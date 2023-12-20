Τετάρτη 20 Δεκεμβρίου 2023
weather-icon 21o
inStream
Σημαντική είδηση:
20.12.2023 | 12:48
Συνετρίβη ελικόπτερο που μετέφερε δημοσιογραφική ομάδα
Σημαντική είδηση:
20.12.2023 | 14:08
«Καλούμε τον Αμπάς να έρθει σε διάλογο για το μέλλον των Παλαιστινίων» λέει η Χαμάς
Σημαντική είδηση:
20.12.2023 | 06:50
Χούθι: «Πλοία που αιχμαλωτίστηκαν θα φύγουν μόνο με τους όρους της Παλαιστίνης»
ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
ΡΟΖ ΣΗΜΑΙΑ
ΓΚΑΖΙ
Eurostat: Inflation Rate in Greece at 2.9% in Nov.; Food Prices up 6.9%
English edition 20 Δεκεμβρίου 2023 | 10:55

Eurostat: Inflation Rate in Greece at 2.9% in Nov.; Food Prices up 6.9%

Annual inflation rate in the Eurozone at 2.4% last month

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Οικονομία

ΤτΕ: Στο 2,5% η ανάπτυξη της Ελλάδας το 2024

ΤτΕ: Στο 2,5% η ανάπτυξη της Ελλάδας το 2024

Spotlight

The inflation rate in Greece reached 2.9% in November 2023, marginally down from an initial estimate of 3%, according to final data released by Eurostat on Tuesday.

At the same time, the consumer price index totaled 2.4%.

The annual inflation rate in the Eurozone was calculated at 2.4% for last month, down from 2.9% in October 2023, according to Eurostat’s assessment.

Greece’s statistics authority, ELSTAT, pegged the annual inflation rate last month at 3%.

On an annual basis, foods, alcohol and tobacco products posted higher rates of inflation during the specific month, reaching 6.9%, compared with 7.4% in the previous month.

The lowest inflation rates in Europe were recorded in Belgium (-0,8%), Denmark (0,3%) and Italy (0,6%).

Source: tovima.com

Headlines

Sports in

Πώς ο Ολυμπιακός «βραχυκυκλώνει» τον αντίπαλο αλλά χάνει τα ματς: 7/8 φορές το ίδιο φινάλε…
Μπάσκετ

Πώς ο Ολυμπιακός «βραχυκυκλώνει» τον αντίπαλο αλλά χάνει τα ματς: 7/8 φορές το ίδιο φινάλε…

Ο Ολυμπιακός κάνει σταθερά τη μισή δουλειά στη Euroleague τόσο καλά που δεν μπορείς παρά να του βγάλεις το καπέλο. Αλλά…

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Οικονομία

ΤτΕ: Στο 2,5% η ανάπτυξη της Ελλάδας το 2024

ΤτΕ: Στο 2,5% η ανάπτυξη της Ελλάδας το 2024

Επιχειρήσεις

ΔΕΗ Ανανεώσιμες – Intrakat: Στρατηγική συνεργασία για την ανάπτυξη του χαρτοφυλακίου Ανανεώσιμων Πηγών Ενέργειας

ΔΕΗ Ανανεώσιμες – Intrakat: Στρατηγική συνεργασία για την ανάπτυξη του χαρτοφυλακίου Ανανεώσιμων Πηγών Ενέργειας

inStream

«Αποφάσεις από κοινού» 20.12.2023

«Καλούμε τον Αμπάς να έρθει σε διάλογο για το μέλλον των Παλαιστινίων κόντρα στα σχέδια των ΗΠΑ», λέει η Χαμάς

Ο αξιωματούχος της Χαμάς Γκαζί Χαμάντ επιβεβαίωσε στο Al Jazeera ότι επιθυμεί συνομιλίες με την αντίπαλη παράταξη Φατάχ που ελέγχει την Παλαιστινιακή Αρχή για το «κοινό μέλλον των Παλαιστινίων»

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις
sp_banner_Desk

Must Read

Τι διαπίστωσε ο Μητσοτάκης στο Πέραμα, πως οι πετρελαϊκές έριξαν τα έσοδα της ΕΔΕΥΕΠ και οι συνδικαλιστές που έκαναν την απεργία αργία…

Τι διαπίστωσε ο Μητσοτάκης στο Πέραμα, πως οι πετρελαϊκές έριξαν τα έσοδα της ΕΔΕΥΕΠ και οι συνδικαλιστές που έκαναν την απεργία αργία…

Μαχαίρι στο Airbnb για να πέσει το κόστος στέγασης

Μαχαίρι στο Airbnb για να πέσει το κόστος στέγασης

Όλο το παρασκήνιο για το «όχι» Σαμαρά

Όλο το παρασκήνιο για το «όχι» Σαμαρά

Γίνε αιρετός για μία ημέρα

Γίνε αιρετός για μία ημέρα

Προτάσεις δώρων για ξεχωριστά Χριστούγεννα

Προτάσεις δώρων για ξεχωριστά Χριστούγεννα

Γιορτές: Γιατί αυξάνονται οι καρδιακές προσβολές αυτήν την περίοδο;

Γιορτές: Γιατί αυξάνονται οι καρδιακές προσβολές αυτήν την περίοδο;

Απίστευτη καταγγελία: Ο δήμος Ξάνθης δέσμευσε απροειδοποίητα λογαριασμούς κατοίκων για απλήρωτες κλήσεις

Απίστευτη καταγγελία: Ο δήμος Ξάνθης δέσμευσε απροειδοποίητα λογαριασμούς κατοίκων για απλήρωτες κλήσεις

Μωρό: Να του μιλάμε… μωρουδίστικα;

Μωρό: Να του μιλάμε… μωρουδίστικα;

Τεχνητή νοημοσύνη και πόλεμος: το υψηλό «στοίχημα» του Πενταγώνου

Τεχνητή νοημοσύνη και πόλεμος: το υψηλό «στοίχημα» του Πενταγώνου

inbox
today

Τα θέματα της επικαιρότητας που θα σε απασχολήσουν σήμερα

Sports in

Spotlight

Life Scene

English edition

English edition 07.12.2023
Interview of Christos Theos: “Of course, Juankar could play”.
English edition 07.12.2023

Interview of Christos Theos: “Of course, Juankar could play”.

Christos Theos, who was the head of the medical team of Olympiacos for many years, reveals in an exclusive interview what exactly happened with Juankar during the Olympiacos-Panathinaikos derby

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

Χαμάς: Επιβεβαιώνει τα δημοσιεύματα για συνομιλίες με τη Φατάχ – «Καλούμε τον Αμπάς να έρθει σε διάλογο»
«Αποφάσεις από κοινού» 20.12.2023

«Καλούμε τον Αμπάς να έρθει σε διάλογο για το μέλλον των Παλαιστινίων κόντρα στα σχέδια των ΗΠΑ», λέει η Χαμάς

Ο αξιωματούχος της Χαμάς Γκαζί Χαμάντ επιβεβαίωσε στο Al Jazeera ότι επιθυμεί συνομιλίες με την αντίπαλη παράταξη Φατάχ που ελέγχει την Παλαιστινιακή Αρχή για το «κοινό μέλλον των Παλαιστινίων»

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

Τετάρτη 20 Δεκεμβρίου 2023