Δευτέρα 20 Νοεμβρίου 2023
weather-icon 21o
inStream
ΙΣΡΑΗΛ
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ
ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
FSRU Alexandroupolis: New natural gas gateway to the Balkans kicks off mid-December
English edition 20 Νοεμβρίου 2023 | 09:06

FSRU Alexandroupolis: New natural gas gateway to the Balkans kicks off mid-December

The specially designed tanker “Orfeas” begins its journey from Singapore

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Επιχειρήσεις

PODCAST ΒΑΒΕΛ – Χρ. Καλογεράκης (SHOPFLIX): Οι πλατφόρμες έχουν τεράστιο προβάδισμα στην Black Friday

PODCAST ΒΑΒΕΛ – Χρ. Καλογεράκης (SHOPFLIX): Οι πλατφόρμες έχουν τεράστιο προβάδισμα στην Black Friday

Spotlight

Next week, if all goes as planned, the specially configured Gastrade tanker, which will be Greece’s first Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU), begins its long journey from the Keppel shipyard in Singapore.

The final destination of “Orfeas” is the port of Alexandroupolis, after crossing the Indian Ocean, the South Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea.

Information from the OT, they want the former LNG transport tanker, now built with FSRU technical specifications, to arrive in the Thracian Sea around mid-December.

FSRU Alexandroupolis

The approximately 300-meter-long floating unit will moor 17.6 km southwest off the port of Alexandroupolis.

The the only work left is to connect it to the 24 km long subsea and 4 km long land pipeline.

FSRU Alexandroupolis, according to the same information, will be able to receive quantities of LNG cargoes by mid-January 2024 and then gasify them by channeling the natural gas to the Independent Natural Gas System (IGS) and then through the IGB pipeline (interconnecting pipeline between Greece and Bulgaria) to supply the Balkan markets.

It will be permanently moored, and its LNG storage capacity is 135,000 cubic meters, while its technical gasification capacity is estimated at 5.5 billion cubic meters per year.

The floating unit is 288.6 meters long, 44 meters wide and 26.2 meters high.

The FSRU which cost €450 to €470 million having received Community funding of around €270 million.

Gas gateway to SE Europe

FSRU Alexandroupolis comes to strengthen the role of Greece as a hub for the transfer of energy resources to Europe.

Its operation, although the project was planned several years back, comes two years after the geopolitical turmoil triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the need for the E.U. to become independent of Gazprom’s natural gas.

The quantities that will be trafficked will reach Bulgaria, Romania, North Macedonia and even Moldova.

The information says that already 50% of the quantities that can be gasified (5.5 billion cubic meters per year) are already licensed.

The Alexandroupolis FSRU has been characterized by Europe as a project of strategic importance as it diversifies the energy input sources of the Old Continent as well as the mix used by industry and consumers.

Headlines

Sports in

Εργκίν Αταμάν: Ο «άρχοντας» των τεχνικών ποινών στη φετινή Euroleague (vids)
Μπάσκετ

Ο «άρχοντας» των τεχνικών ποινών στη φετινή Euroleague (vids)

Ο Εργκίν Αταμάν δεν είναι και από τους πιο ήρεμους προπονητές και αναπόφευκτα έχει μια ιδιαίτερη κορυφή στη φετινή Euroleague.

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Επιχειρήσεις

PODCAST ΒΑΒΕΛ – Χρ. Καλογεράκης (SHOPFLIX): Οι πλατφόρμες έχουν τεράστιο προβάδισμα στην Black Friday

PODCAST ΒΑΒΕΛ – Χρ. Καλογεράκης (SHOPFLIX): Οι πλατφόρμες έχουν τεράστιο προβάδισμα στην Black Friday

Τράπεζες

Deutsche Bank: Αυξάνει τις τιμές στόχους των ελληνικών τραπεζών – Ο ρόλος της Εθνικής

Deutsche Bank: Αυξάνει τις τιμές στόχους των ελληνικών τραπεζών – Ο ρόλος της Εθνικής

inStream

Πυρ ομαδόν 20.11.2023

Βολές κατά Πολάκη για την Αναγνωστοπούλου – «Επαναφέρει τη ρουσφετολογία, λέει ανοησίες»

