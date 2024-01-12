Παρασκευή 12 Ιανουαρίου 2024
weather-icon 21o
inStream
Σημαντική είδηση:
12.01.2024 | 20:52
Χωρίς νερό η πόλη της Ζακύνθου - Εντοπίστηκε πετρέλαιο στο δίκτυο
Σημαντική είδηση:
12.01.2024 | 16:53
Τρένο προσέκρουσε σε κορμό δέντρου – Τραυματίστηκε μηχανοδηγός
COVID
ΠΑΙΔΟΚΤΟΝΙΑ ΒΕΡΟΙΑ
ΜΕΣΟΛΟΓΓΙ
Greek Pharma Sector Faces Challenges Amid Drug Shortages
English edition 12 Ιανουαρίου 2024 | 20:05

Greek Pharma Sector Faces Challenges Amid Drug Shortages

An aging population and economic constraints contribute to a strained Greek National Healthcare System (ESY), appearing insufficient in meeting the demands of the times

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Διεθνή

Φιλίπ Λέιν-ΕΚΤ: Αργούν οι μειώσεις επιτοκίων από την ΕΚΤ

Φιλίπ Λέιν-ΕΚΤ: Αργούν οι μειώσεις επιτοκίων από την ΕΚΤ

Spotlight

A recent shortage of medications in the Greek market prompted the Panhellenic Association of Pharmaceutical Industry (PEF) to intervene, highlighting the sector’s role in supporting both public health and the local economy.

PEF announced that “currently, 42 Greek pharmaceutical production facilities are operating at full capacity to meet the needs of Greek patients.” They emphasize that Greek production continues uninterrupted, despite the challenging environment created by continuous price reductions on existing drugs, substantial clawback rates reaching 70%, rising production costs, and high inflation.
Despite these challenges, Greece is in a better position than other European countries, boasting a high production base. The pharmaceutical sector significantly supports demand, supplying both the general public and hospitals.

However, the aging population and economic constraints contribute to a strained Greek National Healthcare System (ESY), appearing insufficient in meeting the demands of the times. According to the latest study, almost 1 in 4 Greeks faces a chronic illness, while 7 in 10 are either overweight or obese. Combined with high smoking rates and low adult vaccination coverage, it is evident that healthcare in the country is at a critical juncture.

Local production can contribute to ensuring an adequate drug supply, reducing dependency on imports, and minimizing the risk of drug shortages during crises or global adverse conditions, as witnessed recently with the pandemic.

Moreover, the growth of the pharmaceutical sector entails economic benefits, such as job creation for scientists, technicians, and other workers, as well as cost reduction for ESY, as domestic production can lead to more competitive prices.

Additionally, it further promotes research and development, contributing to broader economic expansion. Strengthened local production means increased exports, positively impacting the Greek economy and enhancing the country’s image in the international market.

Support for the pharmaceutical sector is crucial to enable it to continue production and invest in infrastructure, research, and development. A notable investment example is demonstrated by DEMO Pharmaceutical Industry, with the development of the country’s first Biotechnology Research Center and the production of biotechnology drugs.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines

Sports in

Ψαρεύοντας… σολομούς στην Euroleague
On Field

Ψαρεύοντας… σολομούς στην Euroleague

Τι σημαίνει η ενδεχόμενη είσοδος των Αράβων στο ευρωπαϊκό μπάσκετ.

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Διεθνή

Φιλίπ Λέιν-ΕΚΤ: Αργούν οι μειώσεις επιτοκίων από την ΕΚΤ

Φιλίπ Λέιν-ΕΚΤ: Αργούν οι μειώσεις επιτοκίων από την ΕΚΤ

Διεθνή

Αμερικανικές τράπεζες: Το ειδικό τέλος για το DIF και τα προβληματικά δάνεια έπληξαν την κερδοφορία τους

Αμερικανικές τράπεζες: Το ειδικό τέλος για το DIF και τα προβληματικά δάνεια έπληξαν την κερδοφορία τους

inStream

Γκάφα 12.01.2024

Γιατί η Γαλλία κατέστρεψε 27 εκατομμύρια ευρώ - Τι συνέβη με τα αστέρια της ΕΕ

Ουπς! Το νομισματοκοπείο του Παρισιού έπρεπε να ξεκινήσει από την αρχή αφού ο σχεδιασμός των νομισμάτων που κόπηκαν δεν ανταποκρινόταν στις πολύ αυστηρές απαιτήσεις της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις

Must Read

Ο νέος συνταγματικός πονοκέφαλος στο Μαξίμου, το ΔΣ του φορέα για το καλώδιο της Κρήτης – Κύπρου και η απόφαση του δασάρχη Αλεξανδρούπολης

Ο νέος συνταγματικός πονοκέφαλος στο Μαξίμου, το ΔΣ του φορέα για το καλώδιο της Κρήτης – Κύπρου και η απόφαση του δασάρχη Αλεξανδρούπολης

