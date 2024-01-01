Δευτέρα 01 Ιανουαρίου 2024
Freezing of Salary Raise in Private Sector Ends
English edition 01 Ιανουαρίου 2024 | 11:24

Freezing of Salary Raise in Private Sector Ends

According to Ergani some 100,000 people have established or will establish the right of an 10% increase in 2024

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ενέργεια: Γιατί οι τιμές δεν αυξήθηκαν παρά την ένταση στη Μέση Ανατολή

Ενέργεια: Γιατί οι τιμές δεν αυξήθηκαν παρά την ένταση στη Μέση Ανατολή

Spotlight

As of Jan 1 2024, the government is reactivating the three-year work experience pay rise mechanism that was frozen in 2012.

Employees on the payroll will now receive a 10% increase for every three years of previous work experience up to nine years. Over nine years of work experience, the increase rate will be 30%.

For skilled technicians on the payroll, the increase will be 5% and will reach up to 30% increase for more than 18 years of work experience.

Minister of Labor and Social Security, Adonis Georgiadis, told Athens Macedonian News Agency that the implementation of this scheme is not a voluntary act but a mandatory one. It is an approved law of the state and is valid from January 1, 2024.

As he pointed out, “some will immediately see an increase in their salary.

According to “ERGANI”, approximately 100,000 people have established or will establish the right of an 10% increase in 2024. As a result of the three-year period, it will be extended throughout the private sector and will reach approximately one million people.

The Minister pointed that this decision -to unfreeze the three-year pay rise- comes earlier than expected due the to the faster de-escalation of unemployment below the 10% barrier.

Source: tovima.com

Sports in

Ολυμπιακός: Το «κρυφό χαρτί» για τον δεύτερο γύρο της Euroleague
Σπορ

Ολυμπιακός: Το «κρυφό χαρτί» για τον δεύτερο γύρο της Euroleague

Επιτακτική ανάγκη για τον Γιώργο Μπαρτζώκα και τον Ολυμπιακό να επιστρέψει σε υψηλές πτήσεις ο Νίκολα Μιλουτίνοφ.

Ενέργεια

Ενέργεια: Γιατί οι τιμές δεν αυξήθηκαν παρά την ένταση στη Μέση Ανατολή

Ενέργεια: Γιατί οι τιμές δεν αυξήθηκαν παρά την ένταση στη Μέση Ανατολή

Φορολογία Eιδήσεις

Ελεύθεροι επαγγελματίες: Υποχρεωτική χρήση POS από την Πρωτοχρονιά

Ελεύθεροι επαγγελματίες: Υποχρεωτική χρήση POS από την Πρωτοχρονιά

Βροχή οι προτάσεις 01.01.2024

Αυτό είναι το πιο καυτό μοντέλο του κόσμου - Κρύβει ένα μυστικό και την πάτησε και ο Ρονάλντο

Μέσα σε μόλις τέσσερις μήνες η Emily Pellegrini έχει συγκεντρώσει περισσότερους από 123.000 followers στο Instagram. Τα συχνά αιτήματα για ραντεβού και ταξίδια σε εξωτικούς προορισμούς.

Μαρίνα Κουτσούμπα
Μαρίνα Κουτσούμπα