Πλεύρης, Δουδωνής και Παγώνη κατέκριναν τον Παύλο Πολάκη για το ιατρικά στοιχεία της Σίας Αναγνωστοπούλου που έδωσε στη δημοσιότητα - Χθες τοποθετήθηκε και ο Άδωνις Γεωργιάδης

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις

Must Read

Ακλόνητος ο Ξηρουχάκης, πώς μπήκε η ΔΕΠΑ Εμπορίας στην Αλβανία, το management στο PPF και η χειμερινή σύναξη των Διαχειριστών Ενέργειας

Ακλόνητος ο Ξηρουχάκης, πώς μπήκε η ΔΕΠΑ Εμπορίας στην Αλβανία, το management στο PPF και η χειμερινή σύναξη των Διαχειριστών Ενέργειας

Η Ναμίμπια αλλάζει τον χάρτη του πετρελαίου

Η Ναμίμπια αλλάζει τον χάρτη του πετρελαίου

Τι κομίζει ο Ερντογάν στην Αθήνα

Τι κομίζει ο Ερντογάν στην Αθήνα

«ΤΟ ΒΗΜΑ της Σάμου»: Αυτή την Κυριακή 19 Νοεμβρίου

«ΤΟ ΒΗΜΑ της Σάμου»: Αυτή την Κυριακή 19 Νοεμβρίου

Τα καλύτερα desktop για τη δουλειά και όχι μόνο

Τα καλύτερα desktop για τη δουλειά και όχι μόνο

Πόδια: Περπατάτε ξυπόλυτοι; Οι λόγοι υγείας να το ξανασκεφτείτε

Πόδια: Περπατάτε ξυπόλυτοι; Οι λόγοι υγείας να το ξανασκεφτείτε

inbox
today

Τα θέματα της επικαιρότητας που θα σε απασχολήσουν σήμερα

Sports in

  • Στα χέρια Τούρκων το νέο Camp Nou
    On Field 20.11.2023

    Στα χέρια Τούρκων το νέο Camp Nou

    Πως μια τουρκική κατασκευαστική εταιρεία πήρε το συμβόλαιο για την ανακαίνιση του γηπέδου της Μπαρτσελόνα και «τρέχει» το χρονοδιάγραμμα

    Γιώργος Μαζιάς
    Γιώργος Μαζιάς

Spotlight

  • Τακτικισμοί… και εμπόδια στην ορκωμοσία Μπελέρη
    Κόσμος 20.11.2023

    Τακτικισμοί… και εμπόδια στην ορκωμοσία Μπελέρη

    Το Ανώτατο Δικαστήριο αποφάσισε ότι αρμόδιο για να λάβει επιτέλους την απόφαση για το αν πρέπει ο εκλεγμένος δήμαρχος Χιμάρας να πάρει άδεια ή όχι για να ορκιστεί, είναι το Ειδικό Δικαστήριο

    Αλεξάνδρα Φωτάκη
    Αλεξάνδρα Φωτάκη

Life Scene

English edition

English edition 16.11.2023
Ioannina: The silicon valley of Greece
English edition 16.11.2023

Ioannina: The silicon valley of Greece

A Greek “Silicon Valley”, which has set the goal of attracting big tech companies to the capital of Epirus, with the University of Ioannina as a reference point.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

Βολές κατά Πολάκη για την Αναγνωστοπούλου – «Επαναφέρει τη ρουσφετολογία, λέει ανοησίες»
Πυρ ομαδόν 20.11.2023

Βολές κατά Πολάκη για την Αναγνωστοπούλου – «Επαναφέρει τη ρουσφετολογία, λέει ανοησίες»

Πλεύρης, Δουδωνής και Παγώνη κατέκριναν τον Παύλο Πολάκη για το ιατρικά στοιχεία της Σίας Αναγνωστοπούλου που έδωσε στη δημοσιότητα - Χθες τοποθετήθηκε και ο Άδωνις Γεωργιάδης

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

Δευτέρα 20 Νοεμβρίου 2023