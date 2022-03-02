The National Public Health Organisation today announced 57 COVID-19 deaths and 15,557 infections confirmed in the last 24 hours (36 detected at points of entry into the country).

With the newly recorded deaths, 25, 972 people have died of COVID-19 in Greece, 95 percent with an underlying medical condition and/or age 70.

A total of 2.45mn infections have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic (49.5 percent men), a daily increase of 0.6 percentage points.

Of infections confirmed over the last seven days, 295 are believed to be linked to travel abroad, while 1,805 have been traced to a previously confirmed infection.

The 𝑅𝑡 nationwide is estimated at 0.93.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 399 intubated COVID-19 patients (63.7 percent men), with a median age of 67-years-old, and 89.7 percent have an underlying medical condition.

Of intubated patients, 71.93 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated, while 28.07 percent are completely unvaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 4,279 COVID patients have been released from ICUs.

In the last 24 hours, 281 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospital (a daily decline of 6.02 percentage points). For the last seven days, the median daily number of admissions is 290 patients.

The median age of patients with newly confirmed infections is 35-years-old, while the median age of those who died was 79-years-old.