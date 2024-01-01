Δευτέρα 01 Ιανουαρίου 2024
Farmers Markets: Mandatory Use of POS as of Jan 2
English edition 01 Ιανουαρίου 2024 | 15:27

Farmers Markets: Mandatory Use of POS as of Jan 2

A short period of grace will be given to sellers in order to avoid the 1500 euro fine

As of this coming Tuesday farmer’s markets will get back to their usual schedule, while at the same time sellers will be obliged to use Point of Sale (POS) machines for credit and debit card transactions for the first time, media reported Monday.

The measure which will come to immediate effect will oblige all active street sellers, fairs and Sunday bazaars to accept all card payments as well as direct payment services by transferring money between bank accounts, such as the IRIS online payment services.

In addition sellers that are active in farmers markets, bazars and Sunday fairs will have to declared in the Independent authority for Public Revenue (AADE) one or more business accounts in order to accept transactions via POS or IRIS and other online transactions.

In case of noncompliance to the above a relevant ministerial decision said that from 01.02.2024 to 01.03.2024 fines will be suspended as a short period of grace, as long as it is proven that card terminals have been acquired but are pending installation.

A fine of 1500 will be implemented after this period.

In an announcement the Federation for Market Sellers said that “we welcome a new era for street markets with the implementation of the application of POS Systems, credit and debit card acceptance machines, which is now mandatory for the benefit of everyone for the optimal service of consumers and sellers, thus satisfying a perennial demand of the industry.

The measure has been in general expanded to almost all sectors with the exception of a few.

Source: tovima.com

Πρωτοχρονιάτικο μπαμ ο Ολυμπιακός – Έρχεται ο Ζέλσον Μαρτίνς
Πρωτοχρονιάτικο μπαμ ο Ολυμπιακός – Έρχεται ο Ζέλσον Μαρτίνς

Βόμβα ο Ολυμπιακός. Φτάνει το απόγευμα ο 28χρονος άσος της Μονακό

English edition 01.01.2024
Freezing of Salary Raise in Private Sector Ends
English edition 01.01.2024

Freezing of Salary Raise in Private Sector Ends

According to Ergani some 100,000 people have established or will establish the right of an 10% increase in 2024

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 29.12.2023
Cost of Milk in Greece Rose 20% from 2022 to 2023
English edition 29.12.2023

Cost of Milk in Greece Rose 20% from 2022 to 2023

From February 2022 to January 2023 the cost of milk increased from 1.04 to 1.25 euros per liter plus VAT while more consumers turn to the “household basket” to make their milk purchases

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 28.12.2023
Explosion on Greek-Owned Cargo Ship in Black Sea – 2 Injured
English edition 28.12.2023

Explosion on Greek-Owned Cargo Ship in Black Sea – 2 Injured

According to Ukrainian sources, the ship was heading to the port of Izmail on the Danube to load grain and was at risk of sinking when it was hit yesterday morning (27/12) by a Russian mine

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 27.12.2023
Retail Holiday Schedule
English edition 27.12.2023

Retail Holiday Schedule

Shop owners anticipate that the increased traffic, already recorded since the previous week, will boost their turnover

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 27.12.2023
Greek Econ Momentum Expected to Continue in 2024
English edition 27.12.2023

Greek Econ Momentum Expected to Continue in 2024

A post-pandemic recovery was more-or-less highlighted with last week’s designation by the Economist of Greece as its “Country of the Year” for 2023

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 22.12.2023
Cost of Christmas Table Expected to Increase by Up to 11.4% this Year
English edition 22.12.2023

Cost of Christmas Table Expected to Increase by Up to 11.4% this Year

It’s essential to note that the price range reflects variations in product quality, encompassing diverse local markets and different types of stores. Moreover, the reported prices serve as indicators, attempting to outline the general price distribution and market overview

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 21.12.2023
Greek Tax Bureau To Incorporate AI Into All Processes
English edition 21.12.2023

Greek Tax Bureau To Incorporate AI Into All Processes

AADE eyes projects funded by Recovery and Resilience Fund to harness AI technologies, other advanced data analysis tools for ‘intelligent’ cross-checking

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

