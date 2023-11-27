PM Mitsotakis at Party Diaspora in London: ‘We Will Continue Major Reforms’

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis said his government’s goal was “to continue on this ambitious and bold journey of major reforms,” addressing an event of the New Democracy Party’s Greek Diaspora Secretariat in London.

The MP, as APE-MPE reported, went on to say that the strong mandate his party received in the last national elections came with a huge responsibility: “It obliges me to work even harder every day to implement our reform work. Bold laws like the one for the taxation of freelancers,” he noted, emphasizing the concept of tax and social justice.

The PM said that while many young people had left Greece due to the economic crisis, more were either returning or considering repatriating after being convinced the country “has entered a long-term growth trajectory.”

Looking ahead to the upcoming European Parliament elections, scheduled to take place in the summer of 2024, Mitsotakis underlined: “We want to be sure that in the European elections, we will secure a high percentage to establish this political superiority. We will need your help,” he stressed, noting that the government changed the law, and now those registered in the electoral rolls can vote without further restrictions based on their permanent residence.

Mitsotakis, who is on a 3-day working visit to London where he is scheduled to meet with UK Labor Party leader Keir Starmer later on Monday and British PM Rish Sunak tomorrow, is set to speak at the ATHEX and Morgan Stanley Investment Conference later today on Monda where he will engage in a public discussion with Luigi Rizzo, Vice Chairman of Investment Banking at Morgan Stanley.

The Greek PM yesterday told BBC during an interview, that “keeping the Parthenon Marbles at the British Museum is artistic vandalism akin to cutting the Mona Lisa in half”.

Responding to where the Marbles would look better, he said: “I think the answer is very clear. They do look better in the Acropolis Museum, a state-of-the-art museum that was built for that purpose.”

Source: tovima.com