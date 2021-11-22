A new international distinction is added to the assets of Alonissos.

According to the travel magazine of the Association of British Travel Agents, ABTA Magazine, Alonissos ranks second among a total of seven top destinations in the world that are distinguished in terms of ecotourism.

According to the tribute, the three reasons that led the travel writers of the magazine to the decision to include in the ranking the exotic paradise of the Sporades is the operation of the largest natural marine park in the Mediterranean in the area of ​​Alonissos, the recent opening of the first underwater museum in Greece in the shipwreck of Peristera, as well as the decision of the municipality to be the first, in 2015, to remove plastic bags from the island.

“This great distinction benefits not only Alonissos but also the whole of Greece. However, in order for international recognition to become a real demand and to attract more tourists with special interests, substantial development incentives are needed. In this direction, the municipality recently submitted specific proposals, in order to properly utilize the shipwreck of Peristera, which is now a symbol of our national diving tourism “, said the mayor of Alonissos, Petros Vafinis.

The list “hosts” six more destinations from America, Europe, Africa and Oceania.

The top is occupied by Costa Rica with the national park and the protected “cloud forest”, in second place is Alonissos as the only Greek destination in the ranking, followed by Copenhagen with its environmental innovations, San Francisco as one of the friendliest cities. of the world for the environment, Moorea of ​​French Polynesia for marine life protection measures, Kenya for the wildlife conservation strategy and finally Slovenia for the connection of nature, tourism and environmental protection it has achieved.