Covid-19: Πέντε κρίσιμες απαντήσεις για την προστασία της καρδιάς

Covid-19: Πέντε κρίσιμες απαντήσεις για την προστασία της καρδιάς

«Να ξαναθυμηθούμε το τεράστιο κεφάλαιο της εθνικής αυτοπεποίθησης»

«Να ξαναθυμηθούμε το τεράστιο κεφάλαιο της εθνικής αυτοπεποίθησης»

Υγειονομική βόμβα απειλεί την Φαρκαδόνα

Υγειονομική βόμβα απειλεί την Φαρκαδόνα

Smartphone τελευταίας τεχνολογίας σε τιμές που δεν θα πιστεύεις

Smartphone τελευταίας τεχνολογίας σε τιμές που δεν θα πιστεύεις

Τα μυστικά για να αναρρώσετε πιο γρήγορα από την γρίπη

Τα μυστικά για να αναρρώσετε πιο γρήγορα από την γρίπη

Συναγερμός για την ραγδαία αύξηση των κρουσμάτων και την «ασφυξία» στα νοσοκομεία

Συναγερμός για την ραγδαία αύξηση των κρουσμάτων και την «ασφυξία» στα νοσοκομεία

Γιατί οι έφηβοι δεν πρέπει να χάνουν με τίποτα τον ύπνο τους;

Γιατί οι έφηβοι δεν πρέπει να χάνουν με τίποτα τον ύπνο τους;

Κύμα τρόμου στο Εκουαδόρ – Το προεδρικό διάταγμα και η επίθεση ενόπλης συμμορίας σε τηλεοπτικό σταθμό

Κύμα τρόμου στο Εκουαδόρ – Το προεδρικό διάταγμα και η επίθεση ενόπλης συμμορίας σε τηλεοπτικό σταθμό

inbox
today

Τα θέματα της επικαιρότητας που θα σε απασχολήσουν σήμερα

Sports in

Spotlight

Life Scene

English edition

English edition 11.01.2024
Greek Property Owners Boost Short-Term Rental Market
English edition 11.01.2024

Greek Property Owners Boost Short-Term Rental Market

The trend is reinforced by the positive reviews given by visitors to accommodations, especially in areas like Polygono, the First Cemetery of Athens vicinity, Hellenorossi, and Zappeion

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 10.01.2024
The Champions in Profits and Price Hikes
English edition 10.01.2024

The Champions in Profits and Price Hikes

However, supermarkets and department stores saw a decline in EBITDA profits by 9.06% to a 613.3 million euros in 2022 compared to 674.5 million euros in 2021, as this sector had experienced unprecedented profits during the pandemic period of 2020-2021

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 09.01.2024
Food Inflation Rocketed in Greece in Nov. 2023
English edition 09.01.2024

Food Inflation Rocketed in Greece in Nov. 2023

Furthermore, the “household baskets” that the government invented to supposedly check market prices have not been effective in controlling revaluations.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 09.01.2024
Poll: Greeks Pessimistic for 2024
English edition 09.01.2024

Poll: Greeks Pessimistic for 2024

New Democracy (ND) holds a commanding lead against its poltical rivals, according to a survey conducted by Alco pollsters on behalf of Greek TV station “Alpha”.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 06.01.2024
Business Startups Outpaced Closures in Greece for 2023
English edition 06.01.2024

Business Startups Outpaced Closures in Greece for 2023

According to the data from the General Commercial Registry (GEMI), in 2023, 57,272 new businesses were established, while 20,268 closed, indicating that last year’s startups were 14.7% more than the corresponding figure in 2022, and closures were 6.3% fewer

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 04.01.2024
Salaries in Greece Seen Raising up to 30% on Labor Shortages
English edition 04.01.2024

Salaries in Greece Seen Raising up to 30% on Labor Shortages

The increases will be driven by labor market shortages especially in technology and high growth and investment sectors like tourism, communications, infrastructure and energy

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 01.01.2024
Freezing of Salary Raise in Private Sector Ends
English edition 01.01.2024

Freezing of Salary Raise in Private Sector Ends

According to Ergani some 100,000 people have established or will establish the right of an 10% increase in 2024

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

Γιατί η Γαλλία κατέστρεψε 27 εκατομμύρια ευρώ
Γκάφα 12.01.2024

Γιατί η Γαλλία κατέστρεψε 27 εκατομμύρια ευρώ - Τι συνέβη με τα αστέρια της ΕΕ

Ουπς! Το νομισματοκοπείο του Παρισιού έπρεπε να ξεκινήσει από την αρχή αφού ο σχεδιασμός των νομισμάτων που κόπηκαν δεν ανταποκρινόταν στις πολύ αυστηρές απαιτήσεις της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

Παρασκευή 12 Ιανουαρίου 2024