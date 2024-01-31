Τετάρτη 31 Ιανουαρίου 2024
weather-icon 21o
inStream
Σημαντική είδηση:
31.01.2024 | 12:46
Πατέρας και σύντροφος εκτελέστηκαν - Έριξαν δύο μικρά παιδιά από τον 15ο όροφο
Σημαντική είδηση:
31.01.2024 | 07:48
Συνετρίβη αμερικανικό F-16 - Αντιμετώπισε κατάσταση «εκτάκτου ανάγκης»
Σημαντική είδηση:
31.01.2024 | 07:49
Δεμένα τα πλοία στα λιμάνια - Πού ισχύει απαγορευτικό απόπλου
ΜΕΣΟΛΟΓΓΙ
ΚΡΑΤΟΣ ΔΙΚΑΙΟΥ
FAMAGUSTA
ELSTAT: Producer Price Index in Industry down 6.6% y-o-y
English edition 31 Ιανουαρίου 2024 | 12:00

ELSTAT: Producer Price Index in Industry down 6.6% y-o-y

Greece’s Overall PPI in industry decreased 7.1% y-o-y January-December 2023, against a 35% y-o-y increase posted January-December 2022

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
A
A

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών

Optima Bank: Παραμένει bullish για το ελληνικό χρηματιστήριο – Οι 5 επιλογές της

Optima Bank: Παραμένει bullish για το ελληνικό χρηματιστήριο – Οι 5 επιλογές της

Spotlight

Greece’s Statistical Authority announced yesterday that the Overall Producer Price Index (PPI) in industry decreased 6.6% year-on-year from December 2023 to December 2022.

The PPI, which includes the domestic and non-domestic market, decreased 7.1% from January-December 2023 compared to the same period the previous year. This stands in contrast to the change between January-December 2021 to January-December 2022 where the PPI jumped 35.1%.

The change in the PPI from December 2022 to December 2023 was driven by decreases in the domestic and non-domestic market sub-indices, which came in 7.4% and 4% lower, respectively.

Some notable reductions from the domestic market include lower electricity, gas, steam and air-conditioning supply (-15.2%) and costs related to the manufacturing of coke and refined petroleum products (-8.6%).

From the non-domestic market, the manufacturing of coke and refined petroleum products fell 11.7% and a reduction of 10.9% for rubber and plastics and 10.4% for electricity, gas, steam and air-conditioning supply.

More details on the composition of the PPI in industry and the sub-indices can be found here.

The industrial producer price index (PPI) measures price changes of goods produced in the domestic market, sold in the domestic market or are exported to the nondomestic market, from the point of view of the producers/manufacturers of a product (it is thus an output price). In this it differs from consumer price indices, which measure the prices from the point of view of consumers/buyers.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines

Sports in

Δέκα λεπτά «κήρυγμα» και τέλος…
On Field

Δέκα λεπτά «κήρυγμα» και τέλος…

Ο Ολυμπιακός βρήκε τον εαυτό του στο τρίτο δεκάλεπτο και με μπροστάρηδες Κάνααν και Ράιτ πήρε μια σημαντική νίκη κόντρα στην Άλμπα

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών

Optima Bank: Παραμένει bullish για το ελληνικό χρηματιστήριο – Οι 5 επιλογές της

Optima Bank: Παραμένει bullish για το ελληνικό χρηματιστήριο – Οι 5 επιλογές της

Οικονομία

Επενδυτική βαθμίδα: Συνωστισμός funds στα ελληνικά ομόλογα – Τι έρχεται για τράπεζες και εταιρείες

Επενδυτική βαθμίδα: Συνωστισμός funds στα ελληνικά ομόλογα – Τι έρχεται για τράπεζες και εταιρείες

inStream

Ενδυνάμωση 31.01.2024

«Πώς να ντυθείτε για τον καρκίνο» - Δεν είναι ματαιοδοξία, είναι ταυτότητα

H Sue Williamson γράφει για την εμπειρία της με τον καρκίνο στη vogue.com - «Την περασμένη εβδομάδα, καθώς ξεφύλλιζα τα ρούχα στην ντουλάπα μου, έπεσα πάνω σε ένα κομμάτι που με κατέβαλε...»

