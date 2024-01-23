Τρίτη 23 Ιανουαρίου 2024
7+1 Changes in Employment and Benefits
English edition 23 Ιανουαρίου 2024 | 11:14

The possibility of employment is extended to the sixth day of the week in businesses operating continuously, implementing a five-day work system with alternating shifts, with additional work compensated at a 40% increase.

Τι μας επιφυλάσσει η παγκόσμια οικονομία μετά το 2024

Spotlight

Significant changes in employment terms and working conditions, as well as in the process of benefits disbursement, are expected in the coming months with the implementation of the new laws voted in the last semester of 2023.

Τhe most significant of the new regulations concerns the “thawing” of the three-year employment period which came into effect on January 1st. The measure is expected to provide an up to 10% boost to salaries of certain categories of employees, with the minimum wage also increasing.

Furthermore, the digital work card will be implemented in retail and industry, including the hospitality and tourism sectors by the end of 2024.
In addition, a 13-hour daily work limit for concurrent employment with multiple employers will be established. And the termination of an employment contract without severance pay during a six-month probationary period will be introduced.

What is more, the employment of workers on Sundays and public holidays will only be allowed in specific sectors and activities.

Changes are also coming to the process of benefits disbursement. Specifically, during the second half of the year, the gradual implementation of the prepaid card for benefits is expected. This measure applies to all benefits, with some exceptions, such as disability benefits, housing allowance, and emergency financial assistance.

Finally, self-employed women and female farmers will be entitled to special maternity protection, allowing them to receive a monthly maternity benefit amounting to 780 euros for 9 months.

Source: tovima.com

English edition 19.01.2024
Greek Seaman Cadet on St. Nikolas Tanker Arrives in Athens
English edition 19.01.2024

The junior officer was serving aboard the Marshall Islands-flagged St. Nikolas when it was boarded by Iranian military personnel and diverted to an Iranian port

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 17.01.2024
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the World Economic Forum in Davos
English edition 17.01.2024

During Thursday and Friday, the Prime Minister will engage in discussions with top executives from major technology and energy companies, who have expressed keen interest in potential investment opportunities in Greece

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 17.01.2024
Commission: Raise Wages with Caution
English edition 17.01.2024

However, the Commission warned about the need for balance, emphasizing that substantial wage hikes, without parallel productivity gains, could adversely impact competitiveness across Europe

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 16.01.2024
Greek PM Convenes Top Meeting on Generative AI in the Country
English edition 16.01.2024

The specific study was composed last autumn by the Athens-based Demokritos National Research Center and serves as the first strategic foresight for the use of generative AI in Greece, according to its authors

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 15.01.2024
Car Sales Surge in 2023
English edition 15.01.2024

The 130,000-car threshold had not been reached since 2010, the year that saw Greece propelled into a punishing economic crisis and financial downturn.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 12.01.2024
Greek Pharma Sector Faces Challenges Amid Drug Shortages
English edition 12.01.2024

An aging population and economic constraints contribute to a strained Greek National Healthcare System (ESY), appearing insufficient in meeting the demands of the times

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 11.01.2024
Greek Property Owners Boost Short-Term Rental Market
English edition 11.01.2024

The trend is reinforced by the positive reviews given by visitors to accommodations, especially in areas like Polygono, the First Cemetery of Athens vicinity, Hellenorossi, and Zappeion

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 10.01.2024
The Champions in Profits and Price Hikes
English edition 10.01.2024

However, supermarkets and department stores saw a decline in EBITDA profits by 9.06% to a 613.3 million euros in 2022 compared to 674.5 million euros in 2021, as this sector had experienced unprecedented profits during the pandemic period of 2020-2021

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

