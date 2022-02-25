Θέση απέναντι στην εισβολή, πήραν κι άλλες άνθρωποι από τον καλλιτεχνικό χώρο

O Στίβεν Κινγκ τοποθετήθηκε για την εισβολή τη Ρωσίας στην Ουκρανία μέσω από τα social media.

Ο διάσημος συγγραφέας αναφέρθηκε στην κρίση που περνά αυτή τη στιγμή η ανατολική Ευρώπη, με τον δικό του τρόπο.

«Αυτό που μάθαμε οι περισσότεροι από εμάς ως παιδιά στην παιδική χαρά: Δεν στέκεσαι δίπλα, όταν ένα μεγάλο παιδί σπάει στο ξύλο ένα μικρό παιδί. Μπορεί να φας μία ή δύο γροθιές, για να κάνεις το μεγάλο παιδί να σταματήσει, αλλά αυτό είναι το σωστό που πρέπει να κάνεις», έγραψε ο Στίβεν Κινγκ.

Θέση απέναντι στην εισβολή, πήραν κι άλλες άνθρωποι από τον καλλιτεχνικό χώρο, όπως η Κάρντι Μπι, ο Πιρς Μόργκαν, η Χίλαρι Κλίντον και η Σερ.

