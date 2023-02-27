Singer Michalis Hatzigiannis seems to be taking over the reins of the Ministry of Culture of Cyprus.

According to information from local newspaper “Fileleftheros”, Michalis Hatzigiannis will take over the Ministry of Culture from Yiannis Toumazis on March 1st.

As the Cypriot website reports, within the day or early tomorrow morning, announcements on the formation of a cabinet are expected from the new president of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulidis.

These are the names that are locked in for ministries of Cyprus

The composition of the new Council of Ministers of the Christodoulidis government is heading towards the final stretch of announcements, following the last meetings he had with the leaders of the parties that supported his candidacy.

There seems to be a pending issue in the Ministry of Justice as Anastasia Papadopoulou, whose name was heard in the previous days, was not locked in, with the appointment of the internationalist Anna Koukkidou Prokopiou now prevailing.

Mr. Christodoulidis is expected to make announcements within the next few hours, according to “Phileleleftheros”.

So far, it appears the ministers are:

Foreign minister: Constantinos Kombos

Finance minister: Makis Keravnos (former finance minister under Tassos Papadopoulos)

Interior minister: Constantinos Ioannou (former health minister)

Labour minister: Yiannis Panayiotou

Education minister: Athina Michaelidou

Health minister: Popi Kanari

Agriculture minister: Petros Xenofontos

Defence minister: Michalis Giorgallas

Deputy tourism minister: Costas Koumis

Deputy welfare minister: Marilena Evangelou

Deputy shipping minister: Marina Hadjimanoli

Deputy culture minister: Michalis Hadjiyiannis

Government spokesman: Constantinos Letymbiotis

Deputy government spokesperson: Doxa Komodromou

Chief of the president’s office: Charalambos Charalambou