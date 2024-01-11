Πέμπτη 11 Ιανουαρίου 2024
weather-icon 21o
inStream
Σημαντική είδηση:
11.01.2024 | 19:08
Νωρίτερα θα πληρωθούν οι συντάξεις του Φεβρουάριου
Σημαντική είδηση:
11.01.2024 | 16:36
Νεκρός σε ακάλυπτο εντοπίστηκε 40χρονος – Αγνοούνταν από την Κυριακή
Σημαντική είδηση:
11.01.2024 | 16:10
Ένταση και χημικά στο συλλαλητήριο για τα μη κρατικά πανεπιστήμια
COVID
ΠΑΙΔΟΚΤΟΝΙΑ ΒΕΡΟΙΑ
ΜΕΣΟΛΟΓΓΙ
Greek Property Owners Boost Short-Term Rental Market
English edition 11 Ιανουαρίου 2024 | 20:06

Greek Property Owners Boost Short-Term Rental Market

The trend is reinforced by the positive reviews given by visitors to accommodations, especially in areas like Polygono, the First Cemetery of Athens vicinity, Hellenorossi, and Zappeion

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
A
A

Επιχειρήσεις

Microsoft: Πράσινο φως για επένδυση 1,2 δισ. στην Αττική

Microsoft: Πράσινο φως για επένδυση 1,2 δισ. στην Αττική

Spotlight

Greek property owners are increasingly abandoning long-term leases for the more lucrative short-term rental market, particularly on platforms like Airbnb. In 2023, the number of owners opting for short-term rentals rose to 150,000 from 125,000 in 2022.

During the same period, there was a significant 33% increase in income from Airbnb-type rentals, reaching €677 million compared to €510 million in 2022, as reported by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE).

The Short-Term Property Rental Registry saw declarations rise to 1,695,957 in the January-October 2023 period, up from 1,247,904 in the corresponding months of 2022.

According to the Annual Report of Greek Tourism by the Institute of the Hellenic Tourism Federation (INSETE), Greece boasted 212,199 short-term rental accommodations in July 2023, contributing to the growth of the real estate, construction, and tourism sectors.

In Athens, the average nightly rate for Airbnb accommodations is €95, with Zappeion, Polygono, and Plaka being the top three areas with the highest rates.

This shift has not only created job opportunities but also established new commercial hubs. The trend is reinforced by the positive reviews given by visitors to accommodations, especially in areas like Polygono, the First Cemetery of Athens vicinity, Hellenorossi, and Zappeion.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines

Sports in

LIVE: Παναθηναϊκός – Μονακό
Μπάσκετ

LIVE: Παναθηναϊκός – Μονακό

Παρακολουθήστε live στις 21:15 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Παναθηναϊκός – Μονακό για την 21η αγωνιστική της Euroleague. Τηλεοπτική κάλυψη από το Novasports Prime.

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Επιχειρήσεις

Microsoft: Πράσινο φως για επένδυση 1,2 δισ. στην Αττική

Microsoft: Πράσινο φως για επένδυση 1,2 δισ. στην Αττική

Επιχειρήσεις

Autohellas: Έκδοση κοινού ομολογιακού δανείου 5ετούς διάρκειας ύψους έως 200 εκατ. ευρώ

Autohellas: Έκδοση κοινού ομολογιακού δανείου 5ετούς διάρκειας ύψους έως 200 εκατ. ευρώ

inStream

Σε κρίσιμη κατάσταση 11.01.2024

Μωρό νοσηλεύεται σε σοβαρή κατάσταση από δηλητηρίαση με κοκαΐνη

Nεογέννητο μωρό ανιχνεύτηκε θετικό στην κοκαΐνη και ταυτόχρονα με μορφή βακτηριακής μηνιγγίτιδας Το μωρό είχε φτάσει στα επείγοντα παιδιατρικά περιστατικά σε πολύ σοβαρή κατάσταση.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Euroleague 11.01.2024

LIVE: Παναθηναϊκός – Μονακό

Παρακολουθήστε live στις 21:15 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Παναθηναϊκός – Μονακό για την 21η αγωνιστική της Euroleague. Τηλεοπτική κάλυψη από το Novasports Prime.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις

Must Read

Το Μέγαρο Μαξίμου και το τενεκεδάκι… της ακρίβειας, η μεγάλη αποξήλωση της ΔΕΗ και η σχέση του ΤΑΙΠΕΔ με τη «Formula 1»

Το Μέγαρο Μαξίμου και το τενεκεδάκι… της ακρίβειας, η μεγάλη αποξήλωση της ΔΕΗ και η σχέση του ΤΑΙΠΕΔ με τη «Formula 1»

Φτωχότεροι κατά 22,5% οι Ελληνες σε σχέση με το 2009

Φτωχότεροι κατά 22,5% οι Ελληνες σε σχέση με το 2009

Γάμος ομόφυλων: Είναι ζήτημα πλειοψηφίας; 2 καθηγήτριες Αστικού Δικαίου απαντούν

Γάμος ομόφυλων: Είναι ζήτημα πλειοψηφίας; 2 καθηγήτριες Αστικού Δικαίου απαντούν

Υγειονομική βόμβα απειλεί την Φαρκαδόνα

Υγειονομική βόμβα απειλεί την Φαρκαδόνα

Smartphone τελευταίας τεχνολογίας σε τιμές που δεν θα πιστεύεις

Smartphone τελευταίας τεχνολογίας σε τιμές που δεν θα πιστεύεις

Έντερο: Τι άλλο το διατηρεί υγιές εκτός από την καλή διατροφή;

