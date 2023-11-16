Πέμπτη 16 Νοεμβρίου 2023
Hellenic Geological and Mining Research Authority: Geothermal Drilling “showed” almost 80oC in Sidirokastro, Serres
English edition 16 Νοεμβρίου 2023 | 11:59

Hellenic Geological and Mining Research Authority: Geothermal Drilling “showed” almost 80oC in Sidirokastro, Serres

Geothermal drilling reached 153.80m and identified a geothermal reservoir at a depth greater than 98m

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Geothermal drilling showed almost 80C at Sidirokastro of Serres, according to the Geothermal Drilling Director of the Hellenic Geological and Mining Research Authority (E.A.G.M.E.). The drilling is part of the initiative to research and exploit the country’s geothermal potential.

In this direction, the scientific and technical team of Hellenic Geological and Mining Research Authority, consisting of Drs. Apostolos Arvaniti – Head of the Geothermal and Spa Natural Resources Department (GEOTHE), Vasilios Zorapa – Head of the Hydrogeology and Hydrology Department (HYDROGE), Panagiotis Vakalopoulos – Geologist of the Geothermal and Spa Natural Resources Department and Vasilios Maramathas – HYDROGE Department Foreman, carried out a test pumping in the geothermal research well of large diameter Sd 17PN in the NE part of the Sidirokastro Geothermal Field of the Serres Regional Unit.

The geothermal well was constructed with the same tools by EAGME, reached 153.80m and identified a geothermal reservoir at a depth greater than 98m, with fluids at a temperature of 78oC and not particularly loaded with salts.

The small drop in water level and its stabilization in a short period of time, combined with the rapid recovery of the water level, prove the significant potential of the geothermal reservoir at the location of this well, with supplies exceeding 120 m3/h.

High temperature

The high temperature of the geothermal fluid (78C), which is the highest water temperature recorded to date in low-enthalpy geothermal fields of the Prefecture of Serres, combined with the very large potential of the geothermal reservoir and the geological features, reinforce the view of the field’s supply Sidirokastro from this area. It remains to clarify the way of feeding the field, which extends DND/s of the specific drilling, which will contribute to its rational and sustainable management.

The very encouraging results of the test pumping that took place strengthened the interest in exploiting the geothermal potential in general in the prefecture of Serres and were the subject of discussion and further exploitation in the meetings held by the EAGME team with local government agencies and services.

The extraction and trial pumping of the large-diameter geothermal research well was carried out within the framework of the Sub-Project “ACTIONS FOR THE RATIONALE AND SUSTAINABLE USE OF GEOTHERMAL – GEOTHERM” of the Action: “Studies and research to support the energy sector of industry and entrepreneurship – OPYGEK”, which is carried out by the Geospatial Department of EAGME and is financed by the Operational Program “Competitiveness, Entrepreneurship, Innovation” – EPANEK.

English edition

English edition 16.11.2023
Ioannina: The silicon valley of Greece
English edition 16.11.2023

Ioannina: The silicon valley of Greece

A Greek “Silicon Valley”, which has set the goal of attracting big tech companies to the capital of Epirus, with the University of Ioannina as a reference point.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

