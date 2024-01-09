Τρίτη 09 Ιανουαρίου 2024
09.01.2024 | 11:49
Νέος ισχυρός σεισμός στην Ιαπωνία
09.01.2024 | 10:28
Καλλιακμάνης: «Ωχριά μπροστά στον Αναγνωστόπουλο ο δολοφόνος της 41χρονης εγκύου»
09.01.2024 | 09:29
«Γεμίζω την καραμπίνα και θα σε σκοτώσω» - 60χρονος απειλούσε τη σύζυγο και τα παιδιά του
Food Inflation Rocketed in Greece in Nov. 2023
English edition 09 Ιανουαρίου 2024 | 12:55

Food Inflation Rocketed in Greece in Nov. 2023

Furthermore, the “household baskets” that the government invented to supposedly check market prices have not been effective in controlling revaluations.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Τράπεζες

Jefferies: Βλέπει περιθώρια ανόδου έως και 40% για τις ελληνικές τράπεζες

Jefferies: Βλέπει περιθώρια ανόδου έως και 40% για τις ελληνικές τράπεζες

Consumers in Greece pay five times more for essential food items compared to other Europeans, verifying the accuracy of Eurostat’s most official data about the high cost of living in Greece, in November 2023.

Despite the government handing out fines and imposing caps on margin profits, businesses continue to overprice products using geopolitical upheavals, supply chain issues and energy prices as an excuse.

Furthermore, the ‘household baskets’ that the government invented to supposedly check market prices have not been effective in controlling revaluations.
Eurostat’s latest data (Nov. 2023) on inflation shows the dire situation Greek households are in with the annual price changes in essential food items in Greece continuing to reveal higher increases compared to the European average.

More specifically, revaluations of products in the ‘oils and fats’ category in Greece have reached approximately 31.5% compared to a mere 5.9% in the European Union. Additionally, meat, fish and egg prices follow the same trend; with increases in Greece reaching 7.9% for meat compared to 4% in the rest of Europe, 9.5% for fish compared to 5.8% in Europe and 8.6% for eggs compared to 2.5% in other European countries.

Finally, prices of cheese are soaring in Greece, with revaluations reaching 10.1%. It is higher compared to Italy (2.9%) and Spain (4.4%) with the European average rate at 2.9%.

According to the trading economics list for food inflation in countries located in continental Europe for November, Greece has a higher food inflation rate (8.89%) compared to the overall countries of Europe, excluding Iceland, Norway, and Spain.

Source: tovima.com

Sports in

Η κυβέρνηση στο ποδόσφαιρο έχασε την μπάλα
On Field

Η κυβέρνηση στο ποδόσφαιρο έχασε την μπάλα

Για να μην υπάρχουν απορίες για το τι πιστεύει η κυβέρνηση για τα όσα συμβαίνουν στο ποδόσφαιρο ας δούμε προσεκτικά τι είπε χθες ο κυβερνητικός εκπρόσωπος Παύλος Μαρινάκης.

Τράπεζες

Jefferies: Βλέπει περιθώρια ανόδου έως και 40% για τις ελληνικές τράπεζες

Jefferies: Βλέπει περιθώρια ανόδου έως και 40% για τις ελληνικές τράπεζες

Οικονομία

ΙΕΛΚΑ: Πόσο κοστίζει το «Καλάθι του Νοικοκυριού» στην Ελλάδα – Σύγκριση με Ευρώπη

ΙΕΛΚΑ: Πόσο κοστίζει το «Καλάθι του Νοικοκυριού» στην Ελλάδα – Σύγκριση με Ευρώπη

Σενάρια στην Τουρκία 09.01.2024

«Ο Ακαϊντίν είναι ο εκλεκτός του Τερίμ για την άμυνα του Παναθηναϊκού»

Οι Τούρκοι αποκάλυψαν ότι ο Παναθηναϊκός ενδιαφέρεται για τον κεντρικό αμυντικό της Φενέρμπαχτσε, Σαμέτ Ακαϊντίν, και ήδη άνθρωποι των πράσινων συναντήθηκαν στην Κωνσταντινούπολη με τον παίκτη.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ο «γουρλής» της αγοράς, το μπλόκο Χατζηδάκη στις πολυεθνικές και η πίττα του ΕΒΕΠ με Γεραπετρίτη, Μυτιληναίο, Βαφειά και άλλους Πειραιώτες

