives from major technology and energy companies, who have expressed keen interest in potential investment opportunities in Greece

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

διεθνές φιλικό 31.01.2024

Προτεραιότητες 31.01.2024