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις

Must Read

​Που έχει το μυαλό του ο Χατζηδάκης, τα νέα PIGS της Ευρώπης, η άλλη όψη του 10ετους ομολόγου, το ρεκόρ του ΔΑΑ και η μονάδα της Elpedison

​Που έχει το μυαλό του ο Χατζηδάκης, τα νέα PIGS της Ευρώπης, η άλλη όψη του 10ετους ομολόγου, το ρεκόρ του ΔΑΑ και η μονάδα της Elpedison

Κατώτατος μισθός: Αυξάνεται κατά 5%-6% στον ιδιωτικό τομέα από την 1η Απριλίου

Κατώτατος μισθός: Αυξάνεται κατά 5%-6% στον ιδιωτικό τομέα από την 1η Απριλίου

Το Παρασκήνιο των Ευρωεκλογών: Οι μάχες και ο άγνωστος Χ της επιστολικής ψήφου

Το Παρασκήνιο των Ευρωεκλογών: Οι μάχες και ο άγνωστος Χ της επιστολικής ψήφου

Ζητούνται 4 λαμπαδηδρόμοι για το Ναύπλιο

Ζητούνται 4 λαμπαδηδρόμοι για το Ναύπλιο

Οι καλύτεροι αφυγραντήρες στις καλύτερες τιμές

Οι καλύτεροι αφυγραντήρες στις καλύτερες τιμές

Κιλά: Aυτός είναι ο καλύτερος τρόπος να τα χάσετε

Κιλά: Aυτός είναι ο καλύτερος τρόπος να τα χάσετε

Οι κινητοποιήσεις των αγροτών στο επίκεντρο της πολιτικής αντιπαράθεσης

Οι κινητοποιήσεις των αγροτών στο επίκεντρο της πολιτικής αντιπαράθεσης

Για να σας ακούσει το παιδί, αρχικά ηρεμήστε

Για να σας ακούσει το παιδί, αρχικά ηρεμήστε

Εκτός clawback τα φάρμακα κάτω των 6 ευρώ

Εκτός clawback τα φάρμακα κάτω των 6 ευρώ

inbox
today

Τα θέματα της επικαιρότητας που θα σε απασχολήσουν σήμερα

Sports in

Spotlight

Life Scene

English edition

English edition 30.01.2024
Greece Ranks 13th on European Minimum Wage List
English edition 30.01.2024

Greece Ranks 13th on European Minimum Wage List

In an interesting contrast, Sweden, Austria, Denmark, Finland, and Italy lack national minimum wages but establish them through collective agreements

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 27.01.2024
US Approves F-35 Sale to Greece
English edition 27.01.2024

US Approves F-35 Sale to Greece

The US State Department late Friday notified Congress of the Biden administration’s intent to sell the 5th Generation warplanes to the country, along with new F-16s and modernization kits to Turkey

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 23.01.2024
Greek Antiquities Return to Greece from the United States
English edition 23.01.2024

Greek Antiquities Return to Greece from the United States

All three share a common element, they are products of illegal excavations trafficked by antiquities smugglers before ending up in the Carlos Museum

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 23.01.2024
7+1 Changes in Employment and Benefits
English edition 23.01.2024

7+1 Changes in Employment and Benefits

The possibility of employment is extended to the sixth day of the week in businesses operating continuously, implementing a five-day work system with alternating shifts, with additional work compensated at a 40% increase.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 19.01.2024
Greek Seaman Cadet on St. Nikolas Tanker Arrives in Athens
English edition 19.01.2024

Greek Seaman Cadet on St. Nikolas Tanker Arrives in Athens

The junior officer was serving aboard the Marshall Islands-flagged St. Nikolas when it was boarded by Iranian military personnel and diverted to an Iranian port

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 17.01.2024
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the World Economic Forum in Davos
English edition 17.01.2024

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the World Economic Forum in Davos

During Thursday and Friday, the Prime Minister will engage in discussions with top executives from major technology and energy companies, who have expressed keen interest in potential investment opportunities in Greece

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

«Πώς να ντυθείτε για τον καρκίνο» – Δεν είναι ματαιοδοξία, είναι ταυτότητα
Ενδυνάμωση 31.01.2024

«Πώς να ντυθείτε για τον καρκίνο» - Δεν είναι ματαιοδοξία, είναι ταυτότητα

H Sue Williamson γράφει για την εμπειρία της με τον καρκίνο στη vogue.com - «Την περασμένη εβδομάδα, καθώς ξεφύλλιζα τα ρούχα στην ντουλάπα μου, έπεσα πάνω σε ένα κομμάτι που με κατέβαλε...»

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

Τετάρτη 31 Ιανουαρίου 2024