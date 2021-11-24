The National Public Health Organisation (EODY) has announced 7,108 newly confirmed COVID-19 infections (a daily rise of 0.8 percent) and 93 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 death toll since the start of the pandemic is 17,612 patients, of whom 95.4 percent had an underlying medical condition and/or were 70-years-old or older.

Of the newly confirmed infections, 12 were detected during checks at points of entry into the country.

Over the last week, 96 newly confirmed cases were believed to be linked to travel abroad, while 2,295 were traced to a previously confirmed case.

EODY has recorded 901,661COVID-19 infections (50.6 percent men) in Greece since the start of the pandemic.

Intubated patients, large spike in hospital admissions

There are 612 intubated COVID-19 patients nationwide (60 percent men), with a median age of 65-years-old, while 80.7 percent of them have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Slightly over 81 percent of intubated patients are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 18.46 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 3,469 patients have been released from hospital ICUs.

Ominously, there was a nearly 20 percent rise in the number of COVID-19 patients (490, a 19.8 percent increase) admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours, while the average number of daily admissions for the last seven days is 434 patients.

The median age of patients with newly confirmed infections is 38 years old and the median age of patients who died of the disease was 78 years old.