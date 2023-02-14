Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis from Kozani announced an emergency allowance of 200 to 300 euros for pensioners who had not seen an increase due to a personal dispute.

He pointed out that the amount of the emergency aid will depend on the amount of their salaries.

As the prime minister noted, the financial staff will announce tomorrow the details of the payment of the allowance, the beneficiaries and the time that will be given.

This is a one-time payment and the fiscal cost is 300 million euros.

“We are able to have a better picture of the 2023 budget. The economy is developing better than expected” added Mr. Mitsotakis.