Κυριακή 31 Δεκεμβρίου 2023
weather-icon 21o
inStream
Συμβαίνει τώρα:
31.12.2023 | 20:00
Συνέλαβαν τρεις ισλαμιστές -Σχεδίαζαν επίθεση στον καθεδρικό ναό της Κολωνίας
Σημαντική είδηση:
31.12.2023 | 17:00
Συνελήφθη 20χρονος που έτρεχε με 200χλμ στη λεωφόρο Σχιστού
Σημαντική είδηση:
31.12.2023 | 16:34
Σεισμός στη Θεσσαλονίκη
ΒΑΣΙΛΗΣ ΚΑΡΡΑΣ
ΚΑΛΥΒΙΑ
ΤΡΟΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑ
Greek Women’s Weightlifting Champion Dies at 37
English edition 31 Δεκεμβρίου 2023 | 20:22

Greek Women’s Weightlifting Champion Dies at 37

Artemis Theriaki had won several Greek championships and a bronze metal in 2006 European competition

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

ΗΛΕΚΤΡΙΣΜΟΣ

Πράσινο τιμολόγιο: Ποδαρικό από τη ΔΕΗ με τιμή στα 0,13635 ευρώ ευρώ/kWh

Πράσινο τιμολόγιο: Ποδαρικό από τη ΔΕΗ με τιμή στα 0,13635 ευρώ ευρώ/kWh

Spotlight

Weightlifting Greek athlete Artemis Theriaki, died at the age of 37 local media reported Sunday.

She was a Greek champion in weightlifting and a member of Greece’s national team.

In an announcement the Greek Weightlifting federation expressed their grief saying that 2023 ends with very bad news for the weightlifting family.

“The Board of Directors of the Weightlifting federation express their deep grief over the death of the former champion,” the announcement said.

She was born in 1986, while she started weightlifting at the age of 16 with the Pelopa Patras sports club. In 2006 at the European Championship in La Coruña she won the bronze medal, while in 2007, she won six medals in the Panhellenic championship.

Theriaki was battling with Leukemia and died a month after her mother passed away who was also battling with cancer.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines

Sports in

Βαγγέλης Μαρινάκης: «Εύχομαι μια χρονιά γεμάτη χαρές, δύναμη, δημιουργικότητα και υγεία» (pic)
Ποδόσφαιρο

Βαγγέλης Μαρινάκης: «Εύχομαι μια χρονιά γεμάτη χαρές, δύναμη, δημιουργικότητα και υγεία» (pic)

Οι ευχές του ηγέτη του Ολυμπιακού για το νέο έτος.

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

ΗΛΕΚΤΡΙΣΜΟΣ

Πράσινο τιμολόγιο: Ποδαρικό από τη ΔΕΗ με τιμή στα 0,13635 ευρώ ευρώ/kWh

Πράσινο τιμολόγιο: Ποδαρικό από τη ΔΕΗ με τιμή στα 0,13635 ευρώ ευρώ/kWh

Διεθνή

2024: Τι προβλέπουν οι «γκουρού» για έναν κόσμο που διαρκώς μεταβάλλεται

2024: Τι προβλέπουν οι «γκουρού» για έναν κόσμο που διαρκώς μεταβάλλεται

inStream

Ανθρώπινα Δικαιώματα 31.12.2023

Σύγχρονοι Ηρώδεις όσοι δρομολογούν την τεκνοθεσία από ομόφυλα ζευγάρια λέει ο Μητροπολίτης Χρυσόστομος

Ο Μητροπολίτης Πατρών Χρυσόστομος κήρυξε από άμβωνος ενάντια στο δικαίωμα των γυναικών στην άμβλωση, ενώ «προειδοποίησε» τους νομοθέτες για τον γάμο ομόφυλων ζευγαριών και την τεκνοθεσία.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Να πάτε αλλού 31.12.2023

Κλειστόν λόγω… – Πού δεν θα πας το 2024;

Είτε κλείνουν μόνιμα είτε προσωρινά, υπάρχουν αξιοθέατα, μνημεία και μουσεία που δεν μπορούμε να επισκεφθούμε ούτε το 2024 και δεν... φταίει η πανδημία

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις
sp_banner_Desk

Must Read

Το ρεκόρ Σκυλακάκη για το 2023, το τελευταίο deal της χρονιάς, ο ακριβοθώρητος Χαντάβας και ο δαμαστής… των ΔΕΚΟ

Το ρεκόρ Σκυλακάκη για το 2023, το τελευταίο deal της χρονιάς, ο ακριβοθώρητος Χαντάβας και ο δαμαστής… των ΔΕΚΟ

