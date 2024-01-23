7+1 Changes in Employment and Benefits

Significant changes in employment terms and working conditions, as well as in the process of benefits disbursement, are expected in the coming months with the implementation of the new laws voted in the last semester of 2023.

Τhe most significant of the new regulations concerns the “thawing” of the three-year employment period which came into effect on January 1st. The measure is expected to provide an up to 10% boost to salaries of certain categories of employees, with the minimum wage also increasing.

Furthermore, the digital work card will be implemented in retail and industry, including the hospitality and tourism sectors by the end of 2024.

In addition, a 13-hour daily work limit for concurrent employment with multiple employers will be established. And the termination of an employment contract without severance pay during a six-month probationary period will be introduced.

The possibility of employment is extended to the sixth day of the week in businesses operating continuously, implementing a five-day work system with alternating shifts, with additional work compensated at a 40% increase.

What is more, the employment of workers on Sundays and public holidays will only be allowed in specific sectors and activities.

Changes are also coming to the process of benefits disbursement. Specifically, during the second half of the year, the gradual implementation of the prepaid card for benefits is expected. This measure applies to all benefits, with some exceptions, such as disability benefits, housing allowance, and emergency financial assistance.

Finally, self-employed women and female farmers will be entitled to special maternity protection, allowing them to receive a monthly maternity benefit amounting to 780 euros for 9 months.