Έντερο: Τι άλλο το διατηρεί υγιές εκτός από την καλή διατροφή;

Συναγερμός για την ραγδαία αύξηση των κρουσμάτων και την «ασφυξία» στα νοσοκομεία

Συναγερμός για την ραγδαία αύξηση των κρουσμάτων και την «ασφυξία» στα νοσοκομεία

Μωρά του Ιανουαρίου: Τι κερδίζουν τα παιδιά που γεννιούνται στην αρχή του έτους;

Μωρά του Ιανουαρίου: Τι κερδίζουν τα παιδιά που γεννιούνται στην αρχή του έτους;

Κύμα τρόμου στο Εκουαδόρ – Το προεδρικό διάταγμα και η επίθεση ενόπλης συμμορίας σε τηλεοπτικό σταθμό

Κύμα τρόμου στο Εκουαδόρ – Το προεδρικό διάταγμα και η επίθεση ενόπλης συμμορίας σε τηλεοπτικό σταθμό

inbox
today

Τα θέματα της επικαιρότητας που θα σε απασχολήσουν σήμερα

Sports in

Spotlight

Life Scene

English edition

English edition 10.01.2024
The Champions in Profits and Price Hikes
English edition 10.01.2024

The Champions in Profits and Price Hikes

However, supermarkets and department stores saw a decline in EBITDA profits by 9.06% to a 613.3 million euros in 2022 compared to 674.5 million euros in 2021, as this sector had experienced unprecedented profits during the pandemic period of 2020-2021

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 09.01.2024
Food Inflation Rocketed in Greece in Nov. 2023
English edition 09.01.2024

Food Inflation Rocketed in Greece in Nov. 2023

Furthermore, the “household baskets” that the government invented to supposedly check market prices have not been effective in controlling revaluations.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 09.01.2024
Poll: Greeks Pessimistic for 2024
English edition 09.01.2024

Poll: Greeks Pessimistic for 2024

New Democracy (ND) holds a commanding lead against its poltical rivals, according to a survey conducted by Alco pollsters on behalf of Greek TV station “Alpha”.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 06.01.2024
Business Startups Outpaced Closures in Greece for 2023
English edition 06.01.2024

Business Startups Outpaced Closures in Greece for 2023

According to the data from the General Commercial Registry (GEMI), in 2023, 57,272 new businesses were established, while 20,268 closed, indicating that last year’s startups were 14.7% more than the corresponding figure in 2022, and closures were 6.3% fewer

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 04.01.2024
Salaries in Greece Seen Raising up to 30% on Labor Shortages
English edition 04.01.2024

Salaries in Greece Seen Raising up to 30% on Labor Shortages

The increases will be driven by labor market shortages especially in technology and high growth and investment sectors like tourism, communications, infrastructure and energy

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 01.01.2024
Freezing of Salary Raise in Private Sector Ends
English edition 01.01.2024

Freezing of Salary Raise in Private Sector Ends

According to Ergani some 100,000 people have established or will establish the right of an 10% increase in 2024

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 29.12.2023
Cost of Milk in Greece Rose 20% from 2022 to 2023
English edition 29.12.2023

Cost of Milk in Greece Rose 20% from 2022 to 2023

From February 2022 to January 2023 the cost of milk increased from 1.04 to 1.25 euros per liter plus VAT while more consumers turn to the “household basket” to make their milk purchases

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 28.12.2023
Explosion on Greek-Owned Cargo Ship in Black Sea – 2 Injured
English edition 28.12.2023

Explosion on Greek-Owned Cargo Ship in Black Sea – 2 Injured

According to Ukrainian sources, the ship was heading to the port of Izmail on the Danube to load grain and was at risk of sinking when it was hit yesterday morning (27/12) by a Russian mine

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

Αδιανόητο: Μωρό νοσηλεύεται σε σοβαρή κατάσταση από δηλητηρίαση με κοκαΐνη
Σε κρίσιμη κατάσταση 11.01.2024

Μωρό νοσηλεύεται σε σοβαρή κατάσταση από δηλητηρίαση με κοκαΐνη

Nεογέννητο μωρό ανιχνεύτηκε θετικό στην κοκαΐνη και ταυτόχρονα με μορφή βακτηριακής μηνιγγίτιδας Το μωρό είχε φτάσει στα επείγοντα παιδιατρικά περιστατικά σε πολύ σοβαρή κατάσταση.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
LIVE: Παναθηναϊκός – Μονακό
Euroleague 11.01.2024

LIVE: Παναθηναϊκός – Μονακό

Παρακολουθήστε live στις 21:15 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Παναθηναϊκός – Μονακό για την 21η αγωνιστική της Euroleague. Τηλεοπτική κάλυψη από το Novasports Prime.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

Πέμπτη 11 Ιανουαρίου 2024