Τι μας αφήνει η χρονιά που φεύγει

Τι μας αφήνει η χρονιά που φεύγει

Οι πιο μεγάλες στιγμές των αρχηγών στο 2023

Οι πιο μεγάλες στιγμές των αρχηγών στο 2023

Στόχος να γίνει έως το 2030 δήμος πρότυπο

Στόχος να γίνει έως το 2030 δήμος πρότυπο

Προτάσεις δώρων για ξεχωριστά Χριστούγεννα

Προτάσεις δώρων για ξεχωριστά Χριστούγεννα

Περπάτημα: Ασπίδα κατά του Αλτσχάιμερ – Κι όμως, μόνο τόσα βήματα αρκούν

Περπάτημα: Ασπίδα κατά του Αλτσχάιμερ – Κι όμως, μόνο τόσα βήματα αρκούν

«Θερίζουν» κορωνοϊός και λοιμώξεις – Το αδιαχώρητο στα νοσοκομεία

«Θερίζουν» κορωνοϊός και λοιμώξεις – Το αδιαχώρητο στα νοσοκομεία

Παιδί: Τι κάνουμε όταν δεν «ξεκολλάει» από το παιχνίδι

Παιδί: Τι κάνουμε όταν δεν «ξεκολλάει» από το παιχνίδι

Τα 10 παράξενα ιατρικά περιστατικά του 2023 – Από «γούνινη» γλώσσα μέχρι… έμβρυο στον εγκεφάλο μωρού

Τα 10 παράξενα ιατρικά περιστατικά του 2023 – Από «γούνινη» γλώσσα μέχρι… έμβρυο στον εγκεφάλο μωρού

inbox
today

Τα θέματα της επικαιρότητας που θα σε απασχολήσουν σήμερα

Sports in

Spotlight

Life Scene

English edition

English edition 29.12.2023
Cost of Milk in Greece Rose 20% from 2022 to 2023
English edition 29.12.2023

Cost of Milk in Greece Rose 20% from 2022 to 2023

From February 2022 to January 2023 the cost of milk increased from 1.04 to 1.25 euros per liter plus VAT while more consumers turn to the “household basket” to make their milk purchases

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 28.12.2023
Explosion on Greek-Owned Cargo Ship in Black Sea – 2 Injured
English edition 28.12.2023

Explosion on Greek-Owned Cargo Ship in Black Sea – 2 Injured

According to Ukrainian sources, the ship was heading to the port of Izmail on the Danube to load grain and was at risk of sinking when it was hit yesterday morning (27/12) by a Russian mine

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 27.12.2023
Retail Holiday Schedule
English edition 27.12.2023

Retail Holiday Schedule

Shop owners anticipate that the increased traffic, already recorded since the previous week, will boost their turnover

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 27.12.2023
Greek Econ Momentum Expected to Continue in 2024
English edition 27.12.2023

Greek Econ Momentum Expected to Continue in 2024

A post-pandemic recovery was more-or-less highlighted with last week’s designation by the Economist of Greece as its “Country of the Year” for 2023

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 22.12.2023
Cost of Christmas Table Expected to Increase by Up to 11.4% this Year
English edition 22.12.2023

Cost of Christmas Table Expected to Increase by Up to 11.4% this Year

It’s essential to note that the price range reflects variations in product quality, encompassing diverse local markets and different types of stores. Moreover, the reported prices serve as indicators, attempting to outline the general price distribution and market overview

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 21.12.2023
Greek Tax Bureau To Incorporate AI Into All Processes
English edition 21.12.2023

Greek Tax Bureau To Incorporate AI Into All Processes

AADE eyes projects funded by Recovery and Resilience Fund to harness AI technologies, other advanced data analysis tools for ‘intelligent’ cross-checking

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

Μητροπολίτης Χρυσόστομος: Σύγχρονοι Ηρώδεις όσοι δρομολογούν την τεκνοθεσία από ομόφυλα ζευγάρια
Ανθρώπινα Δικαιώματα 31.12.2023

Σύγχρονοι Ηρώδεις όσοι δρομολογούν την τεκνοθεσία από ομόφυλα ζευγάρια λέει ο Μητροπολίτης Χρυσόστομος

Ο Μητροπολίτης Πατρών Χρυσόστομος κήρυξε από άμβωνος ενάντια στο δικαίωμα των γυναικών στην άμβλωση, ενώ «προειδοποίησε» τους νομοθέτες για τον γάμο ομόφυλων ζευγαριών και την τεκνοθεσία.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Κλειστόν λόγω… – Πού δεν θα πας το 2024;
Να πάτε αλλού 31.12.2023

Κλειστόν λόγω… – Πού δεν θα πας το 2024;

Είτε κλείνουν μόνιμα είτε προσωρινά, υπάρχουν αξιοθέατα, μνημεία και μουσεία που δεν μπορούμε να επισκεφθούμε ούτε το 2024 και δεν... φταίει η πανδημία

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

Κυριακή 31 Δεκεμβρίου 2023