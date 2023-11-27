Δευτέρα 27 Νοεμβρίου 2023
weather-icon 21o
inStream
Σημαντική είδηση:
27.11.2023 | 12:28
Συνελήφθη ιερέας για γενετήσιες πράξεις με ανήλικο
Σημαντική είδηση:
27.11.2023 | 12:06
Λεφτά υπάρχουν - Ξεπέρασε τα 6 δισ. το πλεόνασμα από τα φοροέσοδα
Σημαντική είδηση:
27.11.2023 | 07:18
Σεισμός ταρακούνησε τα Καμένα Βούρλα
ΙΣΡΑΗΛ
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ
ΝΑΥΑΓΙΟ ΛΕΣΒΟΣ
PM Mitsotakis at Party Diaspora in London: ‘We Will Continue Major Reforms’
English edition 27 Νοεμβρίου 2023 | 14:23

PM Mitsotakis at Party Diaspora in London: ‘We Will Continue Major Reforms’

The Greek PM is London for an investment roadshow

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Τράπεζες

Ελληνικές τράπεζες: Στην πρώτη θέση των επιτοκιακών περιθωρίων στην Ευρώπη

Ελληνικές τράπεζες: Στην πρώτη θέση των επιτοκιακών περιθωρίων στην Ευρώπη

Spotlight

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis said his government’s goal was “to continue on this ambitious and bold journey of major reforms,” addressing an event of the New Democracy Party’s Greek Diaspora Secretariat in London.

The MP, as APE-MPE reported, went on to say that the strong mandate his party received in the last national elections came with a huge responsibility: “It obliges me to work even harder every day to implement our reform work. Bold laws like the one for the taxation of freelancers,” he noted, emphasizing the concept of tax and social justice.

The PM said that while many young people had left Greece due to the economic crisis, more were either returning or considering repatriating after being convinced the country “has entered a long-term growth trajectory.”

Looking ahead to the upcoming European Parliament elections, scheduled to take place in the summer of 2024, Mitsotakis underlined: “We want to be sure that in the European elections, we will secure a high percentage to establish this political superiority. We will need your help,” he stressed, noting that the government changed the law, and now those registered in the electoral rolls can vote without further restrictions based on their permanent residence.

Mitsotakis, who is on a 3-day working visit to London where he is scheduled to meet with UK Labor Party leader Keir Starmer later on Monday and British PM Rish Sunak tomorrow, is set to speak at the ATHEX and Morgan Stanley Investment Conference later today on Monda where he will engage in a public discussion with Luigi Rizzo, Vice Chairman of Investment Banking at Morgan Stanley.

The Greek PM yesterday told BBC during an interview, that “keeping the Parthenon Marbles at the British Museum is artistic vandalism akin to cutting the Mona Lisa in half”.

Responding to where the Marbles would look better, he said: “I think the answer is very clear. They do look better in the Acropolis Museum, a state-of-the-art museum that was built for that purpose.”

Source: tovima.com

Headlines

Warzone: Η Γάζα φλέγεται

Live: «Κοντά» σε συμφωνία για παράταση της εκεχειρίας Ισραήλ και Χαμάς – Η διαφωνία για τις λίστες απελευθέρωσης
Κόσμος

«Κοντά» σε συμφωνία για παράταση της εκεχειρίας Ισραήλ και Χαμάς – Η διαφωνία για τις λίστες απελευθέρωσης

Δείτε live στο in - Πρόθυμοι για παράταση της εκεχειρίας Ισραήλ και Χαμάς – «Ο πόλεμος θα συνεχιστεί» απειλεί ο Νετανιάχου

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Τράπεζες

Ελληνικές τράπεζες: Στην πρώτη θέση των επιτοκιακών περιθωρίων στην Ευρώπη

Ελληνικές τράπεζες: Στην πρώτη θέση των επιτοκιακών περιθωρίων στην Ευρώπη

Ενέργεια

Σκυλακάκης: Εξαγωγέας πράσινης ενέργειας η Ελλάδα – Ξεκινά η ηλεκτρική διασύνδεση με Κύπρο και Ισραήλ

