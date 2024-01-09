Τρίτη 09 Ιανουαρίου 2024
weather-icon 21o
inStream
Σημαντική είδηση:
09.01.2024 | 11:49
Νέος ισχυρός σεισμός στην Ιαπωνία
Σημαντική είδηση:
09.01.2024 | 10:28
Καλλιακμάνης: «Ωχριά μπροστά στον Αναγνωστόπουλο ο δολοφόνος της 41χρονης εγκύου»
Σημαντική μείωση:
09.01.2024 | 09:29
«Γεμίζω την καραμπίνα και θα σε σκοτώσω» - 60χρονος απειλούσε τη σύζυγο και τα παιδιά του
COVID
ΧΡΥΣΕΣ ΣΦΑΙΡΕΣ
ΚΟΛΩΝΟΣ
Poll: Greeks Pessimistic for 2024
English edition 09 Ιανουαρίου 2024 | 09:21

Poll: Greeks Pessimistic for 2024

New Democracy (ND) holds a commanding lead against its poltical rivals, according to a survey conducted by Alco pollsters on behalf of Greek TV station “Alpha”.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Διεθνή

Goldman Sachs: Ο κόσμος μπαίνει σε ένα νέο σούπερ κύκλο ιστορικών αλλαγών

Goldman Sachs: Ο κόσμος μπαίνει σε ένα νέο σούπερ κύκλο ιστορικών αλλαγών

Spotlight

Ruling conservative New Democracy (ND) holds a commanding lead against its main opposition rivals, according to a survey conducted by Alco pollsters on behalf of Greek TV station “Alpha”.

The findings in the survey, the first pre-election poll for the 2024 European Parliament elections, reaffirmed New Democracy’s dominance in Greek domestic politics.

ND commands a 30.3% share in voter intention among valid responses, followed by the center party PASOK which secured the second position with 12.2%, while leftist SYRIZA holds the third spot with 11.8%.

A noteworthy surge is observed in the Communist Party of Greece (KKE), reaching just below a double-digit percentage at 9.7% in voter intention among valid responses.

Other parties trailing behind include Greek Solution with 5.9%, Victory and Freedom’s Course with 2.8%, New Left with 2.3%, and MeRA25 with 2.1%.

The majority of participants in the survey expressed pessimism about the outlook for Greece in 2024, unsurprisingly, as is affirmed by a recent poll with similar results. Specifically, 56% of respondents believe that 2024 will be either “worse” than, or “equally bad” with 2023, while 37% hold optimistic views, foreseeing a better or equally good year compared to 2023.

In response to questions about expectations for family finances, 60% anticipate that 2024 will be either worse or equally challenging as 2023.

A notable aspect of citizens’ sentiments is that 42% cite financial struggles as their primary concern, followed by 24% expressing worries about health issues. Additionally, 16% fear becoming victims of criminal activities, and 13% express concerns about the escalation of military conflicts

Source: tovima.com

Headlines

Sports in

Η κυβέρνηση στο ποδόσφαιρο έχασε την μπάλα
On Field

Η κυβέρνηση στο ποδόσφαιρο έχασε την μπάλα

Για να μην υπάρχουν απορίες για το τι πιστεύει η κυβέρνηση για τα όσα συμβαίνουν στο ποδόσφαιρο ας δούμε προσεκτικά τι είπε χθες ο κυβερνητικός εκπρόσωπος Παύλος Μαρινάκης.

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Διεθνή

Goldman Sachs: Ο κόσμος μπαίνει σε ένα νέο σούπερ κύκλο ιστορικών αλλαγών

Goldman Sachs: Ο κόσμος μπαίνει σε ένα νέο σούπερ κύκλο ιστορικών αλλαγών

Οικονομία

ΙΕΛΚΑ: Πόσο κοστίζει το «Καλάθι του Νοικοκυριού» στην Ελλάδα – Σύγκριση με Ευρώπη

ΙΕΛΚΑ: Πόσο κοστίζει το «Καλάθι του Νοικοκυριού» στην Ελλάδα – Σύγκριση με Ευρώπη

inStream

Η ομάδα κρούσης 09.01.2024

«Μύλος» στη ΝΔ για τα ομόφυλα ζευγάρια – Ο Μητσοτάκης προαναγγέλλει, οι γαλάζιοι μουδιάζουν

«Ναι» στην υιοθεσία, «όχι» στην παρένθετη μητέρα – Μέτωπο διαφωνούντων απέναντι στο Μαξίμου – Ορίζοντας τριμήνου για τη ψήφιση του νόμου

Ελένη Ευαγγελοδήμου
Ελένη Ευαγγελοδήμου
English edition 09.01.2024

Food Inflation Rocketed in Greece in Nov. 2023

Furthermore, the “household baskets” that the government invented to supposedly check market prices have not been effective in controlling revaluations.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις

Must Read

Ο «γουρλής» της αγοράς, το μπλόκο Χατζηδάκη στις πολυεθνικές και η πίττα του ΕΒΕΠ με Γεραπετρίτη, Μυτιληναίο, Βαφειά και άλλους Πειραιώτες

