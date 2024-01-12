Greek Pharma Sector Faces Challenges Amid Drug Shortages

A recent shortage of medications in the Greek market prompted the Panhellenic Association of Pharmaceutical Industry (PEF) to intervene, highlighting the sector’s role in supporting both public health and the local economy.

PEF announced that “currently, 42 Greek pharmaceutical production facilities are operating at full capacity to meet the needs of Greek patients.” They emphasize that Greek production continues uninterrupted, despite the challenging environment created by continuous price reductions on existing drugs, substantial clawback rates reaching 70%, rising production costs, and high inflation.

Despite these challenges, Greece is in a better position than other European countries, boasting a high production base. The pharmaceutical sector significantly supports demand, supplying both the general public and hospitals.

However, the aging population and economic constraints contribute to a strained Greek National Healthcare System (ESY), appearing insufficient in meeting the demands of the times. According to the latest study, almost 1 in 4 Greeks faces a chronic illness, while 7 in 10 are either overweight or obese. Combined with high smoking rates and low adult vaccination coverage, it is evident that healthcare in the country is at a critical juncture.

Local production can contribute to ensuring an adequate drug supply, reducing dependency on imports, and minimizing the risk of drug shortages during crises or global adverse conditions, as witnessed recently with the pandemic.

Moreover, the growth of the pharmaceutical sector entails economic benefits, such as job creation for scientists, technicians, and other workers, as well as cost reduction for ESY, as domestic production can lead to more competitive prices.

Additionally, it further promotes research and development, contributing to broader economic expansion. Strengthened local production means increased exports, positively impacting the Greek economy and enhancing the country’s image in the international market.

Support for the pharmaceutical sector is crucial to enable it to continue production and invest in infrastructure, research, and development. A notable investment example is demonstrated by DEMO Pharmaceutical Industry, with the development of the country’s first Biotechnology Research Center and the production of biotechnology drugs.

Source: tovima.com