Ο «γουρλής» της αγοράς, το μπλόκο Χατζηδάκη στις πολυεθνικές και η πίττα του ΕΒΕΠ με Γεραπετρίτη, Μυτιληναίο, Βαφειά και άλλους Πειραιώτες

Πεθαίνοντας λόγω βλαβών και τραγικών ελλείψεων… στην Ελλάδα του 2024

Πεθαίνοντας λόγω βλαβών και τραγικών ελλείψεων… στην Ελλάδα του 2024

Πόσο βαθιά θα φτάσει το «ξήλωμα» στην Αστυνομία

Πόσο βαθιά θα φτάσει το «ξήλωμα» στην Αστυνομία

Υγειονομική βόμβα απειλεί την Φαρκαδόνα

Υγειονομική βόμβα απειλεί την Φαρκαδόνα

Smartphone τελευταίας τεχνολογίας σε τιμές που δεν θα πιστεύεις

Smartphone τελευταίας τεχνολογίας σε τιμές που δεν θα πιστεύεις

Πρωτεΐνη: 3 μύθοι που σας εμποδίζουν να χάσετε βάρος

Πρωτεΐνη: 3 μύθοι που σας εμποδίζουν να χάσετε βάρος

Στο «κόκκινο» η τιμή του ελαιολάδου - Ανάστατοι οι καταναλωτές

Στο «κόκκινο» η τιμή του ελαιολάδου - Ανάστατοι οι καταναλωτές

Παιδί: Για να τρώει υγιεινά, αποφύγετε αυτά τα 4 κοινά λάθη

Παιδί: Για να τρώει υγιεινά, αποφύγετε αυτά τα 4 κοινά λάθη

Ελβετοί αρχαιολόγοι αναζητούν θησαυρούς στην Ελλάδα

Ελβετοί αρχαιολόγοι αναζητούν θησαυρούς στην Ελλάδα

Sports in

Life Scene

English edition

English edition 09.01.2024
Poll: Greeks Pessimistic for 2024
English edition 09.01.2024

Poll: Greeks Pessimistic for 2024

New Democracy (ND) holds a commanding lead against its poltical rivals, according to a survey conducted by Alco pollsters on behalf of Greek TV station “Alpha”.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 06.01.2024
Business Startups Outpaced Closures in Greece for 2023
English edition 06.01.2024

Business Startups Outpaced Closures in Greece for 2023

According to the data from the General Commercial Registry (GEMI), in 2023, 57,272 new businesses were established, while 20,268 closed, indicating that last year’s startups were 14.7% more than the corresponding figure in 2022, and closures were 6.3% fewer

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 04.01.2024
Salaries in Greece Seen Raising up to 30% on Labor Shortages
English edition 04.01.2024

Salaries in Greece Seen Raising up to 30% on Labor Shortages

The increases will be driven by labor market shortages especially in technology and high growth and investment sectors like tourism, communications, infrastructure and energy

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 01.01.2024
Freezing of Salary Raise in Private Sector Ends
English edition 01.01.2024

Freezing of Salary Raise in Private Sector Ends

According to Ergani some 100,000 people have established or will establish the right of an 10% increase in 2024

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 29.12.2023
Cost of Milk in Greece Rose 20% from 2022 to 2023
English edition 29.12.2023

Cost of Milk in Greece Rose 20% from 2022 to 2023

From February 2022 to January 2023 the cost of milk increased from 1.04 to 1.25 euros per liter plus VAT while more consumers turn to the “household basket” to make their milk purchases

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 28.12.2023
Explosion on Greek-Owned Cargo Ship in Black Sea – 2 Injured
English edition 28.12.2023

Explosion on Greek-Owned Cargo Ship in Black Sea – 2 Injured

According to Ukrainian sources, the ship was heading to the port of Izmail on the Danube to load grain and was at risk of sinking when it was hit yesterday morning (27/12) by a Russian mine

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

«Ο Ακαϊντίν είναι ο εκλεκτός του Τερίμ για την άμυνα του Παναθηναϊκού»
Σενάρια στην Τουρκία 09.01.2024

«Ο Ακαϊντίν είναι ο εκλεκτός του Τερίμ για την άμυνα του Παναθηναϊκού»

Οι Τούρκοι αποκάλυψαν ότι ο Παναθηναϊκός ενδιαφέρεται για τον κεντρικό αμυντικό της Φενέρμπαχτσε, Σαμέτ Ακαϊντίν, και ήδη άνθρωποι των πράσινων συναντήθηκαν στην Κωνσταντινούπολη με τον παίκτη.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

