Κυριακή 31 Δεκεμβρίου 2023
weather-icon 21o
inStream
Σημαντική είδηση:
31.12.2023 | 17:23
Τι εύχονται τα παιδιά της Γάζας για το νέο έτος
Σημαντική είδηση:
31.12.2023 | 17:00
Συνελήφθη 20χρονος που έτρεχε με 200χλμ στη λεωφόρο Σχιστού
Σημαντική είδηση:
31.12.2023 | 16:34
Σεισμός στη Θεσσαλονίκη
ΒΑΣΙΛΗΣ ΚΑΡΡΑΣ
ΚΑΛΥΒΙΑ
ΤΡΟΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑ
Finance Minister: Greece Managed to step up its Economy in 2023
English edition 31 Δεκεμβρίου 2023 | 17:42

Finance Minister: Greece Managed to step up its Economy in 2023

After 13 years in “junk status” Greece managed to reinstate its investment grade Finance Minister Hatzidakis said

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Διεθνή

Saxo Bank: Τα 8 απίθανα γεγονότα που θα μπορούσαν να συμβούν το 2024

Saxo Bank: Τα 8 απίθανα γεγονότα που θα μπορούσαν να συμβούν το 2024

Spotlight

«In 2023 there was a significant improvement in the country’s economy», Greek Minister of Finance Kostis Hatzidakis said in a video on social media platform Tik Tok.

Hatzidakis noted that Greece has the third highest growth rate in the entire European Union, while after 13 years in “junk status”, it managed to reinstate its investment grade.

«We even managed to raise civil servant’s salaries after 13 years», he noted, adding that the government moved forward in order to deal with tax evasion in 11 different levels.

The Government brought an important initiative, with serious obligations for servicers and funds he said adding that unemployment has now fallen to pre-crisis levels, from 17.5% to 9.5%, noting that «the average salary since 2019 has gone up 20%».

«Despite the successive natural disasters and the effect they had, our budget was implemented as planned».

Concluding, Hatzidakis said that on top of all “Greece was recently named as country of the year for 2023” for managing after years of painful austerity measures and reforms to top the world’s economies in 2023.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines

Sports in

Ανακοίνωσε τον Φραν Ναβάρο ο Ολυμπιακός
Ποδόσφαιρο

Ανακοίνωσε τον Φραν Ναβάρο ο Ολυμπιακός

Στον Ολυμπιακό και επίσημα ο Ισπανός επιθετικός.

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Διεθνή

Saxo Bank: Τα 8 απίθανα γεγονότα που θα μπορούσαν να συμβούν το 2024

Saxo Bank: Τα 8 απίθανα γεγονότα που θα μπορούσαν να συμβούν το 2024

Τράπεζες

Τράπεζες: Έρχονται συναλλαγές 15 δισ. ευρώ στα κόκκινα δάνεια το 2024

Τράπεζες: Έρχονται συναλλαγές 15 δισ. ευρώ στα κόκκινα δάνεια το 2024

inStream

Κλίμα, ρατσισμός και συμφέροντα 31.12.2023

Το Μουσείο Περιβάλλοντος ανοίγει στο Σόχο ή αλλιώς στην πρωτεύουσα του υπερκαταναλωτισμού

Το Μουσείο Περιβάλλοντος του Σόχο ελπίζει να επιμορφώσει το κοινό σχετικά με την κλιματική αλλαγή και να δημιουργήσει μια ισχυρή και ενεργή κοινότητα.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις
sp_banner_Desk

Must Read

Το ρεκόρ Σκυλακάκη για το 2023, το τελευταίο deal της χρονιάς, ο ακριβοθώρητος Χαντάβας και ο δαμαστής… των ΔΕΚΟ

Το ρεκόρ Σκυλακάκη για το 2023, το τελευταίο deal της χρονιάς, ο ακριβοθώρητος Χαντάβας και ο δαμαστής… των ΔΕΚΟ

