Greek Women’s Weightlifting Champion Dies at 37

Weightlifting Greek athlete Artemis Theriaki, died at the age of 37 local media reported Sunday.

She was a Greek champion in weightlifting and a member of Greece’s national team.

In an announcement the Greek Weightlifting federation expressed their grief saying that 2023 ends with very bad news for the weightlifting family.

“The Board of Directors of the Weightlifting federation express their deep grief over the death of the former champion,” the announcement said.

She was born in 1986, while she started weightlifting at the age of 16 with the Pelopa Patras sports club. In 2006 at the European Championship in La Coruña she won the bronze medal, while in 2007, she won six medals in the Panhellenic championship.

Theriaki was battling with Leukemia and died a month after her mother passed away who was also battling with cancer.

Source: tovima.com