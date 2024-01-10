Τετάρτη 10 Ιανουαρίου 2024
10.01.2024
Κλιμάκωση της κακοκαιρίας το Σάββατο - Αισθητή πτώση της θερμοκρασίας
Σημαντική είδηση:
10.01.2024
Στο «κόκκινο» ο Κηφισός λόγω τροχαίου, μποτιλιάρισμα και στην Κηφισίας
Σημαντική είδηση:
10.01.2024
Οριστική διαγραφή Κωνσταντίνου Πλεύρη από τον ΔΣΑ
Survey: Employers in Greece Face Difficulty in Finding Skilled Staff
English edition 10 Ιανουαρίου 2024

Survey: Employers in Greece Face Difficulty in Finding Skilled Staff

Country in ‘top 4’ worldwide, along with Japan, Germany and Israel

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
A
A

Οικονομία

Ευρωζώνη: Αυξήθηκαν οι τιμές κατοικιών και ενοικίων [γραφήματα]

Ευρωζώνη: Αυξήθηκαν οι τιμές κατοικιών και ενοικίων [γραφήματα]

Spotlight

Employers in Greece are increasingly finding it difficult to hire skilled employees, with the country experiencing a human resource crisis, similar to Japan, Germany and Israel.

According to a ManpowerGroup survey, whose results were released on Wednesday, 82% of employers in the country said it was very difficult to find skilled labor, a figure that marks an 11-year high and one that surpasses the global average of 75%.

Recruiting skilled labor has progressively become more difficult in the east Mediterranean country, with the percentage rising from 42% in 2014, to 61% in 2018 and 77% in 2023.

The sectors reporting the biggest shortages are communication services and industry/construction, where 89% of employers reported difficulty in finding qualified employees. The energy and utilities sector is second with 88%.

Source: tovima.com

LIVE: AEK – Άρης
Ποδόσφαιρο

LIVE: AEK – Άρης

LIVE: AEK-Άρης. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 19:30 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης AEK-Άρης για την φάση των «16» του Κυπέλλου Ελλάδος.

Οικονομία

Ευρωζώνη: Αυξήθηκαν οι τιμές κατοικιών και ενοικίων [γραφήματα]

Ευρωζώνη: Αυξήθηκαν οι τιμές κατοικιών και ενοικίων [γραφήματα]

Ομόλογα

Ομόλογα: Έρχονται εκδόσεις 2,1 τρισ. δολαρίων – Τι προβλέπουν οι αναλυτές

Ομόλογα: Έρχονται εκδόσεις 2,1 τρισ. δολαρίων – Τι προβλέπουν οι αναλυτές

«Ενίσχυση Αεροπορίας» 10.01.2024

«Απολύτως ώριμο» το ελληνικό αίτημα για τα F-35, λέει ο Μητσοτάκης – «Θα εγκριθεί σύντομα»

Ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης δήλωσε βέβαιος για την έγκριση από το Στέιτ Ντιπάρτμεντ του αιτήματος της Ελλάδας για την προμήθεια F-35 - Τι είπε για ελληνοτουρκικά, ΑΟΖ και Χάγη

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ποδόσφαιρο 10.01.2024

Οι μπίζνες του Δημητριάδη και οι παρεμβάσεις του στο ποδόσφαιρο

Στη συνέντευξη Τύπου για την εγκληματική οργάνωση στο ελληνικό ποδόσφαιρο, ο Αλέξης Κούγιας αναφέρθηκε και στις υπόγειες κινήσεις του στενού συνεργάτη του Κυριάκου Μητσοτάκη, Γρηγόρη Δημητριάδη.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Κύπελλο Ελλάδος 10.01.2024

LIVE: AEK – Άρης

LIVE: AEK-Άρης. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 19:30 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης AEK-Άρης για την φάση των «16» του Κυπέλλου Ελλάδος.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 10.01.2024
The Champions in Profits and Price Hikes
English edition 10.01.2024

The Champions in Profits and Price Hikes

However, supermarkets and department stores saw a decline in EBITDA profits by 9.06% to a 613.3 million euros in 2022 compared to 674.5 million euros in 2021, as this sector had experienced unprecedented profits during the pandemic period of 2020-2021

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 09.01.2024
Food Inflation Rocketed in Greece in Nov. 2023
English edition 09.01.2024

Food Inflation Rocketed in Greece in Nov. 2023

Furthermore, the “household baskets” that the government invented to supposedly check market prices have not been effective in controlling revaluations.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 09.01.2024
Poll: Greeks Pessimistic for 2024
English edition 09.01.2024

Poll: Greeks Pessimistic for 2024

New Democracy (ND) holds a commanding lead against its poltical rivals, according to a survey conducted by Alco pollsters on behalf of Greek TV station “Alpha”.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 06.01.2024
Business Startups Outpaced Closures in Greece for 2023
English edition 06.01.2024

Business Startups Outpaced Closures in Greece for 2023

According to the data from the General Commercial Registry (GEMI), in 2023, 57,272 new businesses were established, while 20,268 closed, indicating that last year’s startups were 14.7% more than the corresponding figure in 2022, and closures were 6.3% fewer

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 04.01.2024
Salaries in Greece Seen Raising up to 30% on Labor Shortages
English edition 04.01.2024

Salaries in Greece Seen Raising up to 30% on Labor Shortages

The increases will be driven by labor market shortages especially in technology and high growth and investment sectors like tourism, communications, infrastructure and energy

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 01.01.2024
Freezing of Salary Raise in Private Sector Ends
English edition 01.01.2024

Freezing of Salary Raise in Private Sector Ends

According to Ergani some 100,000 people have established or will establish the right of an 10% increase in 2024

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 29.12.2023
Cost of Milk in Greece Rose 20% from 2022 to 2023
English edition 29.12.2023

Cost of Milk in Greece Rose 20% from 2022 to 2023

From February 2022 to January 2023 the cost of milk increased from 1.04 to 1.25 euros per liter plus VAT while more consumers turn to the “household basket” to make their milk purchases

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 28.12.2023
Explosion on Greek-Owned Cargo Ship in Black Sea – 2 Injured
English edition 28.12.2023

Explosion on Greek-Owned Cargo Ship in Black Sea – 2 Injured

According to Ukrainian sources, the ship was heading to the port of Izmail on the Danube to load grain and was at risk of sinking when it was hit yesterday morning (27/12) by a Russian mine

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

Τετάρτη 10 Ιανουαρίου 2024