inStream
15.01.2024 | 21:34
Όχημα παρασύρθηκε από χείμαρρο στην Ηλεία – Αγνοούνται οι επιβαίνοντες
Σημαντική είδηση
15.01.2024 | 19:57
Εξαπάτησε πολίτες και απέσπασε 280.000 ευρώ
Σημαντική είδηση
15.01.2024 | 00:00
Σε κατάσταση έκτακτης ανάγκης η Ζάκυνθος - Οι βρύσες τρέχουν πετρέλαιο
Car Sales Surge in 2023
English edition 15 Ιανουαρίου 2024 | 18:03

Car Sales Surge in 2023

The 130,000-car threshold had not been reached since 2010, the year that saw Greece propelled into a punishing economic crisis and financial downturn.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Petrol and hybrid vehicles led car sales in Greece in 2023, with last year’s months-long delivery delays now mostly a thing of the past.

Specifically, 134,514 new vehicles hit Greek roads over the year, a 27.8% increase compared to 2022, when 105,283 new sales were recorded. The last month of the old year witnessed 8,287 new car sales, up 26.3% compared to the same month in 2022. December 2023 actually marked the 12th consecutive month of sales that were higher than the corresponding months in 2022.

The 130,000-car threshold had not been reached since 2010, the year that saw Greece propelled into a punishing economic crisis and financial downturn.

The most popular models were petrol-driven (gasoline) vehicles in the 1.0 to 1.2-liter range, while there was also a significant surge in sales of hybrid vehicles. The latter now account for 32-percent of new car purchases, as per 2023 figures.

Source: tovima.com

Το VAR πλέον νομιμοποιεί αλλοιώσεις αποτελεσμάτων
On Field

Το VAR πλέον νομιμοποιεί αλλοιώσεις αποτελεσμάτων

Η τεχνολογία του VAR δεν ήρθε στο ελληνικό ποδόσφαιρο για να προσφέρει λύσεις, αλλά για να νομιμοποιήσει αλλοιώσεις αποτελεσμάτων και να διαμορφώσει αποτελέσματα στα ματς της Super League.

Μπάσκετ 15.01.2024

Ολυμπιακός – Κολοσσός Ρόδου 71-52: Δυσκολεύτηκε αλλά «καθάρισε» στο φινάλε

Ο Ολυμπιακός πραγματοποίησε ένα κάκιστο πρώτο ημίχρονο, προβληματίζοντας τον Γιώργο Μπαρτζώκα, όμως στο δεύτερο μέρος κατάφερε να κάμψει την αντίσταση του Κολοσσού Ρόδου και να επικρατήσει με σκορ 71-52.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Culture Live 15.01.2024

Η «Δάφνη» έρχεται στο θέατρο ΕΛΕΡ: Ένα κουίρ παραμύθι για τον έρωτα, την αποδοχή και την επιβολή της εξουσίας

Μετά τη μεγάλη sold out επιτυχία των «Οι Κάτω απ’ τ’ αστέρια» σε Ελλάδα και εξωτερικό, οι Άρτεμις Γρύμπλα, Λίλα Μπακλέση και Κωνσταντίνος Μπιμπής, συμπράττουν ξανά για να παρουσιάσουν για πρώτη φορά στο ελληνικό κοινό το βραβευμένο έργο «Δάφνη» της Ραφαέλλα Μάρκους

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition

English edition 12.01.2024
Greek Pharma Sector Faces Challenges Amid Drug Shortages
English edition 12.01.2024

Greek Pharma Sector Faces Challenges Amid Drug Shortages

An aging population and economic constraints contribute to a strained Greek National Healthcare System (ESY), appearing insufficient in meeting the demands of the times

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 11.01.2024
Greek Property Owners Boost Short-Term Rental Market
English edition 11.01.2024

Greek Property Owners Boost Short-Term Rental Market

The trend is reinforced by the positive reviews given by visitors to accommodations, especially in areas like Polygono, the First Cemetery of Athens vicinity, Hellenorossi, and Zappeion

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 10.01.2024
The Champions in Profits and Price Hikes
English edition 10.01.2024

The Champions in Profits and Price Hikes

However, supermarkets and department stores saw a decline in EBITDA profits by 9.06% to a 613.3 million euros in 2022 compared to 674.5 million euros in 2021, as this sector had experienced unprecedented profits during the pandemic period of 2020-2021

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 09.01.2024
Food Inflation Rocketed in Greece in Nov. 2023
English edition 09.01.2024

Food Inflation Rocketed in Greece in Nov. 2023

Furthermore, the “household baskets” that the government invented to supposedly check market prices have not been effective in controlling revaluations.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 09.01.2024
Poll: Greeks Pessimistic for 2024
English edition 09.01.2024

Poll: Greeks Pessimistic for 2024

New Democracy (ND) holds a commanding lead against its poltical rivals, according to a survey conducted by Alco pollsters on behalf of Greek TV station “Alpha”.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 06.01.2024
Business Startups Outpaced Closures in Greece for 2023
English edition 06.01.2024

Business Startups Outpaced Closures in Greece for 2023

According to the data from the General Commercial Registry (GEMI), in 2023, 57,272 new businesses were established, while 20,268 closed, indicating that last year’s startups were 14.7% more than the corresponding figure in 2022, and closures were 6.3% fewer

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 04.01.2024
Salaries in Greece Seen Raising up to 30% on Labor Shortages
English edition 04.01.2024

Salaries in Greece Seen Raising up to 30% on Labor Shortages

The increases will be driven by labor market shortages especially in technology and high growth and investment sectors like tourism, communications, infrastructure and energy

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