Σκυλακάκης: Εξαγωγέας πράσινης ενέργειας η Ελλάδα – Ξεκινά η ηλεκτρική διασύνδεση με Κύπρο και Ισραήλ

inStream

Οι μετεωρολόγοι προειδοποιούν 27.11.2023

Μεγάλα ύψη βροχής και θυελλώδεις νοτιάδες τα χαρακτηριστικά της νέας κακοκαιρίας

Βαθύ βαρομετρικό χαμηλό από τη Βορειοδυτική Ευρώπη, κινούμενο νοτιοανατολικά θα προκαλέσει το νέο κύμα κακοκαιρίας, το οποίο θα διαρκέσει μέχρι και την Τετάρτη.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις

Must Read

Η επενδυτική εξόρμηση Μητσοτάκη, το αίτημα για EastMed και η μονάδα της ΔΕΗ στη Σαντορίνη

Η επενδυτική εξόρμηση Μητσοτάκη, το αίτημα για EastMed και η μονάδα της ΔΕΗ στη Σαντορίνη

Ακίνητα: Ερχεται νέο κύμα μεταβιβάσεων το 2024

Ακίνητα: Ερχεται νέο κύμα μεταβιβάσεων το 2024

Περιμένοντας τον Ερντογάν

Περιμένοντας τον Ερντογάν

Υποχρεωτική αργία 15 ημερών σε δήμαρχο της Αττικής

Υποχρεωτική αργία 15 ημερών σε δήμαρχο της Αττικής

Κορυφαία smartphone σε προσφορά για να βρεις αυτό που σου ταιριάζει

Κορυφαία smartphone σε προσφορά για να βρεις αυτό που σου ταιριάζει

Ευτυχία: Πώς θα τη βρείτε χωρίς να βγείτε από το σπίτι

Ευτυχία: Πώς θα τη βρείτε χωρίς να βγείτε από το σπίτι

Αλέξης Χαρίτσης: «Δεν είναι προσωπικό το πρόβλημα με τον Στέφανο Κασσελάκη, αλλά βαθιά πολιτικό»

Αλέξης Χαρίτσης: «Δεν είναι προσωπικό το πρόβλημα με τον Στέφανο Κασσελάκη, αλλά βαθιά πολιτικό»

Καταπολεμήστε το στρες παίζοντας με το παιδί

Καταπολεμήστε το στρες παίζοντας με το παιδί

Συνελήφθη ιερέας για ασέλγεια σε ανήλικο σε νησί του Αργοσαρωνικού

Συνελήφθη ιερέας για ασέλγεια σε ανήλικο σε νησί του Αργοσαρωνικού

inbox
today

Τα θέματα της επικαιρότητας που θα σε απασχολήσουν σήμερα

Warzone: Η Γάζα φλέγεται

Spotlight

  • Γυναίκα-κυνηγός
    Opinion 27.11.2023

    Γυναίκα-κυνηγός

    Νέα ευρήματα θέτουν υπό αμφισβήτηση την κρατούσα άποψη ότι το κυνήγι ήταν ανέκαθεν ανδρική υπόθεση.

    Ιωάννα Α. Σουφλέρη
    Ιωάννα Α. Σουφλέρη

Life Scene

English edition

English edition 21.11.2023
Greeks are champion antibiotics consumers
English edition 21.11.2023

Greeks are champion antibiotics consumers

Almost 50% more pneumonia from resistant Klebsiella in Europe – staph and e-coli infections are decreasing in Europe and increasing in Greece

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 16.11.2023
Ioannina: The silicon valley of Greece
English edition 16.11.2023

Ioannina: The silicon valley of Greece

A Greek “Silicon Valley”, which has set the goal of attracting big tech companies to the capital of Epirus, with the University of Ioannina as a reference point.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

Κακοκαιρία: Έρχονται μεγάλα ύψη βροχής και θυελλώδεις άνεμοι – Οι μετεωρολόγοι προειδοποιούν
Οι μετεωρολόγοι προειδοποιούν 27.11.2023

Μεγάλα ύψη βροχής και θυελλώδεις νοτιάδες τα χαρακτηριστικά της νέας κακοκαιρίας

Βαθύ βαρομετρικό χαμηλό από τη Βορειοδυτική Ευρώπη, κινούμενο νοτιοανατολικά θα προκαλέσει το νέο κύμα κακοκαιρίας, το οποίο θα διαρκέσει μέχρι και την Τετάρτη.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

Δευτέρα 27 Νοεμβρίου 2023