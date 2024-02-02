Παρασκευή 02 Φεβρουαρίου 2024
PM Mitsotakis to Address Farmers Concerns at Parliament Today
English edition 02 Φεβρουαρίου 2024 | 09:50

PM Mitsotakis to Address Farmers Concerns at Parliament Today

The Prime Minister is expected to announce measures which aim to reduce some of the agricultural sector’s costs

On the heels of the Special European Council meeting in Brussels yesterday which was marred by protests of the agricultural sector, Prime Minister Mitsotakis will address Greek parliament today to discuss the issues and concerns of farmers in Greece.

The PM noted yesterday, while still in Brussels, that he would attend parliament to answer questions posed by the New Left party leader Alexis Charitsis.

While the government is expected to announce some measures that aim to reduce production costs, such as the cost of diesel and electricity, the PM is not expected to announce any large measures, according to reports at ToVima.

The PM said yesterday when speaking to press that there should be a European solution stemming from the revision of the common agricultural policy.

“I believe, I think, that the time has come, without calling into question the core of the green transition, the possibility to discuss some adjustments to the policy that will consider the new realities that we can’t ignore. And I want to stress that many of the concerns of farmer are understandable to me and, to a degree, justified.”

Source: tovima.com

English edition

English edition 31.01.2024
ELSTAT: Producer Price Index in Industry down 6.6% y-o-y
English edition 31.01.2024

ELSTAT: Producer Price Index in Industry down 6.6% y-o-y

Greece’s Overall PPI in industry decreased 7.1% y-o-y January-December 2023, against a 35% y-o-y increase posted January-December 2022

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 30.01.2024
Greece Ranks 13th on European Minimum Wage List
English edition 30.01.2024

Greece Ranks 13th on European Minimum Wage List

In an interesting contrast, Sweden, Austria, Denmark, Finland, and Italy lack national minimum wages but establish them through collective agreements

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 27.01.2024
US Approves F-35 Sale to Greece
English edition 27.01.2024

US Approves F-35 Sale to Greece

The US State Department late Friday notified Congress of the Biden administration’s intent to sell the 5th Generation warplanes to the country, along with new F-16s and modernization kits to Turkey

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 23.01.2024
Greek Antiquities Return to Greece from the United States
English edition 23.01.2024

Greek Antiquities Return to Greece from the United States

All three share a common element, they are products of illegal excavations trafficked by antiquities smugglers before ending up in the Carlos Museum

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 23.01.2024
7+1 Changes in Employment and Benefits
English edition 23.01.2024

7+1 Changes in Employment and Benefits

The possibility of employment is extended to the sixth day of the week in businesses operating continuously, implementing a five-day work system with alternating shifts, with additional work compensated at a 40% increase.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 19.01.2024
Greek Seaman Cadet on St. Nikolas Tanker Arrives in Athens
English edition 19.01.2024

Greek Seaman Cadet on St. Nikolas Tanker Arrives in Athens

The junior officer was serving aboard the Marshall Islands-flagged St. Nikolas when it was boarded by Iranian military personnel and diverted to an Iranian port

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

