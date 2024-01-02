Τρίτη 02 Ιανουαρίου 2024
02.01.2024
Τουρκία: «Το Ισραήλ θα πληρώσει βαρύ τίμημα για την κατασκοπεία»
02.01.2024 | 19:27
1.079 συλλήψεις και 12.826 παραβάσεις Κ.Ο.Κ. το τετραήμερο
Athens 5th out of 107 Cities Surveyed Around the World for Home Price Hikes
English edition 02 Ιανουαρίου 2024

Athens 5th out of 107 Cities Surveyed Around the World for Home Price Hikes

Residential prices in Athens were up an annual rate of 12% in 2023, according to Knight Frank

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
A
A

The latest property-related news with Athens prominently figured comes in the first days of 2024, with Knight Frank listing the Greek capital in fifth place internationally in terms of higher prices, out of 107 major cities surveyed around the world.

Specifically, residential prices in Athens were up by 2.4% in the third quarter of 2023 compared with the same quarter in 2022, according to the company.

On an annual basis, the increase for Athens stood at a noteworthy 12%, a figure that pales, however, when compared with hikes of 102.7% for Ankara and 77.6% for Istanbul. The latter two cities in Turkey were number one and two on the relevant list, owing to skyrocketing home prices due to often runaway inflation and continuing lira-dollar depreciation in that country.

Dubai is in third place, with prices up by 18% on an annual basis in 2023, followed by Zagreb, Croatia in fourth place.

For Knight Frank, the pace of a real estate sector recovery will ease in 2024, as despite forecasts for interest rate cuts by central banks mortgage costs will remain significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Source: tovima.com

Ολυμπιακός-Αρμάνι Μιλάνο 79-74: Καρδιοχτύπησε, αλλά το πήρε
Μπάσκετ

Ολυμπιακός-Αρμάνι Μιλάνο 79-74: Καρδιοχτύπησε, αλλά το πήρε

Ο Ολυμπιακός ισοφαρίστηκε στα τελευταία λεπτά από την Αρμάνι, παρότι προηγήθηκε ακόμα και με 15 πόντους, παρόλα αυτά έδειξε χαρακτήρα και πήρε τη νίκη με 79-74, για την 18η αγωνιστική της Euroleague.

Η φρίκη της δουλείας 02.01.2024

Η αιματοβαμμένη αποβάθρα «Valongo»: Όταν πάνω από ένα εκατομμύριο σκλάβοι έφτασαν στη Βραζιλία

«Αυτό το μέρος είναι πραγματικά ξεχωριστό και πρέπει να το φροντίσουμε. Έχει μια θλιβερή ιστορία που δεν πρέπει ποτέ να ξεχάσουμε» ο θρησκευτικός ηγέτης Ivanir dos Santos.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Οικονομικές Ειδήσεις 02.01.2024

Το «καρότσι» των αγορών αδειάζει - Σώθηκε η παρτίδα τον Δεκέμβριο;

Ο δείκτης όγκου πωλήσεων του λιανικού εμπορίου υποχώρησε τον Οκτώβριο. Η εορταστική περίοδος το «στοίχημα» για τις επιχειρήσεις που ψάχνουν αντιστροφή του κλίματος.

Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Στράτος Ιωακείμ
English edition 01.01.2024
Freezing of Salary Raise in Private Sector Ends
English edition 01.01.2024

Freezing of Salary Raise in Private Sector Ends

According to Ergani some 100,000 people have established or will establish the right of an 10% increase in 2024

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 29.12.2023
Cost of Milk in Greece Rose 20% from 2022 to 2023
English edition 29.12.2023

Cost of Milk in Greece Rose 20% from 2022 to 2023

From February 2022 to January 2023 the cost of milk increased from 1.04 to 1.25 euros per liter plus VAT while more consumers turn to the “household basket” to make their milk purchases

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 28.12.2023
Explosion on Greek-Owned Cargo Ship in Black Sea – 2 Injured
English edition 28.12.2023

Explosion on Greek-Owned Cargo Ship in Black Sea – 2 Injured

According to Ukrainian sources, the ship was heading to the port of Izmail on the Danube to load grain and was at risk of sinking when it was hit yesterday morning (27/12) by a Russian mine

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 27.12.2023
Retail Holiday Schedule
English edition 27.12.2023

Retail Holiday Schedule

Shop owners anticipate that the increased traffic, already recorded since the previous week, will boost their turnover

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 27.12.2023
Greek Econ Momentum Expected to Continue in 2024
English edition 27.12.2023

Greek Econ Momentum Expected to Continue in 2024

A post-pandemic recovery was more-or-less highlighted with last week’s designation by the Economist of Greece as its “Country of the Year” for 2023

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 22.12.2023
Cost of Christmas Table Expected to Increase by Up to 11.4% this Year
English edition 22.12.2023

Cost of Christmas Table Expected to Increase by Up to 11.4% this Year

It’s essential to note that the price range reflects variations in product quality, encompassing diverse local markets and different types of stores. Moreover, the reported prices serve as indicators, attempting to outline the general price distribution and market overview

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 21.12.2023
Greek Tax Bureau To Incorporate AI Into All Processes
English edition 21.12.2023

Greek Tax Bureau To Incorporate AI Into All Processes

AADE eyes projects funded by Recovery and Resilience Fund to harness AI technologies, other advanced data analysis tools for ‘intelligent’ cross-checking

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

Η αιματοβαμμένη αποβάθρα «Valongo»: Όταν πάνω από ένα εκατομμύριο σκλάβοι έφτασαν στη Βραζιλία
Η φρίκη της δουλείας 02.01.2024

Η αιματοβαμμένη αποβάθρα «Valongo»: Όταν πάνω από ένα εκατομμύριο σκλάβοι έφτασαν στη Βραζιλία

«Αυτό το μέρος είναι πραγματικά ξεχωριστό και πρέπει να το φροντίσουμε. Έχει μια θλιβερή ιστορία που δεν πρέπει ποτέ να ξεχάσουμε» ο θρησκευτικός ηγέτης Ivanir dos Santos.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Οι καταναλωτές κάνουν περικοπές λόγω ακρίβειας – «Κλειδί» ο Δεκέμβριος για τις επιχειρήσεις
Οικονομικές Ειδήσεις 02.01.2024

Το «καρότσι» των αγορών αδειάζει - Σώθηκε η παρτίδα τον Δεκέμβριο;

Ο δείκτης όγκου πωλήσεων του λιανικού εμπορίου υποχώρησε τον Οκτώβριο. Η εορταστική περίοδος το «στοίχημα» για τις επιχειρήσεις που ψάχνουν αντιστροφή του κλίματος.

Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Στράτος Ιωακείμ

