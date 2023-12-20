Eurostat: Inflation Rate in Greece at 2.9% in Nov.; Food Prices up 6.9%

The inflation rate in Greece reached 2.9% in November 2023, marginally down from an initial estimate of 3%, according to final data released by Eurostat on Tuesday.

At the same time, the consumer price index totaled 2.4%.

The annual inflation rate in the Eurozone was calculated at 2.4% for last month, down from 2.9% in October 2023, according to Eurostat’s assessment.

Greece’s statistics authority, ELSTAT, pegged the annual inflation rate last month at 3%.

On an annual basis, foods, alcohol and tobacco products posted higher rates of inflation during the specific month, reaching 6.9%, compared with 7.4% in the previous month.

The lowest inflation rates in Europe were recorded in Belgium (-0,8%), Denmark (0,3%) and Italy (0,6%).