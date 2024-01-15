Car Sales Surge in 2023

Petrol and hybrid vehicles led car sales in Greece in 2023, with last year’s months-long delivery delays now mostly a thing of the past.

Specifically, 134,514 new vehicles hit Greek roads over the year, a 27.8% increase compared to 2022, when 105,283 new sales were recorded. The last month of the old year witnessed 8,287 new car sales, up 26.3% compared to the same month in 2022. December 2023 actually marked the 12th consecutive month of sales that were higher than the corresponding months in 2022.

The 130,000-car threshold had not been reached since 2010, the year that saw Greece propelled into a punishing economic crisis and financial downturn.

The most popular models were petrol-driven (gasoline) vehicles in the 1.0 to 1.2-liter range, while there was also a significant surge in sales of hybrid vehicles. The latter now account for 32-percent of new car purchases, as per 2023 figures.