Τι μας αφήνει η χρονιά που φεύγει

Τι μας αφήνει η χρονιά που φεύγει

Οι πιο μεγάλες στιγμές των αρχηγών στο 2023

Οι πιο μεγάλες στιγμές των αρχηγών στο 2023

Στόχος να γίνει έως το 2030 δήμος πρότυπο

Στόχος να γίνει έως το 2030 δήμος πρότυπο

Προτάσεις δώρων για ξεχωριστά Χριστούγεννα

Προτάσεις δώρων για ξεχωριστά Χριστούγεννα

Περπάτημα: Ασπίδα κατά του Αλτσχάιμερ – Κι όμως, μόνο τόσα βήματα αρκούν

Περπάτημα: Ασπίδα κατά του Αλτσχάιμερ – Κι όμως, μόνο τόσα βήματα αρκούν

«Θερίζουν» κορωνοϊός και λοιμώξεις – Το αδιαχώρητο στα νοσοκομεία

«Θερίζουν» κορωνοϊός και λοιμώξεις – Το αδιαχώρητο στα νοσοκομεία

Παιδί: Τι κάνουμε όταν δεν «ξεκολλάει» από το παιχνίδι

Παιδί: Τι κάνουμε όταν δεν «ξεκολλάει» από το παιχνίδι

Τα 10 παράξενα ιατρικά περιστατικά του 2023 – Από «γούνινη» γλώσσα μέχρι… έμβρυο στον εγκεφάλο μωρού

Τα 10 παράξενα ιατρικά περιστατικά του 2023 – Από «γούνινη» γλώσσα μέχρι… έμβρυο στον εγκεφάλο μωρού

inbox
today

Τα θέματα της επικαιρότητας που θα σε απασχολήσουν σήμερα

Sports in

Spotlight

Life Scene

English edition

English edition 29.12.2023
Cost of Milk in Greece Rose 20% from 2022 to 2023
English edition 29.12.2023

Cost of Milk in Greece Rose 20% from 2022 to 2023

From February 2022 to January 2023 the cost of milk increased from 1.04 to 1.25 euros per liter plus VAT while more consumers turn to the “household basket” to make their milk purchases

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 28.12.2023
Explosion on Greek-Owned Cargo Ship in Black Sea – 2 Injured
English edition 28.12.2023

Explosion on Greek-Owned Cargo Ship in Black Sea – 2 Injured

According to Ukrainian sources, the ship was heading to the port of Izmail on the Danube to load grain and was at risk of sinking when it was hit yesterday morning (27/12) by a Russian mine

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 27.12.2023
Retail Holiday Schedule
English edition 27.12.2023

Retail Holiday Schedule

Shop owners anticipate that the increased traffic, already recorded since the previous week, will boost their turnover

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 27.12.2023
Greek Econ Momentum Expected to Continue in 2024
English edition 27.12.2023

Greek Econ Momentum Expected to Continue in 2024

A post-pandemic recovery was more-or-less highlighted with last week’s designation by the Economist of Greece as its “Country of the Year” for 2023

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 22.12.2023
Cost of Christmas Table Expected to Increase by Up to 11.4% this Year
English edition 22.12.2023

Cost of Christmas Table Expected to Increase by Up to 11.4% this Year

It’s essential to note that the price range reflects variations in product quality, encompassing diverse local markets and different types of stores. Moreover, the reported prices serve as indicators, attempting to outline the general price distribution and market overview

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 21.12.2023
Greek Tax Bureau To Incorporate AI Into All Processes
English edition 21.12.2023

Greek Tax Bureau To Incorporate AI Into All Processes

AADE eyes projects funded by Recovery and Resilience Fund to harness AI technologies, other advanced data analysis tools for ‘intelligent’ cross-checking

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

Το Μουσείο Περιβάλλοντος ανοίγει στο Σόχο ή αλλιώς στην πρωτεύουσα του υπερκαταναλωτισμού
Κλίμα, ρατσισμός και συμφέροντα 31.12.2023

Το Μουσείο Περιβάλλοντος ανοίγει στο Σόχο ή αλλιώς στην πρωτεύουσα του υπερκαταναλωτισμού

Το Μουσείο Περιβάλλοντος του Σόχο ελπίζει να επιμορφώσει το κοινό σχετικά με την κλιματική αλλαγή και να δημιουργήσει μια ισχυρή και ενεργή κοινότητα.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

Κυριακή 31 Δεκεμβρίου 2023