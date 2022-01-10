The issuance of a joint bond loan, amounting to up to 100 million euros, was decided by the BoD of Premia Properties, with a minimum amount of 75 million euros, with a duration of 5 years, the placement of bond bonds through public offering to the investing public in Greece and the listing of bonds for trading in the Fixed Income Class of the Regulated Market Athens.

According to the company, the purpose of this issue is the repayment of existing debt, the financing of real estate investments and the coverage of financial needs of the Company group in working capital.

Further information on the company, the terms of the bond loan and the public offering will be included in the Bond Loan Program and in the Prospectus drawn up under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017, Authorization of Regulations (EU) 2019/979 and 2019/980 of the Commission of 14 March 2019, as well as Law 4706/2020, as in force, for the approval of which by the Hellenic Capital Market Commission and its disposal, the investing public will updated with a newer announcement.

The schedule of the issuance of the bond loan and the public offering of the bonds will be formed in the near future, depending on the conditions prevailing in the stock markets.

The company will inform the investing public, in accordance with applicable law.