Ο «γουρλής» της αγοράς, το μπλόκο Χατζηδάκη στις πολυεθνικές και η πίττα του ΕΒΕΠ με Γεραπετρίτη, Μυτιληναίο, Βαφειά και άλλους Πειραιώτες

Πεθαίνοντας λόγω βλαβών και τραγικών ελλείψεων… στην Ελλάδα του 2024

Πεθαίνοντας λόγω βλαβών και τραγικών ελλείψεων… στην Ελλάδα του 2024

Πόσο βαθιά θα φτάσει το «ξήλωμα» στην Αστυνομία

Πόσο βαθιά θα φτάσει το «ξήλωμα» στην Αστυνομία

Υγειονομική βόμβα απειλεί την Φαρκαδόνα

Υγειονομική βόμβα απειλεί την Φαρκαδόνα

Smartphone τελευταίας τεχνολογίας σε τιμές που δεν θα πιστεύεις

Smartphone τελευταίας τεχνολογίας σε τιμές που δεν θα πιστεύεις

Πρωτεΐνη: 3 μύθοι που σας εμποδίζουν να χάσετε βάρος

Πρωτεΐνη: 3 μύθοι που σας εμποδίζουν να χάσετε βάρος

Στο «κόκκινο» η τιμή του ελαιολάδου - Ανάστατοι οι καταναλωτές

Στο «κόκκινο» η τιμή του ελαιολάδου - Ανάστατοι οι καταναλωτές

Παιδί: Για να τρώει υγιεινά, αποφύγετε αυτά τα 4 κοινά λάθη

Παιδί: Για να τρώει υγιεινά, αποφύγετε αυτά τα 4 κοινά λάθη

Ελβετοί αρχαιολόγοι αναζητούν θησαυρούς στην Ελλάδα

Ελβετοί αρχαιολόγοι αναζητούν θησαυρούς στην Ελλάδα

inbox
today

Τα θέματα της επικαιρότητας που θα σε απασχολήσουν σήμερα

Sports in

Spotlight

Life Scene

English edition

English edition 09.01.2024
Food Inflation Rocketed in Greece in Nov. 2023
English edition 09.01.2024

Food Inflation Rocketed in Greece in Nov. 2023

Furthermore, the “household baskets” that the government invented to supposedly check market prices have not been effective in controlling revaluations.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 06.01.2024
Business Startups Outpaced Closures in Greece for 2023
English edition 06.01.2024

Business Startups Outpaced Closures in Greece for 2023

According to the data from the General Commercial Registry (GEMI), in 2023, 57,272 new businesses were established, while 20,268 closed, indicating that last year’s startups were 14.7% more than the corresponding figure in 2022, and closures were 6.3% fewer

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 04.01.2024
Salaries in Greece Seen Raising up to 30% on Labor Shortages
English edition 04.01.2024

Salaries in Greece Seen Raising up to 30% on Labor Shortages

The increases will be driven by labor market shortages especially in technology and high growth and investment sectors like tourism, communications, infrastructure and energy

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 01.01.2024
Freezing of Salary Raise in Private Sector Ends
English edition 01.01.2024

Freezing of Salary Raise in Private Sector Ends

According to Ergani some 100,000 people have established or will establish the right of an 10% increase in 2024

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 29.12.2023
Cost of Milk in Greece Rose 20% from 2022 to 2023
English edition 29.12.2023

Cost of Milk in Greece Rose 20% from 2022 to 2023

From February 2022 to January 2023 the cost of milk increased from 1.04 to 1.25 euros per liter plus VAT while more consumers turn to the “household basket” to make their milk purchases

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 28.12.2023
Explosion on Greek-Owned Cargo Ship in Black Sea – 2 Injured
English edition 28.12.2023

Explosion on Greek-Owned Cargo Ship in Black Sea – 2 Injured

According to Ukrainian sources, the ship was heading to the port of Izmail on the Danube to load grain and was at risk of sinking when it was hit yesterday morning (27/12) by a Russian mine

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

«Μύλος» στη ΝΔ για τα ομόφυλα ζευγάρια – Ο Μητσοτάκης προαναγγέλλει, οι γαλάζιοι μουδιάζουν
Η ομάδα κρούσης 09.01.2024

«Μύλος» στη ΝΔ για τα ομόφυλα ζευγάρια – Ο Μητσοτάκης προαναγγέλλει, οι γαλάζιοι μουδιάζουν

«Ναι» στην υιοθεσία, «όχι» στην παρένθετη μητέρα – Μέτωπο διαφωνούντων απέναντι στο Μαξίμου – Ορίζοντας τριμήνου για τη ψήφιση του νόμου

Ελένη Ευαγγελοδήμου
Ελένη Ευαγγελοδήμου
Food Inflation Rocketed in Greece in Nov. 2023
English edition 09.01.2024

Food Inflation Rocketed in Greece in Nov. 2023

Furthermore, the “household baskets” that the government invented to supposedly check market prices have not been effective in controlling revaluations.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

Τρίτη 09 Ιανουαρίου 2024